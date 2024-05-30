BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Things To Wear To All The Concerts And Festivals You’ve Bought Tickets To This Year

    Get the looks that will get you backstage.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An oversize sheer tee that'll ~mesh~ well with any outfit. You can't beat the breathability when you're moving and grooving.

    Revieweer in a sparkly short dress with sneakers poses at an event with &#x27;Taylor Fest&#x27; backdrop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore this to a Taylor Swift night and it was perfect! I’m wearing a small and it’s definitely still very oversize." —Alysa Margherio

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 18 colors).

    2. A Supergoop! sunscreen because you should never go anywhere without wearing SPF. Go for a sunscreen that also gives you a dewy look for a goddess-like glow.

    Reviewer holding a tube of Supergoop! Glowscreen sunscreen with SPF 40
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it! This product definitely adds that dewy glow that I was looking for. I wear it under my makeup for that extra natural look. I was hoping for a 'glow from within' type of look. This helped achieve that!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $38 (available in sizes and colors) 

    3. A faux-leather fringe jacket because if you're going to a festival, you need to dress the part. Unleash your inner rock star with this bad boy.

    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "I saw this in stores and had to get it. It’s a beautiful jacket. It’s expensive, but it is surprisingly good quality. It’s thick, true to size, and a little cropped on me. I sized it up. I like it a little oversized. It’s such a statement piece and is bold. I love it. It’s worth the purchase, I love the detailing too." —dillydolly

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $99 (originally $129, available in sizes XS–XL).

    4. A pair of '90s baggy jeans for a comfy bottom that'll pair with absolutely everything. Consider these your go-to concert jeans.

    Model in a pair of high-waisted jeans with distressed knees
    Good American

    Promising review: "Probably my favorite thing I’ve bought in a long time. They are just perfect. This company doesn’t miss!" —SARAH M.

    Get them from Good American for $159 (available in sizes 00–30 Plus).

    5. A clear fanny pack so you can be hands-free while crowd surfing. Lose yourself in the music, not your stuff.

    Reviewer takes selfie with transparent crossbody bag
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bag is so cute; I ordered one for all my sports-loving, concert-going girls! The size is bigger than expected, which is perfect! It fits a lot (maybe even a rolled-up T-shirt). Works great as a fanny pack or a crossbody. They are sturdy, and the different color straps are a bonus. Straps are sturdy and comfortable. The zipper is smooth. Highly recommend." —Missy

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 11 colors).

    6. A high-waisted mesh maxi skirt for an easy breezy outfit option. Dance the night away in this free and flowy find.

    Reviewer in a sheer black skirt and metallic top at a stadium event
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert to fit my 'midnights' outfit and it was a 10/10! Super comfortable, was able to move and dance in it, perfect length and exactly what I wanted to elevate my outfit. Just had to hold it up when going up the escalator and up/down stairs but I didn’t trip on it once otherwise." —Kaela Farley

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–XL and six colors).

    7. A pair of tall cowgirl boots because Beyoncé declared country is chic. Grab your boots and get ready to line dance.

    Reviewer in oversized sports jersey dress paired with white cowgirl boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are absolutely amazing!! I have very skinny legs and always struggle finding boots that aren’t huge on me, and these fit perfectly! They are very comfortable! Wore them to a country concert and got a ton of compliments on them." —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $57.99+ (available in sizes 5–11, wide sizes and eight colors).

    8. A classic tee for a laidback look that's always effortlessly cool. When in doubt, go for a white tee.

    Free People

    Promising review: "Love this top! The most perfect tee — would wear it every day if I could." —Sydneymcnamus

    Get it from Free People for $48 (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors)

    9. A ruffle crop top with puff sleeves that'll pair perfectly with any pair of jeans or shorts. It's cute, comfy and selfie-ready.

    Woman in a tie-front top and shorts posing with hands on hips, smiling on a city street
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ya girl be getting some fine compliments on this shirt. Almost everyone I got compliments from asked if this was from Madewell! Girrrrrrrl get one for yourself." —Janice Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 22 colors).

    10. A crochet bodysuit because is it even festival season without crochet? It's giving boho-chic.

    Model in a cream crochet bodysuit
    Abercrombie & Fitch

    Promising review: "This is such a fun bodysuit! I’m always wearing jeans or jean shorts and a bodysuit, and this is the perfect way to mix it up for summer." —Natalie

    Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $80 (available in sizes XXS–XL and four colors).

    11. A six-pack of flower hair clips for keeping your hair out of the way while you bob and weave through the festival crowd and thrash on the dance floor. As cute as they are convenient.

    Reviewer with a pink floral hair clip
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the perfect hair clips for work or to wear out. I’ve been wearing mine every day! Super cute!!" —Holland

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.99.

    12. A lacy fringe top that'll serve a Woodstock-meets-Stagecoach look. Giddy up, Penny Lane!

    Reviewer in a crochet top, jeans, and a hat takes a mirror selfie.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this shirt and want to order one in every color. It’s cute, comfortable and fits perfectly!" —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $23.44+ (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors).

    13. A crossbody bag because small bags are the only kind allowed at most shows. It's small enough to pass the requirements, big enough to fit all your essentials.

    Reviewer in a with a small white crossbody bag
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this crossbody. The quality for the price is incredible — it's well-made and nice-looking leather. Functionally, the size is perfect for your necessities, including a phone, cards, a couple of makeup items, etc. This is the perfect little bag for traveling, concerts/sports/events, or just a day out on the town!" —Shelley Awe

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 16 colors).

