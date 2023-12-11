Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Cardi B Confirmed That She's Split From Offset Again, Amid Allegations He Cheated With Chrisean Rock

    "I wanna start 2024 fresh."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cardi B opened up about her relationship status with Offset, confirming she's a single woman.

    Cardi and Offset at a media event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and share two beautiful children together — their 5-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and their 2-year-old son, Wave Set Cephus. The two have been through their fair share of challenges throughout their six years of marriage, which include Cardi filing for divorce in 2020.

    Cardi and Offset holding hands
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    Well, over the weekend, Cardi hopped on Instagram Live to give her fans an update on her marriage. She even admitted that she's been dropping "clues" for a little while now, but this time she set the record straight.

    Close-up of Cardi smiling
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TikTok

    "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or my stories when I put certain music up, or if you follow who I'm unfollowing," Cardi said.

    Close-up of Cardi modeling a furry coat
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    She continued, "When it comes to today's events and stuff, I don't know if it's true ... I don't think it's true. I don't care to find out, because I've been single for a minute now."

    Cardi and Offset holding hands onstage
    Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV

    The event she's referencing is the latest cheating rumor associated with Offset. As rappers Blueface and Chrisean Rock continued their toxic on-again, off-again drama, Blueface accused Chrisean of sleeping with Offset. In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Blueface alleged that the infidelity took place Nov. 10 at 4 a.m. at Cardi's house.

    Screenshot of Blueface&#x27;s comment, &quot;Being tatted ona hoe is not a flex you literally fucked cardb i husband couple weeks ago i&#x27;m tired of niggas looking at me while they fucking you get the rest of em gone asap please&quot;
    Blueface

    The Migos rapper immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shut down the rumors, stating that he never talked to or touched Chrisean.

    Twitter: @OffsetYRN

    As for the "clues" Cardi mentioned earlier, this revelation comes just a week after she shared subliminal messages to her Instagram story about outgrowing relationships, and it's also when people noticed she wasn't following Offset on Instagram anymore.

    Cardi B / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/

    "I have been afraid to — not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world, but I feel like today has been a sign," Cardi added.

    Close-up of Cardi at the MTV VMAs
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    "The last time I got on Live, I really wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you. But it's been like this for a minute now, and I just took it as a sign."

    Cardi performing onstage and sitting on a base above an orb
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Despite this, the "Bongos" rapper is optimistic about the future and getting a fresh start in life.

    Close-up of Cardi sitting and smiling
    Bravo / Charles Sykes / Bravo via Getty Images

    "I wanna start 2024 fresh, open — I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, a new beginning. I'm excited," she said.

    Close-up of Cardi smiling in a SiriusXM studio
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    Well, we're all for this new healing journey, Cardi! Cheers to 2024!

    Twitter: @PopCrave / Via instagram.com