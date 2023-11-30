Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    11 Female Nickelodeon Stars On Their First Red Carpet Vs. Most Recent — Prepare To Feel Old

    Get ready to step into a time machine!

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Keke Palmer (True Jackson, VP) on her first red carpet in 2005 at the SAG Awards:

    Young Keke Palmer
    Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

    Keke Palmer at the 2023 Soul Train Awards red carpet, where she hosted and performed:

    Keke Palmer
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Along with running her own digital network, KeyTV, and podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, she also recently starred in hit projects like Nope, Lightyear, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and Human Resources.

    2. Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly, Drake & Josh) on her first red carpet in 2003 at the Toronto International Film Festival for the School of Rock premiere:

    Young Miranda Cosgrove
    George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

    Miranda Cosgrove at Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards:

    Miranda Cosgrove
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Miranda's most recent roles include the iCarly reboot on Paramount+ which ended earlier this year, as well as the upcoming Despicable Me 4 movie (2024) where she voices Margo.

    3. Victoria Justice (Victorious, Zoey 101) on her first red carpet in 2005 at The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants premiere:

    Young Victoria Justice
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Victoria Justice at the 2023 Billboard No. 1's Party:

    Victoria Justice
    Billboard / Billboard via Getty Images

    Victoria has been in her Netflix bag lately starring in a string of movies for the streaming service including The Tutor, A Perfect Pairing, and Afterlife of the Party.

    4. Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) on her first red carpet in 2014 at Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards:

    Young Lizzy Greene
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    Lizzy Greene at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes 2023 premiere in LA:

    Lizzy Greene
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Lizzy recently finished her role as Sophie Dixon on the hit series A Million Little Things earlier this year, after starring on the show for five seasons.

    5. Ariana Grande (Victorious) on her first red carpet in 2008 at Planet Hollywood's Handprint Ceremony for the Broadway cast of 13:

    Young Ariana Grande
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    Ariana Grande at her most recent event for the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships:

    Closeup of Ariana Grande
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Ariana's last formal red carpet appearance was back in 2020 for the Grammys, but she's been pictured out and about on various occasions since then. Earlier this year, Ariana released a re-recording of her debut album Yours Truly to commemorate its 10th anniversary. She's also been preparing for the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the musical Wicked, where she plays Glinda the Good Witch.

    6. Emma Roberts (Unfabulous) on her first red carpet in 2001 for the LA premiere of Blow:

    Young Emma Roberts
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    Emma Roberts at the 2023 National Book Awards:

    Emma Roberts
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    Emma's most recent roles include her leading role as Anna Victoria Alcott in American Horror Story: Delicate — she's starred in the AHS franchise for a decade now. She's also expected to play a role in the upcoming Marvel film Madame Web.

    7. Jamie Lynn Spears (All That, Zoey 101) on her first red carpet in 2002 for the Austin Powers in Goldmember premiere:

    Young Jamie Lynn Spears
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jamie Lynn Spears at the Zoey 102 Cocktail Party for Paramount+ in 2023:

    Jamie Lynn Spears
    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Paramount+

    Most recently, Jamie is a series regular on the hit Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, which debuted its third season this year. That same month (July 2023), she released the spinoff movie Zoey 102 with Paramount+. She also participated in a few reality series including Dancing with the Stars, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!

    8. Jennette McCurdy (iCarly, Sam & Cat)on her first red carpet in 2004 for Breaking Dawn:

    Young Jennette McCurdy
    Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

    Jennette McCurdy at the 2022 Time 100 Next ceremony:

    Jennette McCurdy
    Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jennette has since retired from acting, but she did go on to release a New York Times best-seller with her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died it remained on the best-seller list for eight straight weeks. With the success of the book, she signed a two-book deal with Penguin Random House.

    9. Elizabeth Gillies (Victorious) on her first red carpet in 2008 at Planet Hollywood's Handprint Ceremony for the Broadway cast of 13:

    Young Elizabeth Gillies
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    Elizabeth Gillies at the Reformation X New York City Ballet capsule collection event in 2023.

    Elizabeth Gillies
    Gotham / Getty Images

    Elizabeth starred in The CW remake of Dynasty until it ended in 2022 after five seasons. She also guest-starred on shows like The Orville and Family Guy.

    10. Riele Downs (Henry Danger) on her first red carpet in 2014 at the LA premiere of My Little Pony: Equestria Girls — Rainbow Rocks:

    Young Riele Downs
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    Riele Downs (R) with her sister Reiya Downs at Netflix's Never Have I Ever Season 4 premiere screening:

    Reiya and Riele Downs
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Most recently, Riele has a recurring role as Yazmin Staats on Peacock's Bel-Air. She also starred in Hulu's supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead.

    11. Ciara Bravo (Big Time Rush) on her first red carpet at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Youth event:

    Young Ciara Bravo
    Stefanie Keenan / WireImage / Getty Images

    And finally, Ciara Bravo at the Celine at the Wiltern in late 2022:

    Ciara Bravo
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for CELINE

    Most recently, Ciara guest-starred on Most Dangerous Game, a Quibi original, as well as FX on Hulu's A Teacher.