    Emily Blunt Shared The Ugly Side Of Filming Romantic Scenes With Celebrities She Didn't Like And How Some Of Them Made Her Physically Sick

    Emily Blunt is getting real about the realities of shooting romantic scenes with fellow celebrities onscreen, even when she isn't too fond of them.

    During a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Emily shared her views on costar chemistry and her experience with filming kissing scenes.

    “I’ve had chemistry with people I haven’t liked," the Fall Guy star said. "I have had chemistry with people who…I have not had a good time working with them."

    "Sometimes it’s a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that’s really effortless, but it doesn’t translate onscreen. Chemistry is this strange thing. It’s an ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell."

    Emily, who's married to fellow actor and director John Krasinski, added that chemistry is not something you can really teach. It's either there or it's not.

    Emily did not disclose the names of the people she wasn't fond of on set, but she did reveal there were instances with costars that made her "absolutely" want to throw up.

    “I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it.”

    Emily's filmography is filled with shared kisses with her celebrity counterparts — everyone from Jason Segel to Cillian Murphy. I doubt we'll ever know who she was referring to, but that won't stop fans from speculating.

