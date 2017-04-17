Preview Your Response
In The News Today
- Washington Democrats are warming up to the idea of impeaching Trump as White House scandals continue to plague the administration.
- Despite White House denials, the House Oversight Committee requested that the FBI turn over the James Comey memos for review.
- Iran's president is seeking re-election this week, running a campaign against the very system he helped create.
- The internet is having a field day with a hot new trend for summer 2017: rompers for ~men~🔥👨
