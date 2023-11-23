Skip To Content
    30 Pieces Of Furniture From Wayfair That Were Essentially Made For Cozy Home Life

    Home is where the fuzzy chairs are.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A boucle bench that'll be as fashionable as it is functional. Sitting down to slip on your shoes has never looked chicer.

    A white boucle bench
    Gabby/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! The perfect addition to my bedroom and the color and material are exactly what I was looking for. My favorite feature are the legs!" —Oriel

    Price: $330

    2. A convertible daybed that'll fold flat into a queen size mattress. This small space saver serves as casual seating and sleeping all in one.

    white daybed with white pillows in room
    D./Wayfair

    Promising review: "Lovely velvety daybed in a soft linen/light mushroom-cream color. With the addition of a feather bed topper, it makes a comfy queen guest bed. I know because I’ve tested it out." —D. 

    Price: $859.99 (available in eight colors)

    3. A set of two sideboards so you can create the storage table of your decor dreams. With a set of two it's literally a win-win!

    A reviewer&#x27;s sideboard
    Sarah/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this piece for our lake house. Easy to put together. Looks like one piece. Really happy with how this turned out." —Emily

    Price: $294.99+ (originally $499.99; available in two colors)

    4. A three-drawer nightstand because the best things come in three. "Pro" tip: A designated snack drawer ensures sweet dreams all night long.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The drawers are smooth and stay shut. Pretty deep for a night stand. Matches my dresser. Assembly was easy and they’re sturdy. I don’t normally give 5 stars but I can’t really find any reason to not. If you like the look and want three drawers, get them." —Dallas

    Price: $77.99+ (originally $134.99; available in two colors)

    5. A set of two blackout curtains for unleashing your inner vampire. Natural light? Sorry, you're not on the list. It'll be your migraine's new love.

    A reviewer&#x27;s set of three blackout curtains
    Nisha / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love these curtains. They are soft and luxurious. They make my living room look more cozy and home-like." —Dayna

    Price: $37.99+ for a set of two (originally $51.99+; available in six sizes and 12 colors)

    6. A round dining table for eating takeout with real plates on and pretending it's a home cooked meal. Invest in a quality dining table and never hunch over the couch to eat again.

    Wayfair, Desiree/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Table was fairly easy to assemble and looks so chic and high value! Gave my kitchen the touch I was envisioning! Absolutely stunning. I do want to point out it doesn’t seem to be truly black, in some lighting and angles looks like a very dark brown, still love it!" —Yennifer

    Price: $829.99

    7. A console table for showing off your impressive collection of books, records, and candles. A must-have for making every space a home.

    black console table with open shelves
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this stand. I have it in front of a window and have placed plants on the top shelf and smaller ones on the bottom shelf." —Kathy

    Price: $76.99+ (originally $92.99; available in two colors)

    8. A six-drawer dresser so you can get your clothes off the ground and out of sight. Your TV will look as good sitting on top of it as your tops and jeans will be stored inside.

    A black six drawer dresser
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Nice useful little dresser. Works very well with the drawer slides and has adequate storage. We are furnishing a small second home down south, so this works great as no packing of heavy winter items! Worth the money." —Pamela

    Price: $169.99+ (originally $237.99+; available in three colors)

    9. A floor-length arched mirror that'll let you always have eyes on the best view in the room — you. This beauty can be mounted to the wall or stand on its own, to fit whichever ~aesthetic~ you love most.

    A reviewer&#x27;s floor length mirror against a wall in a living room
    Anonymous / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am so very pleased with this mirror. I loved the arched shape of it. I planned on hanging on the wall but it is heavy and has a nice tripod stand. It’s trimmed in black; you hardly notice it, but I think that makes it look more expensive." —Frances

    Price: $139.99+ (originally $173.99+; available in four finishes)

    10. A ladder bookcase because a sleek shelving unit is a must-have when updating your boudoir. Stack all your books, sculptures, plants, and whatever else you can find on here for an instant upgrade.

