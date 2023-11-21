Skip To Content
    30 Things From Wayfair That'll Make Your Bathroom A Better ~Reflection~ Of Your Style

    These items are the life of the potty.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A monogrammed shower curtain that'll have your bathroom looking like a five-star hotel. Instantly refresh your restroom vibes with a new crisp curtain.

    A monogrammed shower curtain
    Jongwook/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Everyone that has seen my new bathroom remarks on my monogramed shower curtain. Looks like a very upscale hotel. You expect the bell hop to knock with fresh towels at any moment!" —Linda

    Price: $54.99 (originally $74.99; available in letters A–Z) 

    2. Or! A patterned shower curtain to instantly liven up your bathroom in need of a little update. Make a statement that screams "power shower."

    A reviewer&#x27;s shower curtain
    Kim/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This shower curtain is very elegant looking and matched perfectly with my existing towels and artwork. Gave me the look I wanted." —Kim

    Price: $55.99 (originally $71.99)

    3. A mounted Tic-Tac-Toe toilet paper holder for having fun while getting shit done (sorry not sorry). The line to your bathroom at your next house party just got more entertaining and competitive.

    A tic tac toe toilet paper holder
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is such a fun piece to spruce up the bathroom. It holds quite a few rolls as well! Good quality." —Mylisa

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $89.99; available in eight colors)

    4. A round accent mirror because nothing opens up a small space better than a mirror. Set up this circular accent piece in any spot that needs to feel brighter or bigger — after all, the more, the mirrorier!

    a reviewer&#x27;s black circular mirror hung above a bathroom faucet
    Rachel / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Needed a round oil-rubbed bronze mirror for our master bathroom remodel. It was exactly what I was looking for! Very good quality and a bit heavy but our contractor said it was very easy to hang with the hooks on the back. We've gotten a lot of compliments!" —Courtney

    Price: $276.16 (originally $376.96)

    5. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper so you can skip a tricky and expensive painting project. Skip the swatches and simply apply this chic wallpaper to instantly transform your restroom.

    the black and white chevron wallpaper above a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love! This is true to the photo, just a simple black and white chevron pattern. It is easy to match up. It went on nicely and I was able to do some repositioning as needed when things got wonky. Overall, would definitely purchase again!" —Amanda

    Price: $1.14+ per square foot (available in three colors)

    6. A set of lavender eucalyptus and jasmine-scented candles for freshening up your powder room. These eco-conscious candles are made with vegan wax and a lead-free cotton wick, plus they're cruelty and paraben-free!

    the lavender eucalyptus and jasmin scented candles on a wood tray
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These were the perfect size to place around my soaking tub. The fragrance is lovely with such a clean and fresh smell. I will order more because they make perfect gifts, too." —Sherry

    Price: $23.99 (originally $25.99) 

    7. A three-door medicine cabinet so you can make the most out of your space and storage situation. It's what shared bathroom dreams are made of.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Cabinet is made well. The cabinet really isn't meant for in the wall. You will need to put a frame around the trim. Otherwise, good weight, quality glass shelves." —Kaity

    Price: $676.54 (originally $740)

    8. A hammered tissue box cover that'll ensure any tissue box you buy will perfectly coordinate with your decor. It's a simple sophisticated touch.

    A reviewer&#x27;s white hammered tissue box holder
    Eileen/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the subtle texture of this hammered tissue box cover. It fits perfectly into my bathroom aesthetic, and is sturdy enough to not get knocked around." —Stevi  

    Price: $23.06 (available in four colors)

    9. An electric towel warmer rack because there's nothing better than a toasty towel. It's giving quiet luxury.

    Kara/Wayfair, Barbara/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Loveee this! Looks fantastic in my new bathroom. I'd suggest leaving on for a while prior to bath or shower so it has time to warm up. Bought a second one In chrome for a gift and they love it as well. Great price and just really adds a nice touch!" —Kara

    Price: $112.99+ (originally $124.99+, available in two colors)

    10. A toothbrush holder for storing your dental essentials. Leaving your toothbrush lying on the counter is officially canceled.

    A reviewer&#x27;s toothbrush holder
    Jessy/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it and the matching soap dispenser!" —Bilkisu

    Price: $13.99 (originally $16.99)

    11. A bath tray so you can soak in all the bubbles without any storage troubles. Grab your loofa, go-to book, and beverage of choice, and enjoy a little "me-time."

    A reviewer&#x27;s bath tray
    Laurette/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this caddy. Solid wood, fits my phone, iPad or book perfectly. The wine glass holder actually works. It even fits across my corner tub on or off the indent. Fits both my ensuite tub and the guest bathroom tub. Would definitely recommend." —Laurette

    Price: $46.99 

    12. An accessory tray for adding a touch of decor to your space. Pop a couple of faux plants on it for an elevated look.

    A reviewer&#x27;s bathroom accessory tray
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This tray is a beautiful addition to my main bathroom! It adds class, and I’m so happy that I made this purchase." —Janet

    Price: $28.99 (originally $35.99, available in two colors)

    13. A cotton bath rug with non-slip backing so you can step out of the shower in style. Fashionable and functional.

    A reviewer&#x27;s blue bath rug
    Rachael/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect size for our small bathroom. We placed it in front of our sink and it worked perfectly." —Molly

    Price: $22.99+ (originally $29; available in four colors)

    14. A bathroom shelf because there's no such thing as too much storage. Bonus: this innovative shelf can be mounted or stand on its own for versatile styling possibilities.

