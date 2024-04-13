"Abbott Elementary" Star Tyler James Williams Explained Why He Doesn't Want To See His Character End Up With Quinta Brunson's Character

Actor's choice vs. audience choice.

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Tyler James Williams is about to crush the dreams of a lot of Abbott Elementary fans, but he has a good reason, I promise!

Jonathan Majors on the red carpet wearing a glimmering blue suit with a patterned shirt and white shoes
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Since the show's inception, people have been pining for Tyler's character Gregory Eddie to end up with Qunita Brunson's character Janine Teagues.

Dang it why can't Janine and Gregory get together already?? #AbbottElementary @AbbottElemABC pic.twitter.com/HgAHqAObGS

— JoelyGabs (@joelygabs) April 11, 2024
Walt Disney Studios / ://Twitter: @joelygabs

Everyone shipping their relationship experienced "will they, won't they" moments throughout the seasons. The real emotional test came when Gregory and Janine finally kissed, but ultimately decided to stay friends.

#AbbottElementary Quinta said “Y’all are not getting that Janine & Gregory kiss this easy” pic.twitter.com/TGH3Ab5H7X

— ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) December 8, 2022
Verzuz / Twitter: @jelevision

Well, Tyler recently stopped by the Jennifer Hudson Show to explain why he'd prefer those characters remain friends despite the public outcry for them to evolve into something more romantic.

Two people sitting in chairs on a talk show set, engaging in conversation
Fox

"I hate to say it," Tyler told Jennifer. "Everybody's always mad at me for this, but I don't necessarily want to see them together."

Two actors on a TV set, man holding an award, woman next to him, both smiling, in a school hallway setting
Gilles Mingasson / ABC via Getty Images

"I don't think we see displays of platonic love between two people often. I think it's really easy to go right to 'they have feelings for each other, therefore they should be together.'"

Two people walking through a textured, organic tunnel-like exhibit, expressing curiosity
Eric Liebowitz / ABC via Getty Images

Tyler added that he watches a lot of TV and movies and has read a ton of scripts. Friendships like theirs typically lead to romance, so it would interest him more if their relationship didn't turn into a typical trope.

A man sitting in a talk show environment, wearing a green and white sweater with a diagonal pattern
Fox

"I like this dynamic of them exploring withholding that and just actively loving each other where they are. That, I'd like to see more of."

Two actors in character are shaking hands in an office set
Gilles Mingasson / ABC via Getty Images

"TV allows people to see things that could be their lives for the first time. I think seeing a healthy friendship, that is deeply caring about one another in a work atmosphere, needs to be shown more than a relationship."

Two people having a friendly conversation in a hall with an American flag in the background
Ser Baffo / ABC via Getty Images

Although I am one of the fans who would love to see them together, I agree with a lot of the points he made. I'm also a fan of plot twists and storylines that do not follow a common trend. So, seeing Gregory and Janine pursue a deeper friendship instead of romance might actually be refreshing.

ABC

But other die-hard shippers had other thoughts:

“we make a really good team.”

“yeah, we do.”

janine was the only person who gregory could call to tell her that alex was back in school 🥺 gregory def misses going to janine’s classroom to talk to her. he loves her real bad idc what tyler says #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/9jtVlgD8e0

— bre ✨ (@justthatbre) April 11, 2024
ABC / Twitter: @justthatbre

While Tyler isn’t wrong about shows not depicting alot of platonic relationships between men and women… JanineGregory was written from the very beginning. Gregory was down BAD and still is. There is more than platonic love between them like pls. Idc I’m getting my endgame! pic.twitter.com/crE05L6ffP

— Nel✨ (@mrsalexsmith___) April 10, 2024
Saucy Santana/Instagram / Twitter: @mrsalexsmith___

Saying I like platonic love and why can’t two characters just be friends with feelings when Janine and Gregory have already kissed is nasty. That’s actually terrible. Basically you’re saying you don’t wanna go forward

Boo that man #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/8szc51NcsJ

— boo 🫧 (@xvgvault) April 10, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @xvgvault

Janine and Gregory... platonic my ass! Bring on the angst and longing!!! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/f2pACPpZCH

— MiMi➏ (@IssaNotRaee) April 11, 2024
Warner Bros. / Twitter: @IssaNotRaee

Janine and Gregory do make a good team. A lovely team. A team that jumps over the broom in a big church and stays together 'til death do them part; Amen. #AbbottElementary

— Annelisa J. Purdie 🐏 📜 🌾 (@RosyShepherdess) April 11, 2024
Twitter: @RosyShepherdess

Tell us how you feel about Tyler's statements in the comments! And for more, check out his interview with Jennifer Hudson below:

View this video on YouTube
Fox