"Mean Girls" Star Avantika Explained How Colorism Made Her Feel "Uglier" In India And The "Bridgerton" Actors That Give Her Hope

Colorism is still alive and well.

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Mean Girls star Avantika is opening up about the ways colorism in India ultimately affected her self-esteem.

Avantika on the red carpet in a plunging neckline dress with long, wavy hair, attending a Variety event
Marleen Moise / WireImage / Getty Images

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Avantika spoke candidly about the harsh beauty standards set for women in South Asia and the negative connotations given to women with her complexion or darker.

Avantika poses on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder gown featuring ruffles and intricate patterns
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

“I have definitely always felt uglier in India than I have here,” Avantika said. “The colorism situation is primarily one of the biggest reasons why.”

Avantika poses on the red carpet in a strapless dress with a sheer skirt, accessorized with a statement necklace and ring
Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Sony Pictures
She said the representation in both American and Indian media is lacking when it comes to portraying people who look like her and people who are of a similar background.

Avantika poses in a silky, deep V-neck dress with a high slit and floral embellishments during a fashion event. Guests are seated in the background
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

“I’m South Indian, and there’s this perception that North Indian women are more beautiful than South Indian women. And the South Indian women who do reach insane levels of success in India are very light-skinned — some have become lighter skinned [referring to skin bleaching].”

Avantika wearing a strapless mini dress featuring a tiger design at a nighttime event
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

But lately, she's been seeing more and more darker South Asian women put in leading roles on screen, which has made her feel more optimistic about the future of representation. Avantika said Bridgerton is one example of mainstream media embracing darker complexions.

closeup of Avantika
Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

"Seeing myself represented in Bridgerton Season 2’s Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley — beautiful, dusky-skinned women…in Hollywood has made me so, so happy.”

Screenshot from &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

This isn't the first time Avantika shared her thoughts on colorism in the industry. During a past interview with the Cut, she opened up about her acting career and what it was like implementing her identity into the role of Karen for Mean Girls.

Screenshot from &quot;Mean Girls&quot;
JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

“It was an amazing opportunity to use not just a South Asian, but a specifically South Indian last name,” Avantika said. “Opportunities for brown women in this industry are few and far from many, so we don’t really have the privilege of specificity. When you get the chance, you jump on it for your own people.”

The cast of &quot;Mean Girls&quot; taking a selfie
JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

To learn more about Avantika and her Hollywood journey, be sure to check out her full Cosmopolitan interview.

You can also catch her in two new projects, including a horror movie called Tarot and an Indian coming-of-age drama series called Big Girls Don't Cry.

