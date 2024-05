The assault, which was seemingly captured at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, LA in March 2016, appears to match actions referenced in a lawsuit Cassie filed against Diddy in November 2023. Cassie claimed Diddy became extremely intoxicated and punched her in the face, giving her a black eye. The lawsuit said, "As she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her."