Cardi B Confirmed That She's Split From Offset Again, Amid Allegations He Cheated With Chrisean Rock

Cardi B opened up about her relationship status with Offset, confirming she's a single woman.
Cardi and Offsettied the knot in 2017 and share two beautiful children together — their 5-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and their 2-year-old son, Wave Set Cephus. The two have been through their fair share of challenges throughout their six years of marriage, which include Cardi filing for divorce in 2020.
Well, over the weekend, Cardi hopped on Instagram Live to give her fans an update on her marriage. She even admitted that she's been dropping "clues" for a little while now, but this time she set the record straight.
"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or my stories when I put certain music up, or if you follow who I'm unfollowing," Cardi said.
She continued, "When it comes to today's events and stuff, I don't know if it's true ... I don't think it's true. I don't care to find out, because I've been single for a minute now."
The event she's referencing is the latest cheating rumor associated with Offset. As rappers Blueface and Chrisean Rock continued their toxic on-again, off-again drama, Blueface accused Chrisean of sleeping with Offset. In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Blueface alleged that the infidelity took place Nov. 10 at 4 a.m. at Cardi's house.
The Migos rapper immediately took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shut down the rumors, stating that he never talked to or touched Chrisean.
As for the "clues" Cardi mentioned earlier, this revelation comes just a week after she shared subliminal messages to her Instagram story about outgrowing relationships, and it's also when people noticed she wasn't following Offset on Instagram anymore.
"I have been afraid to — not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world, but I feel like today has been a sign," Cardi added.
"The last time I got on Live, I really wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you. But it's been like this for a minute now, and I just took it as a sign."
Despite this, the "Bongos" rapper is optimistic about the future and getting a fresh start in life.
"I wanna start 2024 fresh, open — I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, a new beginning. I'm excited," she said.
Well, we're all for this new healing journey, Cardi! Cheers to 2024!