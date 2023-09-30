The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.

If you or someone you know is experiencing food insecurity, check out Feeding America, where you can find a local food bank and learn more about federal programs that may be available to you.

