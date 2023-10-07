20 Stylish Things From Target That Are Ready To Be Added To Your Weekly Rotation

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A button-front boilersuit because nothing is better than an all-in-one outfit. Rock this retro-chic look and let the compliments come to you.
2. A midi A-line slip skirt that's office-approved and incredibly comfortable. It's giving easy, breezy energy all day long.
3. A crop top so you can stay in crop top season all-year-round. It's cute, it's classic, and it's a real crowd-pleaser.
4. A pair of high-rise bike shorts that'll feel great as you pretend to work out, but are really just laying on a yoga mat staring at your phone. People will be stopping you on the street to find out where you got these Lululemon look-a-likes.
5. A tank top for an elevated take on a classic tank. You're going to want to get one in every color and enjoy a compliment every day of the week.
6. A chic sneaker so you can put all other plain sneakers to shame. Add a little edge to your collection with the perfect comfy shoe!
7. A denim mini skirt since denim skirts are making a comeback. Ditch the leggings for a day and switch up your style.
8. A midi T-shirt dress you can wear well into the fall. Sport it alone in the last few warm days and layer with a cardigan or sweater as the clouds roll in.
9. A pair of super high-rise distressed jeans so you can enjoy all the fun of people asking you if you know your pants are ripped. Do a public service and let people keep this classic dad joke going.
10. A single-shoulder cutout one-piece because hot tub season is heating up. The oversized bow on the shoulder is the perfect finishing touch to this sizzling style.
11. A pair of joggers, because everybody needs a reliable pair of joggers. Kick back and relax on the couch and compliment yourself on your superior lounge style.
12. A white bootie with a block heel for channeling your inner Harry Styles. It's a ~fine line~ between everyday style and superstar style; if you know, you know.
13. A pair of mid-rise skinny jeans that'll have you ditching all your other pairs of denim. Pro tip: Invest in both washes for a different look with the same great feel and double the compliments.
14. A pair of '90s slim denim overalls because overalls are everything. Grab your oversized and hat and get to the apple orchards for the most Instagram-worthy moment.
15. A pair of faux leather leggings for an affordable take on a luxe look. No matter the weather, always go for (faux) leather.
16. A colorful sports bra so you can sweat it out in style. This racerback style is guaranteed to be more supportive than your ex ever was and possibly find your next at the gym.
17. A pair of wide-leg overalls so your outfit can be as cute as you are. Compliments are inevitable.
18. A high-rise wide-leg trouser because dressing professionally doesn't have to mean dressing uncomfortably. Your coworkers will start a new Slack channel dedicated to asking you where you got these.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.