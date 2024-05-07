    Doja Cat Turned Heads At The Met Gala In A Drenched Oversized T-Shirt, But Designer Christian Siriano Was Not Impressed At All

    The T-shirt seen around the world.

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and according to Christian Siriano's vision, Doja Cat's Met Gala look should've stayed home.

    The "Paint the Town Red" rapper arrived wearing a soaked floor-length T-shirt. She accentuated the look by sporting chrome tears on her face.

    And here's a view of the back:

    In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Doja opened up about the inspiration behind her outfit and the unique spin she put on "The Garden of Time" dress code.

    "I know that people are going to do flowers, but my flower of choice is the most used flower: cotton," Doja said. "So, I wanted to do a white T-shirt, also because a white T-shirt is timeless."

    Doja, who's no stranger to shocking fans with her fashion choices, said she doesn't really like to blend in with everyone else. She also believed the overall concept was "very poetic." She was able to achieve the "drenched," "wet" look using hair gel.

    But when it came to critiquing Doja's take on the theme, Christian didn't really understand it. The American luxury fashion designer and CFDA member was a commentator for E! during the 2024 Met Gala, and he didn't hold back while giving his opinions.

    "Other people did 400,000 hours of crystals and beading, and Doja gets to wear a wet sheet and it's a hit," Christian questioned on live TV.

    Christian added that he's dressed Doja before and called her "awesome," but even though she's always been one to dance to the beat of her own drum, he didn't believe the Met Gala was the right fit for a T-shirt.

    "I think the [Met] is about celebrating the craft of the brand and celebrating art. I think she could have — I wanted to see Doja in something so cool."

    Christian ended his commentary by saying that maybe Doja might actually be the smartest person at the event, since it was really hot that day.

    If you want to learn more about Doja's Met Gala look, check out her full description below:

    And to hear Christian's feedback, watch this E! clip — which was shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @celebitchy:

