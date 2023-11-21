30 Things From Wayfair That'll Make Your Bathroom A Better ~Reflection~ Of Your Style

1. A monogrammed shower curtain that'll have your bathroom looking like a five-star hotel. Instantly refresh your restroom vibes with a new crisp curtain.
2. Or! A patterned shower curtain to instantly liven up your bathroom in need of a little update. Make a statement that screams "power shower."
3. A mounted Tic-Tac-Toe toilet paper holder for having fun while getting shit done (sorry not sorry). The line to your bathroom at your next house party just got more entertaining and competitive.
4. A round accent mirror because nothing opens up a small space better than a mirror. Set up this circular accent piece in any spot that needs to feel brighter or bigger — after all, the more, the mirrorier!
5. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper so you can skip a tricky and expensive painting project. Skip the swatches and simply apply this chic wallpaper to instantly transform your restroom.
6. A set of lavender eucalyptus and jasmine-scented candles for freshening up your powder room. These eco-conscious candles are made with vegan wax and a lead-free cotton wick, plus they're cruelty and paraben-free!
7. A three-door medicine cabinet so you can make the most out of your space and storage situation. It's what shared bathroom dreams are made of.
8. A hammered tissue box cover that'll ensure any tissue box you buy will perfectly coordinate with your decor. It's a simple sophisticated touch.
9. An electric towel warmer rack because there's nothing better than a toasty towel. It's giving quiet luxury.
10. A toothbrush holder for storing your dental essentials. Leaving your toothbrush lying on the counter is officially canceled.
11. A bath tray so you can soak in all the bubbles without any storage troubles. Grab your loofa, go-to book, and beverage of choice, and enjoy a little "me-time."
12. An accessory tray for adding a touch of decor to your space. Pop a couple of faux plants on it for an elevated look.
13. A cotton bath rug with non-slip backing so you can step out of the shower in style. Fashionable and functional.
14. A bathroom shelf because there's no such thing as too much storage. Bonus: this innovative shelf can be mounted or stand on its own for versatile styling possibilities.
15. A set of framed canvas wall art that'll add a fun touch to your bare walls. Imagine these beauties in the background of your mirror selfies.
16. A toilet paper holder so you can give your old outdated roll holder a major upgrade. The only thing you'll debate is whether to place the roll over or under. (Obviously, it's over!)
17. A set of faux plants for adding a pop of greenery to your bathroom vanity. The best part? No water needed.
18. An arched metal mirror that'll instantly modernize your bathroom. So sleek, so chic and we're not just talking about the reflection.
19. A set of Egyptian-quality cotton bath towels because odds are your old towels aren't absorbing like they used to. This set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, two fingertip towels, and two washcloths.
21. A toilet paper holder and storage solution because TP within arm's reach is everything. Never awkwardly waddle to the cabinet for a fresh roll again.
22. A microfiber bath rug with a non-slip backing that'll bring together your boho chic vibe. This mat will make sure you get out of the shower on the right foot.
23. A mounted towel rack so your guests never have to wonder where the towels are. Forget to bring your towel to the shower? Not with this handy helper!
24. A teak and wood shower mat with non-sluip backing for creating a spa-like atmosphere. Is this your bathroom or is it a luxury resort?
25. A six-piece bathroom accessories set because coordination is key. Stock your restroom with everything you need without worrying if it's all going to match.
26. An over-the-toilet storage unit that'll effortlessly create more space in a cramped situation. Stack it with extra supplies, candles, decor, and more.
27. A silicone soap tray so you can keep your bar at its best. Set your soap down and let the water drain into the sink and out of the tray. Classy AF.
28. A two-piece bamboo accent shelf with a towel bar for a chic way to put your towels and storage baskets away. You'll wonder how you ever functioned without this.
29. A rectangular trash can because garbage can be glamorous. Ditch your outdated waste bin and go for this upgrade.
30. A vanity tray for storing all your countertop essentials. Put all your favorite lotions and potions on display.
