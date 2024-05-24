This post contains spoilers. If you haven't seen the Season 3 finale, please don't scroll any further.
The Abbott Elementary Season 3 finale was bittersweet. Although we're sad it's come to an end, watching it felt oh so good!
Series creator and star Quinta Brunson truly spoiled us this season. We thought she was going to stop after giving us guest star after guest star in almost every episode.
No, seriously, she brought us Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, Jalen Hurts, Sabrina Brier, Cree Summer, Tatyana Ali, Keegan-Michael Key, Karan Soni, and more.
Well, she and the other excellent writers on the show had even more tricks up their sleeves when they decided to give us more hilarious storylines, love triangles, and a kiss fans have been yearning for since Season 1.
THAT'S RIGHT, JANINE AND GREGORY FINALLY KISSED! And, yes I know they already kissed in Season 2, but this kiss was different. IT WAS PASSIONATE! IT WAS JUICY! IT'S WHAT WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!
I spent the entire episode smiling from ear-to-ear, but I wasn't the only one. Here's what people on Twitter had to say about it:
