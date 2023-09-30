Ruby Barker — who you probably recognize as Miss Marina Thompson on Bridgerton — has been on a journey of self-improvement and now she's giving fans a little update on her progress.
On Wednesday, Ruby took to Instagram to let everyone know what she's been up to and that included some self-reflection on her current state of mental health and how fitness helped with that. The post was accompanied by side-by-side transformation photos.
"Beautiful bodies - weight loss and toning up has been a byproduct of inner work," Ruby wrote. "Cooking, moving, sleeping, accepting where I am and still getting back up. It’s not been an overnight thing."
She admitted it took months to fully adapt to her new lifestyle, but she stuck to it with hopes of bettering her physical, spiritual, and emotional health. Those "small changes" turned into big wins for her.
"I would have panic attacks at the thought of stepping foot in a gym. I would pretend I wasn’t out of breath after climbing stairs and run to the bathroom to catch it back. I would starve myself all day, then binge, binge, binge, feel like crap then do it all over again."
"I felt like I’d lost not only my mind, but my will to take care of my inner child and cook for her, clean for her, work for her, get out and live for her."
Ruby then thanked her fitness coaches and friends for guiding her on the right path, while also helping her fall in love with self-care and being more active.
"Health is wealth," she concluded. And we agree more! Happy to hear Ruby is in a better place in all aspects of her life! To learn more about Ruby's journey, check out her full caption below.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.
If you or someone you know is experiencing food insecurity, check out Feeding America, where you can find a local food bank and learn more about federal programs that may be available to you.
The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.