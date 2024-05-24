    The Writing On "Abbott Elementary" Is Top Tier And Fans — Including Myself — Can't Thank The Writers Enough For The Season 3 Finale

    "I fixed your light" has never sounded sexier.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This post contains spoilers. If you haven't seen the Season 3 finale, please don't scroll any further.

    The Abbott Elementary Season 3 finale was bittersweet. Although we're sad it's come to an end, watching it felt oh so good!

    The cast of &quot;Abbott Elementary&quot; posing on steps, with Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis
    Pamela Littky / ABC via Getty Images

    Series creator and star Quinta Brunson truly spoiled us this season. We thought she was going to stop after giving us guest star after guest star in almost every episode.

    Group photo with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Bradley Cooper
    ABC

    No, seriously, she brought us Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart, Jalen Hurts, Sabrina Brier, Cree Summer, Tatyana Ali, Keegan-Michael Key, Karan Soni, and more.

    ABC

    Well, she and the other excellent writers on the show had even more tricks up their sleeves when they decided to give us more hilarious storylines, love triangles, and a kiss fans have been yearning for since Season 1.

    Two people share a kiss in a kitchen setting in a scene from TVAndMovies
    Gilles Mingasson / Disney

    THAT'S RIGHT, JANINE AND GREGORY FINALLY KISSED! And, yes I know they already kissed in Season 2, but this kiss was different. IT WAS PASSIONATE! IT WAS JUICY! IT'S WHAT WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!

    Two people converse intensely while sitting indoors in a scene from a TV show or movie
    Gilles Mingasson / Disney

    I spent the entire episode smiling from ear-to-ear, but I wasn't the only one. Here's what people on Twitter had to say about it:

    1.

    Abbott Elementary is just a ridiculously well done television show.

    — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 24, 2024
    Twitter: @franklinleonard

    2.

    I am on the fucking floor 😂😂😂 oh Quinta!! #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/vX69KgY74m

    — Cowboy Kévin (@KEY9481) May 23, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @KEY9481

    3.

    Not Gregory pulling down the damn shades! BITCH! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/y4g4QYllmh

    — travis’s video soul. (@travisfromdabk_) May 23, 2024
    Bravo / Twitter: @travisfromdabk_

    4.

    I need Abbott Elementary to get the SVU treatment 😭😭 unlimited seasons FOREVA #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/NxusIBbzjp

    — Kam🦋 (@Kamkam_xo) May 22, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @Kamkam_xo

    5.

    “Things will go wrong whether you’re doing what you want or not. For me, regrets have always been harder to live with than consequences.” Mr. Johnson dropped a BAR!!! #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/aWbmHQVUGZ

    — Robb Marlie (@heyrobbs) May 23, 2024
    Facebook Watch / Twitter: @heyrobbs

    6.

    “I fixed your light” #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/eBMVwtOxkT

    — sassenach stark shelby ERAS PARIS N3 (@northremus) May 23, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @northremus

    7.

    Me as soon as I heard Teedra Moses KAYTRANADA edition bop… like the writers KNEW we were in for a treat come June 7th! 💿 #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/KPXMLTmv0V

    — 🅈🅅🄴🅃🅃🄴 (@ldywdefitness) May 23, 2024
    Netflix / Twitter: @ldywdefitness

    8.

    EYE wanna know who slid Barbara that brown liquor because Momma was TURNT! 😭 #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/qHP33Rroi5

    — 🅈🅅🄴🅃🅃🄴 (@ldywdefitness) May 23, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @ldywdefitness

    9.

    EXAMPLE NUMBER 86458846 WHY MR JOHNSON IS THE GREATEST CHARACTER ON ABBOTT ELEMENTARY 😂😂😂😂 #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/eeQ5Uk45q5

    — Tommy Pickles (@iamshellyshel) May 23, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @iamshellyshel

    10.

    THE WAY GREGORY TOOK CHARGE… MY GOD🥵🥵 #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/qPnPokheC3

    — Nel✨ (@mrsalexsmith___) May 23, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @mrsalexsmith___

    11.

    Also, drunk Barbara is my fave! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/vsey9i1YaZ

    — Angelica Bartier (@5to9PR) May 23, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @5to9PR

    12.

    Unpopular opinion I wanted to see her with Manny #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/vgVGGGIWVc

    — Jas’s page (@theotherrjas) May 23, 2024
    NBC / Twitter: @theotherrjas

    13.

    I just wanna take the time to thank Mr.Johnson, Jacob and Erika for always being team JanineGregory! We couldn’t have gotten here without yall!! #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/IjMWvQZJAr

    — Nel✨ (@mrsalexsmith___) May 23, 2024
    iHeartMedia / Twitter: @mrsalexsmith___

    14.

    My exact reaction when Gregory and Janine went at it and Gregory shut the blinds!!! #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/342IaKxbcm

    — Kam🦋 (@Kamkam_xo) May 23, 2024
    Disney / Twitter: @Kamkam_xo

    15.

    If this was season one nobody except Jacob would show up for Janine’s party #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/u0WHEEsMAF

    — kim (@kbaby82) May 24, 2024
    HBO / Twitter: @kbaby82

    16.

    Gregory to the camera crew : #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/OuDxT75DNb

    — iamtony (@antonyxab) May 23, 2024
    Zeus / Twitter: @antonyxab

    17.

    I love that as long as a Black millennial woman is in charge, Teedra Moses’ “Be Your Girl” will have a place on television lol

    I’ll keep the tradition alive when it’s my turn 🫡

    Go Janine! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/8s4j1FasJf

    — Steph | Project Manager 💁🏾‍♀️ (@amoreSTEPH) May 23, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @amoreSTEPH

    18.

    this gregory and janine kiss is going down in sitcom history, everyone say thank you quinta brunson #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/OJkq1MuMez

    — vic | polin era (@vicsssversion) May 23, 2024
    ABC / Twitter: @vicsssversion