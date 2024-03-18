Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You’re A Neat Freak Living With A Slob, These 24 Target Products Will Make You Cry Tears Of Joy

    Mess has met its match.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bamboo bathroom organizer, because a clean bathroom is a nonnegotiable. Neatly store hair tools, skincare products, and more. Bonus, it's equipped with magnets! Perfect for quickly cleaning up loose bobby pins.

    A bamboo bathroom organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "This is perfect for blow-dryers, straighteners, curling irons, brushes, and products. I love how this look! It’s perfect for up against my mirror and looks perfect!" —Sleepymomma

    Price: $30

    2. A two-pack of flocked four-bar hangers for making the most of limited closet space. Keep pants together in one convenient place so you never have to wonder where they went.

    Four bar flocked hangers
    Target

    Promising review: "This is perfect for holding my workout leggings and shorts, I have two. They hold a lot of weight and are perfect if you have limited closet space." —Jenny

    Price: $12

    3. A Shark cord-free handheld vacuum that'll come in handy for handling spontaneous spills and piles of crumbs, dust, or dirt.

    Target

    Promising review: "I like how easy it is....I used it for my car, couches, quick clean little spots, stairs whenever I don't feel like carrying my full vacuum since it can get heavy. Very convenient." —Vmv

    Price: $99.99 (originally $129.99)

    4. A set of four silicone coasters to help save your surfaces from unsightly stains. The best part? They're dishwasher-friendly so they're guaranteed to keep clean!

    A set of black silicone coasters
    Target

    Promising review: "Great quality and love that they are top rack dishwasher-safe." —QUALITY CONTROL 

    Price: $10

    5. A laundry hamper with dividers for easily separating lights and darks. Thereby eliminating the excuse for not knowing what clothes to wash together.

    A laundry hamper
    Target

    Promising review: "I liked that it has separation from color to whites. It makes it easier to just grab and load instead of individually separating the clothes before you wash." —Fashionista

    Price: $38.99

    6. A magnetic kitchen organizer so your paper towels are always in reach. Keep everything close and clean.

    A metal magnetic kitchen organziere
    Target

    Promising review: "We bought this because we have limited counter space in our current rental, and freeing up the paper towels and salt/pepper shakers and putting them into this gave us back a good amount of space! We decided to use the magnet on the fridge and it is very strong. Definitely suggest!" —lexlog

    Price: $15

    7. A three-tier drawer organizer that'll keep all your bathroom essentials in a neat spot. Never underestimate the power of a clean cabinet.

    A three tier drawer organizer in a cabinet
    Target

    Promising Description: "I love this organizer, it fits perfect under my vanity in my bathroom. It’s exactly what I need under my sink and everything is very easy to get to now! Wish I would have bought sooner! Would highly recommend." —Target shopper

    Price: $35 (available in three colors) 

    8. An all purpose surface cleaner, so you can get countertops squeaky clean and removes grease, grime, and stains. Sanitize and enjoy the sparkling serenity.

    Target

    Promising review: "Cleans better than anything I've used!" —Scb

    Price: $4.59

    9. A four-tier shoe rack for keeping your floors clean and your entryway clear. A literal win-win!

    A shoe rack
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a lot better than any of those over the door shoe racks. It doesn’t take up much space, and you can put some little decorative stuff on top to make it more homey. It only took about 30 minutes to put together." —Taylor

    Price: $48

    10. A cookware organizer, because a cabinet stuffed to the brim with mismatched toppling pots and pans are what nightmares are made of. Organization, but make it cute.

    Target

    Promising review: "Exceeded my expectations. It’s heavy and sturdy, and the coated metal dividers protect my pots and pans. Looks super nice, too!" —MamaJones

    Price: $20

    11. A set of durable kitchen towels so when an inevitable spill strikes you're prepared. When cohabitating with a "slob," you can never have too many spare towels.

    A set of grey and white kitchen towels
    Target

    Promising review: "I keep coming back to these dish towels. They absorb so well. I use as a hand towel to dry off my hands when in the kitchen and also to dry dishes. So many other towels pull or don’t absorb very well. These hold up in the laundry and never thin out!" —Corrie5623

    Price: $6 (available in three colors)

    12. An essential oil diffuser for masking the mystery smell. Infuse your space with fresh scents and override the stench of dirty socks and old takeout.

