Celebrity·Posted on May 10, 2024Emily Blunt Literally Had No Idea A Natural Disaster Was Happening Outside Her Trailer Until Ryan Gosling Came To Her Rescue"Trailers were floating away."by Morgan MurrellBuzzFeed Staff Emily Blunt is opening up about the time Ryan Gosling saved her during a natural disaster. In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Emily shared an interesting story from her time on The Fall Guy set that involved severe weather conditions and her costar Ryan. While they were filming the action comedy in Australia, a monsoon struck, but the only person who didn't seem to notice was Emily. "I did not know the weather was as extreme as this," Emily said. "I was having a quiet nap in my trailer." "I heard, what sounded like, heavy rain outside. I didn't realize a monsoon had swept through base camp and trailers were floating away." Apparently, Emily didn't give any serious attention to the rain and began doing mental exercises. "I was meditating, and Ryan Gosling came in like something out of Gone with the Wind — being like, 'You must leave! Everyone's evacuating apart from you!'" She truly thought he was "overreacting." It wasn't until she poked her head out of the trailer that she was able to see the severity of her situation. Emily blamed being extremely tired as the reason she was able to meditate during a literal monsoon, so let that be a reminder to everyone to squeeze in a nap whenever you need it. To learn more about Emily, check out her full interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show below: View this video on YouTube NBC