11 Female Nickelodeon Stars On Their First Red Carpet Vs. Most Recent — Prepare To Feel Old

Keke Palmer at the 2023 Soul Train Awards red carpet, where she hosted and performed:
2.
Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly, Drake & Josh) on her first red carpet in 2003 at the Toronto International Film Festival for the School of Rock premiere:
Miranda Cosgrove at Nickelodeon's 2023 Kids' Choice Awards:
3.
Victoria Justice (Victorious, Zoey 101) on her first red carpet in 2005 at The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants premiere:
Victoria Justice at the 2023 Billboard No. 1's Party:
4.
Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) on her first red carpet in 2014 at Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards:
5.
Ariana Grande (Victorious) on her first red carpet in 2008 at Planet Hollywood's Handprint Ceremony for the Broadway cast of 13:
Ariana Grande at her most recent event for the 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships:
6.
Emma Roberts (Unfabulous) on her first red carpet in 2001 for the LA premiere of Blow:
Emma Roberts at the 2023 National Book Awards:
7.
Jamie Lynn Spears (All That, Zoey 101) on her first red carpet in 2002 for the Austin Powers in Goldmember premiere:
Jamie Lynn Spears at the Zoey 102 Cocktail Party for Paramount+ in 2023:
8.
Jennette McCurdy (iCarly, Sam & Cat)on her first red carpet in 2004 for Breaking Dawn:
Jennette McCurdy at the 2022 Time 100 Next ceremony:
9.
Elizabeth Gillies (Victorious) on her first red carpet in 2008 at Planet Hollywood's Handprint Ceremony for the Broadway cast of 13:
Elizabeth Gillies at the Reformation X New York City Ballet capsule collection event in 2023.
10.
Riele Downs (Henry Danger) on her first red carpet in 2014 at the LA premiere of My Little Pony: Equestria Girls — Rainbow Rocks:
Riele Downs (R) with her sister Reiya Downs at Netflix's Never Have I Ever Season 4 premiere screening:
11.
Ciara Bravo (Big Time Rush) on her first red carpet at Variety's 3rd Annual Power of Youth event:
And finally, Ciara Bravo at the Celine at the Wiltern in late 2022: