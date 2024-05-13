    Cardi B's Reaction To Her Daughter's Extremely Honest Mother's Day Card Proves Kids Are Here To Humble Us

    Kids say the damnedest things.

    Children are often unintentionally funny because of their honesty, and Cardi B got a reminder of that on Mother's Day.

    On Sunday, the "Bongos" rapper gave fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the holiday with her family on her Instagram story, and it was equal parts sweet and hilarious.

    Cardi welcomed her first child — a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus — in July 2018 with her husband Offset. In September 2021, Cardi gave birth to their second child together — a baby boy named Wave Set Cephus.

    Over the weekend, their 5-year-old daughter gifted Cardi with a couple of thoughtful mementos, including a Mother's Day card with a hilariously honest message.

    The front of the card read, "Thank you mom for holding my hands and showing me the way. Happy Mother's Day! I love you mommy."

    Closeup of Cardi B&#x27;s Mother&#x27;s Day card
    Cardi B / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/

    But the back of it is where Kulture got to put her own little razzle-dazzle on the card with a personal note to her mom that said, "I love mommy because every time I ask her to buy something from Target, she buys it for me. When mommy [goes] to the studio, she gives me whatever I want."

    Child&#x27;s handwritten note expressing love for their mom because she buys them things from Target and allows them to get what they want
    Cardi B / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/

    Cardi couldn't help but laugh at the note and responded by saying, "Aww, yay I'm a bank!"

    But the gifts didn't stop there. Kulture also gave her mom a beautiful framed photo of herself sitting with her younger brother Wave.

    Child smiling and opening a Mother’s Day gift, with a visible greeting card
    Cardi B / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/

    As the day went on, so did the celebratory festivities. Cardi enjoyed a lavish Italian dinner at Tucci in New York City with her family. By the looks of it, they tried almost everything on the menu, and that's my favorite way to dine.

    Three images from a dining experience featuring various dishes
    Cardi B / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/

    When they got back to the house, Cardi showed off a few of the presents Offset got her, which included several extravagant flower bouquets...

    Cardi B / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/

    ...and not one, not two, but THREE diamond necklaces.

    Gift table with floral arrangement and multiple open black boxes displaying jewellery at a celebrity event
    Cardi B / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/

    What a beautiful day filled with love and laughter!