    "Let's grow."

    Internet trolls attempted to shame Doja Cat for wearing her natural hair and she wasn't having it.

    Last week, the singer and rapper gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming single "Masc" which is scheduled to be released in April.

    Doja posted what appeared to be the cover art for her new album Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo, which features a close-up image of her hair and a snippet of the single.

    After noticing a string of negative responses and reactions about her natural curls, Doja decided to turn her comments off. She then took to her Instagram Live to address the rude comparisons people were making about her hair.

    “I’m seeing a pattern," Doja said. "I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comments section of people saying is my hair pubic hair, is it carpet or is it sheep’s wool?”

    “We gotta' move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow, let's stop. I can't tell you what to do because I'm not your fucking parents. I don't wanna' say too much."

    She went on to ask her viewers to stop comparing 4C hair, especially if they're going to be nasty with their comparisons.

    You can watch a clip of her Instagram Live below:

