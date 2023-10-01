People Are Sharing Their Favorite Examples Of Math In Real Life, And Everything Adds Up Perfectly
4+4=ATE!
1.
seeing a child having a good time = they gone sleep good tonight🌚 https://t.co/3LZTjMXqLK— Deyjah Harris🧚🏼♀️ (@yafavdeyj) September 27, 2023
2.
I ordered 15 wings, she ordered 10 wings. I’m eating 20 wings. https://t.co/b2JpULXq2t— Dean. (@BigDeanII) September 29, 2023
3.
Just because I’m in love with you, doesn’t mean I know what I want https://t.co/U3P2rKNTsB— Bronx Bound 🚀 (@MindBodyBronx) September 27, 2023
4.
Boy math is buying a girl a drink and thinking you can be a pest the whole night. https://t.co/SRrszZb8iJ— s (@cafeconleche_xo) September 30, 2023
5.
Girl math is not taking pain meds when you have cramps to see how long you can take the pain for and if you take the meds it means you’re weak— Aalia Wajar (@aalia_wajar) September 29, 2023
6.
Child likes something = Must always get it in bulk for them. https://t.co/vvag6JfuZC— Musakisi (@__sugarvenom) September 28, 2023
7.
You lost one house key and now everybody got the key to your house. https://t.co/v2ZekbyxUJ— 🦋DUNDER MILF’IN 🦋 (@IAMKIRASADE) September 26, 2023
8.
girl math is taking an entire shower just to wash your face because it’s easier— ari (@AriannaDantone) September 28, 2023
9.
Girl math is packing a minimum of 14 pairs of underwear for a 7 day trip.— l. anderson (@Leomie_Anderson) September 28, 2023
10.
If you can huh .. you can hear.. https://t.co/QdLVjTv8lZ— Deets (@ScottieBeam) September 26, 2023
11.
When I lay down , you lay down https://t.co/wTNFq9GFg9— Your Highness (@Ashhtrology) September 27, 2023
12.
Her money is her money and my money is her money https://t.co/uYYRtHF0b5— xCactusJackx (@__puncheonpapi) September 28, 2023
13.
girl friendship math. https://t.co/KFJjG6UhEX— Onthatile🧚♀️ (@Onthafr) September 28, 2023
14.
Dog math? pic.twitter.com/YSTjXv4ckQ— Rosesrowe 🌹 (@_Chris1Chris_) September 29, 2023
15.
Dog math: If I eat your dinner* AND my dinner*, technically, I only ate dinner once. At dinner time.— Heather 🫶🌊🌻🍀 (@seasidesunbeam) September 30, 2023
*applies to all meals. 🐾😂 pic.twitter.com/G8MilKhkf0
16.
Cat math is having a $300 cat tree and deciding that the box it came in is wayyyyyy better— Cody 🦝 (@CdyRnkn) September 29, 2023
17.
Cat math is calculating the last time the human fed you and determining the answer to be ‘never before ever in my life’— 🧡🖤 Ship Hell (@kyluxtrashpit) September 30, 2023
18.
Fanfic math is looking at 499 open tabs and opening another one anyway. https://t.co/Lm8gpmTPhG— Tresa 🌺🦋✨ (@lazysahm) September 29, 2023
19.
Girl math is sending 20 messages and expecting a detailed reply to each one— Aybee (@_abdurrahmaan_) September 29, 2023
20.
Checking to see if your stomach has gotten flat after 5 crunches https://t.co/QLkY1xePSl— Aminah Oyesanmi✒️ (@Phenomeenah) September 28, 2023