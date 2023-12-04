30 Bedding Pieces From Wayfair With Such Good Reviews, They're Practically Pillow Talk

1. An ultra soft comforter set for making your bed the best spot in the house. You'll never want to get out of bed again.
2. A two-pack of Casper Sleep pillows because you can't remember the last time you swapped out your pillows. Rumor has it you're supposed to replace your pillows every two years. It's time.
3. A textured duvet cover and pillowcase set so you can complete your picture-perfect bedroom. Clean, crisp, and obviously cute.
4. A backrest pillow for transforming your favorite WFH space. Work from bed with better posture — please, your back is begging you.
5. A reversible quilt set so you can have the best of both worlds. One quilt, two ways, endless beautiful bed-rest days.
6. A heated blanket because winter is coming. Heat things up with temperature controls and a perfectly plush touch.
7. A faux fur blanket that'll keep the cozy vibes going strong all season long. Get one for yourself and then gift one in every color to everyone you know.
8. An all-season microfiber duvet insert for having a proper 'duvet day.' Just snuggle in, close the curtains and begin your Netflix binge.
9. A bed skirt because underneath your bed also doubles as ample storage. Keep it all covered and out of sight with a chic bed skirt.
10. A set of Eddie Bauer cotton flannel sheets for ensuring sweet dreams. Enter a peaceful slumber in the softest possible sheets.
11. A cotton blend sham so your bed can look like a luxurious 5-star hotel. Pack on all the pillows until there's barely any bed left!
12. A set of two Juicy Couture satin pillowcases that'll look chic and help protect your hair and skin while you sleep. Prevent breakage and bad dreams with these silky cases.
13. A memory foam mattress topper because sleep is essential. Melt into a memory foam dreamland for the best night's rest ever.
14. A set of silky satin sheets that'll lay perfectly on top of your new memory foam mattress topper. Swaddle yourself in supremely smooth, glamorous sheets and let the sweet slumber begin.
15. An ultra cozy bed runner for an aesthetically pleasing addition to your sleep throne. Who knows, you might actually enjoy making your bed in the morning.
16. A set of two pillow shams that'll instantly elevate your bed decor with some color. Add ultra plushy inserts and build an amazing fort.
17. A waffle weave blanket that'll keep you cozy all night long. It's also giving breakfast in bed inspiration with its name alone.
18. A body pillow because everybody needs a body pillow to cuddle throughout the night. How many pillows is too many pillows on a bed? It's a trick question — the limit does not exist.
19. A woven throw blanket for adding a quick-and-easy touch of sophistication to your bedroom. Drape this super soft throw over your bed — or obviously your body — for the ultimate combo of stylishness and coziness.
20. A set of two ruffle shams that'll add a fun, feminine flare to your bedding. Never underestimate the decor power of shams.
21. A microfiber quilt set for refreshing your bedroom with a coordinating combo. Chic, neat, and can't be beat!
22. A microfiber comforter set with shams that'll refresh your bed and give a relaxing 5-star hotel vibe to your room. If your bedding still has action heroes on it, this is your sign to upgrade.
23. A goose down comforter because it's the puffer jacket of bedding and *the* must-have for winter. Stay on trend 24/7.
24. A set of two throw pillow covers because odds are your current ones have seen better days. Swapping out pillow covers is the quickest way to refresh and recharge your bed.
25. A microfiber coverlet set for adding a decorative touch without overheating yourself. We call this one ~effortlessly chic~.
26. An ultra-plush feather mattress topper so you can make your mattress feel like new. Prepare yourself to sleep on an actual cloud.
27. A set of two standard memory foam pillows because your head deserves the crème de la crème. Sink into the best, most sound sleep of your life.
28. A plush pregnancy pillow for maintaining maximum comfort all through the night. Whether you're with child or not, you're gonna want to snuggle with this.
29. A memory foam cooling body pillow that'll be your head and body's new favorite pillow. Stuff it into the cover that matches your vibe and sink into a new kind of nirvana.
30. A low-profile platform bed frame to finally get your mattress off the floor, so you look like you actually have your life together. Give your bedding the proper base!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.