    Robbie / Wayfair, Jacqueline / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted in a ladder shelf. Easy to assemble, well-made, and versatile. Doesn’t stick out from the wall very much at the bottom, so doesn’t require a ton of floor space. Neutral colors go with everything." —Terri

    Price: $149.99+ (originally $206.99+; available in three colors)

    11. A low-profile platform bed frame to finally get your mattress off of the floor, so you look like you actually have your life together. Never underestimate the power of a simple bed frame.

    A black bed frame
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very nice bed! Simple, modern design and was easy to assemble. Just what I was looking for." —Rachel

    Price: $175.99+ (available in sizes Twin–King)

    12. A swivel accent chair because this cozy piece is a necessity in every room, especially your favorite reading corner. This seat was made for your fresh-out-of-the-dryer, never to be folded laundry.

    the white accent chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I can’t tell you how I love this little chair. Fits and matches perfectly where I wanted it. I have [it in] pink. Built well and more comfortable than it may appear. It’s nice to sit in. Thank you." —Patricia

    Price: $269.99+ (originally $599; available in 10 colors)

    13. A set of two nightstands that'll be twice as nice as just having one. A matching set is always a must.

    Kimberly/Wayfair, Donna/Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE THEM!!! Very easy and clear directions, they look so perfect in my bedroom. Very happy with the purchase!!" —Kimberly

    Price: $169.99 (originally $239.99)

    14. A modern farmhouse table so you can display all your favorite decor. Set this console in your entryway for a sleek addition to your space.

    farmhouse-style brown table with vases and photo frames
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this table; it’s exactly what I was looking for to put next to my windows to hold my plants. It was so easy to assemble and I appreciated the directions labeling all of the hardware so everything was quick and easy to find. I love the faux concrete; it doesn’t look fake at all and really provides a nice texture to the piece. The size is perfect for what I needed and I like that it really has a compact footprint while still having a large-enough surface." —Amanda

    Price: $85.99

    15. A wooden armoire with a subtle chevron pattern so your storage situation can be efficient *and* sleek. Clothes, files, a stash of snacks the rest of your family won't find — load the six adjustable shelves up with literally anything!

    A brown armoire
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "My favorite piece in my house. It looks gorgeous and unique, and also holds a lot of storage. It was easy to put together by myself!" —Caitlin

    Price: $430+ (available in two colors)

    16. A tufted velvet loveseat that'll perfectly complete your room's retro vibes. Prepare to have guests duel over who gets to sit here!

    pink velvet loveseat
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is super pretty and comfortable. My apartment isn’t huge and this fits anywhere without that over-cramped feeling. It was easy to put together surprisingly." —Wayfair Reviewer

    Price: $264.99+ (originally $599; available in 13 colors)

    17. An upholstered headboard so your bed will have a hotel-worthy look. It's giving boutique, luxury vibes.

    An upholstered headboard
    Sabrina/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I was looking for a unique headboard and this one really checked off all the boxes. I love that it’s not attached to the wall. This makes it easy to make the bed, as well as pull the bed out for vacuuming. The quality is good, and it only took about 10–15 minutes to install." —Michelle

    Price: $219.99 (available in sizes Queen–King and 12 colors)

    18. A sleek, contemporary TV stand because your television deserves a trendy setup, too. This stand can hold up to a 50-inch TV so you can enjoy your Netflix binge on the big screen while simultaneously displaying your favorite decorative pieces on the stand's three shelves.

