27 Things To Wear To All The Concerts And Festivals You’ve Bought Tickets To This Year

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An oversize sheer tee that'll ~mesh~ well with any outfit. You can't beat the breathability when you're moving and grooving.
2. A Supergoop! sunscreen because you should never go anywhere without wearing SPF. Go for a sunscreen that also gives you a dewy look for a goddess-like glow.
3. A faux-leather fringe jacket because if you're going to a festival, you need to dress the part. Unleash your inner rock star with this bad boy.
4. A pair of '90s baggy jeans for a comfy bottom that'll pair with absolutely everything. Consider these your go-to concert jeans.
5. A clear fanny pack so you can be hands-free while crowd surfing. Lose yourself in the music, not your stuff.
6. A high-waisted mesh maxi skirt for an easy breezy outfit option. Dance the night away in this free and flowy find.
7. A pair of tall cowgirl boots because Beyoncé declared country is chic. Grab your boots and get ready to line dance.
8. A classic tee for a laidback look that's always effortlessly cool. When in doubt, go for a white tee.
9. A ruffle crop top with puff sleeves that'll pair perfectly with any pair of jeans or shorts. It's cute, comfy and selfie-ready.
11. A six-pack of flower hair clips for keeping your hair out of the way while you bob and weave through the festival crowd and thrash on the dance floor. As cute as they are convenient.
13. A crossbody bag because small bags are the only kind allowed at most shows. It's small enough to pass the requirements, big enough to fit all your essentials.
14. A pair of high-waisted denim shorts with a crossover waist for a fun twist on a classic choice. Concert season is heating up, so you'll wanna keep cool in these shorts.
15. A two-pack of trendy sunglasses so when you inevitably lose one pair in the mosh pit, you'll have a backup.
16. A two-piece bodycon midi dress set for two outfits in one. Wear them together or mix and match for endless styling potential.
17. A denim midi skirt so you can bring back the '90s in style. This skirt plus your concert merch tee equals perfection.
18. An oversized faux-leather jacket for a Hailey Bieber-inspired look. The glazed queen would definitely approve.
19. A pair of Chelsea booties that'll save your feet from getting stomped on in wild crowds. Enter your live music era with your best foot forward.
20. A satin corset top because you'll want any excuse to wear this over and over again. Go buy some more concert tickets stat!
21. A high-waisted denim skort for the best of both worlds. Skirt in the front, shorts in the back – this bottom has everything.
22. A pair of Converse Lugged Hi sneakers so you can survive a multi-day festival without breaking your soles. Your feet will thank you.
23. A three-piece mesh bodycon dress because a coordinated 'fit hits different. An all-in-one outfit is all you need.
25. A button-front top with a deep V-neck and bell sleeves so you can strike a power pose like a star. Your concert pictures are going to be incredible.
26. A faux-leather bodycon dress for feeling like a rock star while looking like a dime. This dress was made to rock.
27. A '90s trucker jean jacket because it's bound to get cold at night. Whether you're at an indoor or outdoor venue, you know you're always going to need a jacket.
