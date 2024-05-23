    Cassie Addressed The Diddy Assault Video And Thanked Her Supporters For Allowing Her Younger Self To "Feel Safe Now"

    "Domestic violence is THE issue."

    This post contains discussion of abuse.

    Cassie is speaking out for the first time since that disturbing 2016 video of Diddy physically assaulting her went public.

    Cassie attends a Hollywood Reporter event, wearing a structured bodice top and a long skirt, holding a black clutch purse, and sporting a high bun hairstyle
    In the video, obtained and released by CNN on May 17, Cassie can be seen walking down a hotel hallway toward the elevators. Diddy is then shown chasing after her in a towel, and once he catches up to her, he violently knocks her down to the ground, kicks her multiple times, and then drags her back to their room.

    Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs is standing on a red carpet wearing a black leather outfit with a blazer, sunglasses, and smiling
    The assault, which was seemingly captured at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, LA in March 2016, appears to match actions referenced in a lawsuit Cassie filed against Diddy in November 2023. Cassie claimed Diddy became extremely intoxicated and punched her in the face, giving her a black eye. The lawsuit said, "As she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her."

    Cassie wearing a fitted black dress with mesh sleeves and black ankle boots, posing on a staircase
    Along with physical assault allegations, the "Me & U" singer also alleged sexual abuse. Diddy settled the lawsuit with Cassie the day after she filed.

    Cassie, with hoop earrings, a sleek hairstyle, and a stylish white coat with black patterns, smiles at an event. More people with a phone are in the background
    Despite settling the case, the music mogul continued to deny the allegations. On Sunday, following the release of the hotel footage, Diddy shared an apology video with the caption, "I'm truly sorry." His video was met with much backlash, as many people believed it was insincere and hypocritical.

    Well, for the first time since the assault video went public, Cassie is speaking out. Earlier today, the married mother of two shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram, thanking everyone for the outpouring of support.

    "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet," Cassie said. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning."

    Cassie Ventura poses in an avant-garde black blazer with unique wavy sleeves and silver studs over a black bandeau top and matching pants
    "Domestic violence is THE issue," she added. "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

    Cassie stands smiling at a red carpet event in a black tube top, a stylish black and white jacket, and holding a red clutch
    Cassie went on to ask the public to believe victims the first time they speak out because it takes a lot of strength and heart to "tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

    She also stressed the importance of having a community to turn to, because no one should be forced to carry that weight alone.

    Cassie posing in a sparkly, sheer, long-sleeved dress with sunglasses, at an event with planes in the background
    "This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you."

    Her support system continued to shower her with kind words in her comments:

    Instagram comments by Chloebailey, Emilyb, Kellyrowland, and Nazaninmandi showing support and love for Cassie
    Comment by lala: love and prayer emojis, 3,510 likes; Comment by tarajiphenson: heart and prayer emojis, 3,841 likes. 13 replies to lala&#x27;s comment
    According to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, Diddy cannot be prosecuted for the 2016 assault because "the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

    Sean Combs, wearing dark sunglasses and a black leather jacket, stands in front of an American flag and appears serious
    This has encouraged other possible victims and witnesses to report their claims, including Misa Hylton — the mother of his first-born son, businesswoman/model Kimora Lee Simmons, and former model Crystal McKinney, who accused Diddy of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2003.

    Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs walking outside, wearing a yellow puffer vest, white long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans, with sunglasses
    Our hearts go out to Cassie and anyone else who's been the victim of abuse.

    If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

    If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.