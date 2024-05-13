Children are often unintentionally funny because of their honesty, and Cardi B got a reminder of that on Mother's Day.
On Sunday, the "Bongos" rapper gave fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the holiday with her family on her Instagram story, and it was equal parts sweet and hilarious.
Cardi welcomed her first child — a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus — in July 2018 with her husband Offset. In September 2021, Cardi gave birth to their second child together — a baby boy named Wave Set Cephus.
Over the weekend, their 5-year-old daughter gifted Cardi with a couple of thoughtful mementos, including a Mother's Day card with a hilariously honest message.
The front of the card read, "Thank you mom for holding my hands and showing me the way. Happy Mother's Day! I love you mommy."
But the back of it is where Kulture got to put her own little razzle-dazzle on the card with a personal note to her mom that said, "I love mommy because every time I ask her to buy something from Target, she buys it for me. When mommy [goes] to the studio, she gives me whatever I want."
Cardi couldn't help but laugh at the note and responded by saying, "Aww, yay I'm a bank!"
But the gifts didn't stop there. Kulture also gave her mom a beautiful framed photo of herself sitting with her younger brother Wave.
As the day went on, so did the celebratory festivities. Cardi enjoyed a lavish Italian dinner at Tucci in New York City with her family. By the looks of it, they tried almost everything on the menu, and that's my favorite way to dine.
When they got back to the house, Cardi showed off a few of the presents Offset got her, which included several extravagant flower bouquets...
...and not one, not two, but THREE diamond necklaces.
What a beautiful day filled with love and laughter!