    A diffuser
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This is the BEST Target diffuser I’ve ever purchased!! Loved it so much I bought two more! It’s elegant yet the glass top part is STURDY!!! My kids love the spa/sound machine for bedtime and I love the different shades of spa colors!!" —Iamliongreen

    Price: $25+ (available in two sizes) 

    13. A desk organizer so helpful, it'll transform any messy WFH space. A clean desk gives CEO energy.

    A grey desk organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "This desk organizer is perfect for utensils and keeping papers consolidated in a vertical position in order to be seen from a distance." —Moore

    Price: $13

    14. A pack of Mr. Clean extra durable Magic Eraser sponges that'll perform miracles on even the messiest of messes. They call it magic for a reason.

    Target

    Promising review: "Gets tough cleaning jobs done easily." —abp

    Price: $13.69 for a 10-pack

    15. A toilet paper holder and stand so you always know when you're running low on TP. Slobs notoriously never replace the roll, this way it's always close by.

    A toilet paper holder and stand
    Target

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this! Sturdy bottom and has a sleek and modern design while still being very practical. Will be purchasing again for our primary bathroom." —hjowett

    Price: $30 (available in three colors)

    16. A hanging closet organizer with six shelves that'll bring order to your wardrobe. It's aesthetically-pleasing and saves so much space, in case you have bulky pieces.

    A hanging closet organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "Great for organizing. Very spacious shelves, holds a lot of items. Loved the hooks for hanging things on the side." —Jennifer17

    Price: $19 (also available with three shelves)

    17. A bamboo countertop organizer for discretely displaying beauty and hair necessities. Keep it in reach, but out of sight.

    A bamboo countertop organizer with beauty products
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this for my desk, my vanity, even in my craft room — versatile storage from a sustainable resource that looks gorgeous! Bought several other pieces in this collection, and all look — and work — just as well!" —MamaBunny

    Price: $20

    18. A room spray so you can freshen your space in an instant. Make your home smell as fresh and as clean as your neat freak dreams.

    A room spray
    Target

    Promising review: "Literally the best smelling home spray ever! It last forever and smells amazing!! I would recommend this 1,000 times over!" —KB

    Price: $6.99

    19. A bath rug for preventing a flood each time they get of the shower. Plus, it comes with a mantra for how you want the bathroom to remain: CLEAN.

    A bath rug
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this bath mat for the tub. It absorbs the water well and it's so soft on the feet." —KristinC

    Price: $12

    20. An entryway organizer with a mirror that'll keep your keys right where they're supposed to be at all times. Organization is everything.

    An entryway organizer with a mirror
    Target

    Promising review: "This is perfect in my entryway! I love that we can put our keys and whatever else we don’t want to forget on the way out the door. Perfect size." —Shields112

    Price: $60

    21. A set of five airtight food storage canisters because slobs never seem to properly store food. Make it foolproof with these easy and convenient containers.

    A set of five airtight food storage canisters
    Target

    Promising review: "These are so useful! I love mine, always makes my food so fresh and organized." —Cait

    Price: $25

    22. A toothbrush holder for properly storing dental essentials. Leaving a toothbrush laying on the counter is officially cancelled, heathens.

    A sand-colored toothbrush holder
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this toothbrush holder. I actually like the part where the metal piece can come off because I can fit more! Three toothbrushes and two toothpastes. I would purchase this again." —Grinage

    Price: $10

    23. A hand towel with a helpful reminder for the slob in your life. Send them a not-so-subtle message, and set it next to the soap.

    A hand towel
    Target

    Promising review: "Great hand towel! Love that the size is big enough and it’s absorbing as well." —Charisse

    Price: $4

    24. A monitor stand with a drawer for elevating your remote working space, literally. Store important documents while lifting your laptop or monitor.

    A monitor stand with a drawer
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely what I was looking for to make my wfh set up organized and minimalistic." —Jessiicca

    Price: $25

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.