    A black open shelve TV stand with a plant and record player on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I think this is a really great option if you want something affordable. It was super easy to set up. I love the height of the stand. I am happy with this purchase!" —Anonymous

    Price: $62.99+ (originally $105.99; available in nine colors)

    19. A round coffee table that'll help tie together your living room. It also serves as the perfect excuse to buy more large coffee table books – as if you needed another excuse.

    round black coffee table with three legs next to orange velvet couch
    Kristin/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love my table so much! It looks so good in my house! It fits perfectly in the living room." —Tatyana

    Price: $287 (available in three colors)

    20. An Art Deco-inspired bar cart so you can *wheel* the party wherever it needs to go. It's important to keep your fermented grape juice within arm's reach — you know, in case of emergencies.

    the silver bar cart
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this cart. It was easy to put together and looks really great in a corner of our living room. The glass and mirror shelves really reflect the stemware and bottles." —Susan

    Price: $124.99 (originally $155.99)

    21. A six-drawer dresser for properly putting away all your clothes. You'll actually look forward to doing your laundry when you get to store it away in this!

    wood six-drawer dresser with beauty products and squiggle mirror on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it. Wasn’t too bad to put together. I’m very happy with it." —Meaghan

    Price: $169.99+ (originally $339.99; available in two colors)

    22. A rocking chair that'll rock your wold – literally. Perfect for nurseries or for those who enjoy a soothing motion.

    A beige rocking chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Best chair I’ve ever ordered. I use it in my nursery area for my baby. Perfect fit for a small area." —Edwina

    Price: $90.45+ (originally $149.99+; available in four colors)

    23. A sectional sofa for lounging in luxury. Being a couch potato is now officially a compliment.

    A white sectional sofa
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Matches the description perfectly! Just what I was looking for in a sofa. LOVE IT!!!" —Anonymous

    Price: $429.99 (originally $479.99)

    24. A wide boucle swivel accent chair because it's too cute to not be in your home. It'll be the statement piece in any room.

    A reviewer&#x27;s wide boucle swivel chair
    Lacey/Wayfair

    Promising review: "We LOVE this chair. It looks just like the chairs sold for 1,000 at CB2 but for more than half the price. Packaged well and easy delivery and set- up. Would highly recommend!" —Amanda

    Price: $353.99+ (originally $409.99; available in five colors)

    25. A vegan leather sofa for an animal-friendly furniture option. This faux sofa is the real deal.

    A reviewer&#x27;s vegan leather sofa
    Kylie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Color matches photos. Texture is soft. Cushions are firm, but comfortable. Feels sturdy. Packaged very well. Easy to assemble. Looks great and much more expensive than it was. Good purchase!" —Dayna

    Price: $349.99 (originally $369.99; available in two colors)

    26. A coastal-inspired sideboard that'll instantly elevate any room. Fact: filling your space with furniture is the ultimate way to cozy things up.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This piece looks fabulous! It is sturdy! Took an hour to put it together, but it was worth it. Will be designing my living room around this piece." —Melissa

    Price: $399.99+ (originally $650; available in three colors)

    27. A bamboo bathroom cabinet because bathrooms will never come with enough storage. Turn your space into a mini spa with a calming aesthetic.

    A bamboo bathroom cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Really love this little cabinet! Holds a surprising large amount of small stuff and it adds a spa-like aesthetic to the bathroom." —Jess

    Price: $79.99 (originally $199.99)

    28. A corduroy chaise lounge for the best and coziest seat in the house. Good luck getting up!

    A reviewer&#x27;s corduroy chaise lounge
    Michael/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love, love, love!!!! So perfect. I live on this now." —Robyn

    Price: $429.99+ (originally $469.99+; available in two orientations and five colors)

    29. A wide barrel accent chair because no one has ever complained about there being too many seating options. The only thing people will be picking off the floor is their jaws when they see this.

    A brown accent chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I really happy with this accent chair. Very modern and matches the aesthetic of my room." —Aja

    Price: $154.99+ (originally $185.99; available in two colors)

    30. A kitchen island for expanding your kitchen's potential and whipping up a cozy meal/beverage. You'll be shouting 'Yes, chef!' into the air in no time.

    white kitchen island with drawer on top and cabinet and shelves on the bottom
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! Needed extra counter space, this is more than enough." —Dayana

    Price: $139.99+ (originally $165.99+, available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.