Get Our App!
25 Refreshingly Funny Election Tweets For The Many,…
This Guy Telling A Shark To "Fuck Off" Is The Most…
What’s Going On In The News Today?
9 Cult Products For Fake Tan That Actually Work
29 Tweets That Are As Funny As They Are Clever
Weird Things Koreans Do video
Religious Freedom Does Not Mean Banning Same-Sex…
Theresa May Was Asked If She Will Fire Philip…
7 Beauty Products We Actually Tried Before…

Isaiah Thomas Mourns Death Of Little Sister; Celebrities Show Their Support

The Boston Celtics point guard held his head high!

Morgan Murrell
Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed Staff

Early Saturday morning, Isaiah Thomas’ 22-year-old sister Chyna died in a one-car collision in their home state of Washington. Her car reportedly veered off of Interstate 5 into a jersey barrier and pole.

Early Saturday morning, Isaiah Thomas' 22-year-old sister Chyna died in a one-car collision in their home state of Washington. Her car reportedly veered off of Interstate 5 into a jersey barrier and pole.

View this image ›

instagram.com

The Boston Celtics point guard held is head high as he made the difficult, yet courageous, decision to play in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on Easter Sunday.

The Boston Celtics point guard held is head high as he made the difficult, yet courageous, decision to play in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on Easter Sunday.

View this image ›

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The NBA player didn’t learn about his sister’s horrific crash until Saturday afternoon, after the team’s practice.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Isaiah tried his best to cope with loss of his little sister while preparing for the big game.

youtube.com

Isaiah wrote Chyna’s name and the words “I Love You” on his sneakers for good luck.

Isaiah wrote Chyna's name and the words "I Love You" on his sneakers for good luck.

View this image ›

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

When he did step onto the TD Garden court on Sunday, Isaiah was welcomed with a roaring standing ovation from fans and peers.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The love didn’t stop there! Countless celebrities took to Twitter to send condolences, prayers and support his way:

Kevin Hart couldn’t help but admire Isaiah’s strength.

Nothing but respect & admiration for @Isaiah_Thomas .The strength that he is displaying right now is unreal!!! My prayers go out 2 him & his

— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real)

Kevin Durant wanted Isaiah to know the entire NBA family will be there to lift his spirits.

Kevin Durant's message to Isaiah Thomas: The #NBA family is behind you

— KNBR (@KNBR)

JR Smith couldn’t believe the news.

JR Smith couldn't believe the news.

View this image ›

Twitter: @TheRealJRSmith

The Denver Broncos announced they’d be standing behind Isaiah during this tragic time.

We'll always be a fan of yours, too, @isaiah_thomas. We're right there with you.

— Denver Broncos (@Broncos)

Wale wanted nothing but blessings to surround Isaiah and his family.

God Bless you and your family Good Brother 🙏🏾 @Isaiah_Thomas

— Wale (@Wale)

Joe Santagato was blown away by Isaiah’s ability to play through the pain.

I hope Isaiah Thomas drops 100 tonight for his sister. Can't believe he's playing. Amazing.

— Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato)

Michael Vick wanted Isaiah to know he’d be praying for his entire family.

Deepest condolences out to @Isaiah_Thomas and his family...praying for you bro

— Mike Vick (@MikeVick)

David Ortiz also kept Isaiah and his family close in his prayers.

Prayers up for my lil bro @Isaiah_Thomas ... keep ur head up, all of Boston is behind u!! RIP Chyna. 🙏🏿

— David Ortiz (@davidortiz)

Plies hoped everyone visiting a church for Easter, would send their love to Isaiah and his family.

Whoever Going 2 Church 2day Do Me Da Biggest Favor. Send A Extra Prayer Up 4 @Isaiah_Thomas 🙏🏾Stay Strong! #GodDontMakeMistakes

— Plies (@plies)

Dwight Howard also had his back.

@Isaiah_Thomas Prayers & Much Love 4 Ya Brother 🙏🏾🙏🏾

— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward)

Rudy Cobert realized what’s most important in life.

All my condolences to @Isaiah_Thomas ...makes me realize that there's way more important than a knee...

— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27)

Karl Anthony-Towns announced his support for the player.

Prayers sent up for @Isaiah_Thomas and his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns)

Jared Sullinger almost didn’t know what to say.

My heart goes out to you bro @Isaiah_Thomas I'm at a lost of words!!! Prayers to you and your family.

— Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0)

I hope Isaiah Thomas and his family are continuously surrounded by positivity and loving arms during this devastating time.

View this image ›

Dave Gamez / Via giphy.com

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
  Your Reaction?
  REACT WITH GIF
 

    Starting soon, you'll only be able to post a comment on BuzzFeed using a Facebook account or via our app. If you have questions or thoughts, email us here.

    Contributions

    In The News Today
    Download the BuzzFeed News app
    There’s So Much to Learn From the Montana Special Election

    by Anne Helen Petersen

    Connect With Sports
    Subscribe to our RSS feed
    BuzzFeed sports
    More Sports ›
    Now Buzzing