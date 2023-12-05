Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Fashion Pieces From Target To Spice Up Your Wardrobe

Say hello to your new wardrobe.

Mora Gluskin
by Mora Gluskin

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A denim jumpsuit because nothing is better than an all-in-one outfit. Rock this retro-chic look and let the compliments come to you.

A black boilersuit
Target

Promising review: "The best jumpsuit ever. Stretchy, thick denim. I always get complements. Looks more expensive than it is. They need to make more colors!" —Jbd

Price: $44 (available in sizes 00–17 and two colors)

2. A midi A-line slip skirt that's office-approved and incredibly comfortable. It's giving easy, breezy energy all day long.

A black satin midi skirt
Target

Promising review: "The fit is amazing very nice quality! Perfect addition to anyone’s closet! Would look great dressed up or down! I did go down a size to achieve the fit I wanted!" —Erin

Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and four colors)

3. A crop top so you can stay in crop top season all-year-round. It's cute, it's classic, and it's a real crowd-pleaser.

An olive crop top
Target

Promising review: "This is a great affordable option for laying over sleeveless tops in cooler weather!" —cmh8561

Price: $5 available in sizes XXS–2XL, 1X–4X and five colors)

4. A pair of high-rise bike shorts that'll feel great as you pretend to work out, but are really just laying on a yoga mat staring at your phone. People will be stopping you on the street to find out where you got these Lululemon look-a-likes.

Target

Promising review: "I really like these bike shorts! The wide waistband is great for a higher rise and preventing them from slipping down. They are true to size and a great length that comes a little above my knee. The legs also don't ride up without the bottom seam being too tight." —L

Price: $7 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL, 2X and four colors)

5. A tank top for an elevated take on a classic tank. You're going to want to get one in every color and enjoy a compliment every day of the week.

model wearing the tan tank top
Target

Promising review: "Swear by these. Comfort, price, color selection. They elevate any outfit but keep you cool in the summer!" —Klee

Price: $6 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and six colors)

6. A chic sneaker so you can put all other plain sneakers to shame. Add a little edge to your collection with the perfect comfy shoe!

A white sneaker
Target

Promising review: "These are great sneakers for the price. Comfortable, fit true to size, clean, stylish, and will be perfect with jeans or shorts this spring and summer. There are some cute black and silver details on the heel, which add a little interest to the look. Love them!" —Stylish and Comfy Sneaks

Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

7. A denim mini skirt since denim skirts are making a comeback. Ditch the leggings for a day and switch up your style. Add a pair of tights to help keep your legs warm and aligned with the Y2K trend.

A denim mini skirt
Target

Promising review: "I loved how the skirt fit and that it was the perfect length. Not too short and not too long." —Judith

Price: $24 (available in sizes 00–28)

8. A midi T-shirt dress you can wear when it's not too cold outside. Sport it alone in the last few warm days and layer with a cardigan or sweater as the clouds roll in.

model wearing the black dress
Target

Promising review: "Received a lot of compliments when I wore this dress to work. Fits great, love the neckline isn’t too high or low, and longer length for work. Great quality! Will be able to wear into fall with blazer or cardigan." —Lovetoshop

Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and four colors)

9. A pair of super high-rise distressed jeans so you can enjoy all the fun of people asking you if you know your pants are ripped. Do a public service and let people keep this classic dad joke going.

A pair of distressed jeans
Target

Promising review: "These jeans are sooo comfortable and stylish. Can’t beat them for the price! They run big, could have sized down but got my regular size." —Kayla

Price: $25 (available in sizes 00–17)

10. A single-shoulder cutout one-piece because hot tub season is heating up. The oversized bow on the shoulder is the perfect finishing touch to this sizzling style.

Target

Promising review: "Super cute swimsuit, perfect for my beach party! It's the perfect cross between a bikini and a one-piece. I would totally buy this in other colors, may even get myself the black one!" —Alex

Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

11. A pair of joggers, because everybody needs a reliable pair of joggers. Kick back and relax on the couch and compliment yourself on your superior lounge style.

A pair of grey joggers
Target

Promising review: "Love these sweats! I have four pairs of these. They are very comfortable and durable. I’ve had my first pair for five years now." —Mv

Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and three colors)

12. A white bootie with a block heel for channeling your inner Harry Styles. It's a ~fine line~ between everyday style and superstar style; if you know, you know.

a white bootie
Target

Promising review: "Great fit and sleek look. Love them with flare leg pants." —JulesRules

Price: $59.49+ (originally $84.99; available in sizes 5.5–12, wide and five colors) 

13. A pair of high-rise skinny jeans that'll have you ditching all your other pairs of denim. They go with literally everything.

A pair of skinny jeans
Target

Price: $32 (available in sizes 00–30, long and short lengths)

14. A pair of '90s slim denim overalls because overalls are everything. Grab your oversized and hat and get to the apple orchards for the most Instagram-worthy moment.

A pair of black denim overalls
Target

Promising review: "The best plus size overalls! Very dark black. Soft and a bit stretchy. Strong buttons. Perfect length, I’m 5.9”. Seem durable. Please make more colors!" —Sammus35

Price: $40 (available in sizes 00–17)

15. A pair of faux leather leggings for an affordable take on a luxe look. No matter the weather, always go for (faux) leather.

A pair of faux leather leggings
Target

Promising review: "Love this, this is very form fitting and true to size. The material is strong and stretchy, but not thin. I’ve had these since January, and there have been no tears since." —Gabster

Price: $18 (available in sizes 2XS–2XL, 3X–4X)

16. A colorful sports bra so you can sweat it out in style. This racerback style is guaranteed to be more supportive than your ex ever was and possibly find your next at the gym.

Target

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this bra. I usually wear Lululemon and Athleta bras but this one surpasses those by far. The best part- no loose boob pads. Don’t get me wrong- you still get plenty of coverage. I’m a 38D with broad shoulders and the large fits me best. I use this for cardio kickboxing classes and lifting weights. I wish they’d make them in other colors but for now, I’m buying up all the black ones I can find!" —Mama Bear

Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–2XL, 1X–4X and three colors)

17. A pair of wide-leg overalls so your outfit can be as cute as you are. Compliments are inevitable.

model wearing the wide-leg overalls
Target

Promising review: "Denim overalls and wide leg? What’s not to love. Love [that] they are 100% cotton, with that though they did stretch/loosen up during the time I wore them. Lots of compliments." —HeatherThom

Price: $40 (available in sizes 00–30)

18. A high-rise wide-leg trouser because dressing professionally doesn't have to mean dressing uncomfortably. Your coworkers will start a new Slack channel dedicated to asking you where you got these.

A pair of brown wide leg trousers
Target

Promising review: "As someone with an athletic, curvy build, I can never find pants the fit both my waist and my quads and butt. These are them! I got my normal size, and I’m loving them." —Kaydee

Price: $32 (available in sizes 2–26 and seven colors)

19. A slide so helpful for when you don't have the time to tie your shoes. Just slip them on and get going!

A mustard color slide
Target

Promising review: "I have a high arch and these fit so well. I feel supported and the strap does not feel tight atop the foot. They are super cute and wear well." —Beachbaby77

Price: $19.99+ (originally $24.99; available in sizes 5–11)

20. A knit jumpsuit for a stunning Sunday brunch fit. A single-piece set is everything!

An olive knit jumpsuit
Target

Promising review: "Obsessed with this jumper! I bought a medium orange color and it fits perfect!! So comfortable and can be dressed up or down. I ordered the black and I’m considering other colors as well!!" —Nikki

Price: $37.80 (originally $54: available in sizes XS–XL and 12 colors)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.