    14. A pair of high-waisted denim shorts with a crossover waist for a fun twist on a classic choice. Concert season is heating up, so you'll wanna keep cool in these shorts.

    Reviwwer in a yellow bucket hat and t-shirt paired with denim shorts
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My new favorite pair of shorts! I wear them all the time. Great fit!" —Daneedani

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors). 

    15. A two-pack of trendy sunglasses so when you inevitably lose one pair in the mosh pit, you'll have a backup.

    Reviewer wearing rectangular black sunglasses
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so cute and stylish. They also come with a cloth case. Great quality and can’t believe how good of a price they were!" —Queeny

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.95 (available in 15 color combinations). 

    16. A two-piece bodycon midi dress set for two outfits in one. Wear them together or mix and match for endless styling potential.

    Lulus

    Promising review: "I love it! The material is thick and tight enough to hug but move with your body and go braless. Can't wait to wear this for a night out!" —Nastassja D.

    Get it from Lulus for $59 (available in sizes XXS–XL and six colors).

    17. A denim midi skirt so you can bring back the '90s in style. This skirt plus your concert merch tee equals perfection.

    Model wearing a denim midi skirt
    Madewell

    Promising review: "Love this denim skirt, true to size. Amazing quality and love the wash of denim." —LAURYNLEIGH83

    Get it from Madewell for $110 (available in sizes 23–33 and three colors).

    18. An oversized faux-leather jacket for a Hailey Bieber-inspired look. The glazed queen would definitely approve.

    reviewer in sunglasses, leather jacket, green skirt, and boots at an outdoor music festival
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket. I wasn't sure what to expect, but it is fashionable, warm and lightweight! A must-have for any wardrobe!" —Kelly Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors)

    19. A pair of Chelsea booties that'll save your feet from getting stomped on in wild crowds. Enter your live music era with your best foot forward.

    Reviewer wearing chunky black ankle boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these boots last year and they are still holding up! I get soooo many compliments, and I am always sending people the Amazon link to buy them. They are a classic style that will never go out of style." —Amanda

    Get it from Amazon for $16.70+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, wide sizes and 14 colors).

    20. A satin corset top because you'll want any excuse to wear this over and over again. Go buy some more concert tickets stat!

    Model wearing a black cropped corset top
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Love this top! I got it in white for summer days, and I think I’m gonna get black too, just in case I may need it for a night out! It’s very comfortable (TTS), it’s not low cut, and I love the silky, shiny texture; also a great price. It says dry clean only but I’m gonna hand wash in cold." —20SomethingDallasTX

    Get it from Nordstrom for $59 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors). 

    21. A high-waisted denim skort for the best of both worlds. Skirt in the front, shorts in the back – this bottom has everything.

    Reviewer at concert wearing a denim skort
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This fit like a glove and was so comfy. Definitely wearing to a summer concert." —Amy Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $35.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL Plus and 20 colors) 

    22. A pair of Converse Lugged Hi sneakers so you can survive a multi-day festival without breaking your soles. Your feet will thank you.

    Black Converse sneakers with white laces and a thick white sole
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Cute shoe! It was perfect. SO cute and wore them dancing and walked about 2 miles. No break-in needed...these are comfy from the get-go." —Will

    Get it from Amazon for $39.50+ (available in sizes 5–14 and 39 colors).

    23. A three-piece mesh bodycon dress because a coordinated 'fit hits different. An all-in-one outfit is all you need.

    Reviewer in a sheer, beaded long-sleeve dress at a concert venue
    amazon.com

    Set includes a mesh cover-up midi dress, spaghetti strap top and shorts.

    Promising review: "It was great quality, accurate fitting. I wore this to the Taylor Swift concert and was super comfortable the whole time while still looking dressed up." —Amy Neiman

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XXXL and 18 colors).

    24. A handkerchief tube top that'll stay as you slay. Werk your way backstage with this chic top.

    Model in a lilac handkerchief tube top
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this top! It holds very nicely and the material is very comfy and light! Can't wait wait to wear it for the spring and summer!" —J

    Get it from Target for $12 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, 4X and two colors).

    25. A button-front top with a deep V-neck and bell sleeves so you can strike a power pose like a star. Your concert pictures are going to be incredible.

    Reviewer in a long sleeve pink top posing in front of Taylor Swift&#x27;s &quot;The Eras Tour&quot; sign at a stadium
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It has the perfect amount of flow to it, I bought it for a concert I’m going to soon and it's kind of sheer and breathable, but not too revealing. It's beautiful which is exactly what I wanted. Love it, I suggest buying it if you’re looking for something similar." —Samantha

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 22 colors).

    26. A faux-leather bodycon dress for feeling like a rock star while looking like a dime. This dress was made to rock.

    Reviewer in a sleeveless fax leather bodycon black dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So many compliments! I wore this to a rock concert and I felt like a million bucks! Worn with long over-the-knee boots kills this outfit! I love that you can adjust the length. The material is good enough for this dress." —Val J

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and seven colors). 

    27. A '90s trucker jean jacket because it's bound to get cold at night. Whether you're at an indoor or outdoor venue, you know you're always going to need a jacket.

    Model in a black denim jacket
    Levi's

    Promising review: "Amazing jacket. Reminds me of my '90s and the jacket my aunt brought. Super soft material. Simply perfect." —Kat

    Get it from Levi's for $98 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors). 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.