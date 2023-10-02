Chloe Bridges And Adam DeVine Are Expecting Their First Child Together

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine pushing a baby carriage! That's right, the couple is expecting!
Earlier today, both Chloe and Adam shared sweet pregnancy announcements to their Instagrams, while showing off Chloe's growing baby bump.
"We have news," Chloe wrote on Instagram. "[I] can’t wait to get this lil' family started!"
October seems to be a special time for the couple when it comes to milestones. Chloe and Adam got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in Oct. 2021, after announcing their engagement back in Oct. 2019.
The two met in 2014 while filming their movie The Final Girls together. They began dating the following year. They went on to star in two other movies together: Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) and Game Over, Man! (2018).
Known for his humorous captions, Adam also had his own special way of celebrating the pregnancy: "Look we’re pregnant. Well, I’m just fat now, but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff!"
"This will mostly be a baby page now," Adam added. "As I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."
Both of their comment sections were filled with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends alike, including How I Met Your Father's Francia Raisa, Adam's Workaholics costar Blake Anderson, and The Out-Laws' Nina Dobrev.