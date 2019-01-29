 back to top
Celebrity

Celebrities Rally Behind Jussie Smollett After Brutal Attack In Chicago

"Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family."

Posted on
Morgan Murrell
Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed Staff

After Empire star Jussie Smollett was reportedly attacked in Chicago on Monday, celebrities shared their sentiments on social media.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

1. John Legend

Twitter: @johnlegend

2. Kerry Washington

Twitter: @kerrywashington

3. Lee Daniels

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @theoriginalbigdaddy

4. Mindy Kaling

Twitter: @mindykaling

5. Taraji P. Henson

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @tarajiphenson

6. Viola Davis

Twitter: @violadavis

7. Janelle Monae

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @janellemonae

8. Barry Jenkins

Twitter: @BarryJenkins

9. Reese Witherspoon

Twitter: @RWitherspoon

10. Yara Shahidi

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @yarashahidi

11. Shonda Rhimes

Twitter: @shondarhimes

12. Jordan Peele

Twitter: @JordanPeele

13. Tracee Ellis Ross

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @traceeellisross

14. Jay Ellis

Twitter: @JayREllis

15. Olivia Munn

Twitter: @oliviamunn

16. Zoë Kravitz

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @zoeisabellakravitz

17. Zendaya

Twitter: @Zendaya

18. Kevin Bacon

Twitter: @kevinbacon

19. Michael B. Jordan

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @michaelbjordan

20. Erykah Badu

Twitter: @deray

21. Andy Cohen

Twitter: @Andy

22. Tina Lawson

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mstinalawson

23. DeRay Mckesson

Twitter: @deray

24. Busy Philipps

Twitter: @BusyPhilipps

25. Brian Tyree Henry

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @briantyreehenry

26. Angela Yee

Twitter: @angelayee

27. Kehlani

Twitter: @Kehlani

28. La La Anthony

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lala

29. Mara Brock Akil

Twitter: @MaraBrockAkil

30. Tia Mowry

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

31. Billy Eichner

Twitter: @billyeichner

32. Jada Pinkett Smith

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jadapinkettsmith

33. Ryan Destiny

Twitter: @RyanDestiny

34. Kelly Rowland

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

35. Fergie

Twitter: @Fergie

36. Dwyane Wade

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

37. Matt Bomer

Twitter: @MattBomer

38. Jas Waters

Twitter: @JasFly

39. T.I.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @troubleman31

40. Jackée Harry

Twitter: @JackeeHarry

41. Storm Reid

Twitter: @stormreid

Top trending videos

Watch more BuzzFeed Video Caret right
Advertisement

Connect With Celebrity

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App