    Michael/Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great shelves. Was so happy with the first one I bought a second one. Sturdy material and easy assembly. Very happy with them." —Anonymous

    Price: $37.99+ (originally $39.99; available in two colors)

    15. A set of framed canvas wall art that'll add a fun touch to your bare walls. Imagine these beauties in the background of your mirror selfies.

    A reviewer&#x27;s wall art
    Danielle/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These pictures are well-made and have beautiful colors. I loved the fact that you can choose the direction to hang them." —Jackie 

    Price: $95.99+ (available in two sizes and three frame colors)

    16. A toilet paper holder so you can give your old outdated roll holder a major upgrade. The only thing you'll debate is whether to place the roll over or under. (Obviously, it's over!)

    A reviewer&#x27;s toilet paper holder
    Kerry/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the simplicity of this, the color is very nice and great that you can turn the handle to switch the side you need it on." —Kerry

    Price: $29.25+ (originally $55+, available in four colors)

    17. A set of faux plants for adding a pop of greenery to your bathroom vanity. The best part? No water needed.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These little plants are adorable and add a nice pop of color to my wall shelves. Absolutely love and would recommend!" —Julie

    Price: $33.99 (available in two colors)

    18. An arched metal mirror that'll instantly modernize your bathroom. So sleek, so chic and we're not just talking about the reflection.

    A reviewer&#x27;s arched bathroom mirror
    Sean/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the shape and size of this mirror! Worked great in my bathroom and the finish was perfect!" —Shawn 

    Price: $73.99+ (originally $125.99+; available in three sizes and two finishes)

    19. A set of Egyptian-quality cotton bath towels because odds are your old towels aren't absorbing like they used to. This set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, two fingertip towels, and two washcloths.

    A reviewer&#x27;s set of towels
    Stacie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very nice towels did not bleed when washed and kept the full color, very soft and comfortable cotton material and absorbent." —Jeffery

    Price: $38.99+ (originally $69.99; available in five colors)

    20. A soap dispenser so you can toss the plastic packaging. It's giving fresh and fancy.

    A white marble soap dispenser
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Extremely well-made. Exactly as I had hoped. Perfect for my bathroom." —Pamela 

    Price: $28.99 (originally $49.99)

    21. A toilet paper holder and storage solution because TP within arm's reach is everything. Never awkwardly waddle to the cabinet for a fresh roll again.

    France/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super cool and sleek looking for our contemporary bathroom!!" —Melanie

    Price: $38.32+ (available in two colors)

    22. A microfiber bath rug with a non-slip backing that'll bring together your boho chic vibe. This mat will make sure you get out of the shower on the right foot.

    A reviewer&#x27;s bath rug
    Meghan/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! So soft! —Meghan 

    Price: $37.99 (originally $44.99; available in two colors)

    23. A mounted towel rack so your guests never have to wonder where the towels are. Forget to bring your towel to the shower? Not with this handy helper!

    A reviewer&#x27;s mounted towel rack
    Wendy/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is incredibly convenient for small spaces. Our bathroom was so tiny I did not think we could find a good solution for storing towels. But this product really fit the bill." —Kyle 

    Price: $62.99 (originally $85.99)

    24. A teak and wood shower mat with non-sluip backing for creating a spa-like atmosphere. Is this your bathroom or is it a luxury resort?

    A teak and wood shower mat
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The final touch for our new bathroom! Sturdy, wide, and soft on our feet." —Ren

    Price: $141

    25. A six-piece bathroom accessories set because coordination is key. Stock your restroom with everything you need without worrying if it's all going to match.

    A white bathroom accessories set
    Wayfair

    This set includes a soap dish, soap dispenser, storage jar, toothbrush holder, wastebasket, and toilet brush.

    Promising review: "LOVE MY BATHROOM ACCESSORIES!! Just what I needed to complete my bathroom look!" —Anais

    Price: $26.99 (originally $32.99)

    26. An over-the-toilet storage unit that'll effortlessly create more space in a cramped situation. Stack it with extra supplies, candles, decor, and more.

    A reviewer&#x27;s over the toilet storage
    Marie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Good and sleek design I have been using it more than a year and I have no complaints. It’s pretty sturdy for the price and materials." —Anonymous 

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $79.99; available in two colors)

    27. A silicone soap tray so you can keep your bar at its best. Set your soap down and let the water drain into the sink and out of the tray. Classy AF.

    A reviewer&#x27;s black silicone soap tray
    Larry/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are great! We use them to set our soap dispensers on, and they drain any stray soap and water right back into the sink. Helps keep our counters clean." —Nyckie

    Price: $72.80

    28. A two-piece bamboo accent shelf with a towel bar for a chic way to put your towels and storage baskets away. You'll wonder how you ever functioned without this.

    A reviewer&#x27;s bamboo bathroom shelf
    Christopher/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This goes perfectly in our master bathroom. There is no place for towel storage in our bathroom. So this is perfect since it has the hooks and shelving to hold our towels and a plant. Very please and easy to put together." —Nahri

    Price: $43.99

    29. A rectangular trash can because garbage can be glamorous. Ditch your outdated waste bin and go for this upgrade.

    A reviewer&#x27;s bathroom trash can
    Jess/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Heavy duty, well-made and very simple and minimal. Looks elegant and very functional all at the same time. Highly recommend." –Lauren 

    Price: $59 (available in two colors)

    30. A vanity tray for storing all your countertop essentials. Put all your favorite lotions and potions on display.

    A black vanity tray
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a very cute and stylish tray. It looks good on my white counter top in my bathroom. I would definitely recommend the purchase." —Otis

    Price: $25.99 (originally $30.99; available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.