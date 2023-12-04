Skip To Content
    30 Bedding Pieces From Wayfair With Such Good Reviews, They're Practically Pillow Talk

    Because it's hibernation season, so you deserve the comfiest bedding you can get.

    Mora Gluskin
    by Mora Gluskin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An ultra soft comforter set for making your bed the best spot in the house. You'll never want to get out of bed again.

    An olive comforter set
    Wayfair

    Set includes one comforter and one–two shams.

    Promising review: "Great price and nice quality, fabric and fuller than expected! Perfect for the full-sized bed we have. Highly recommend!!! Thanks, Wayfair!!" —Calita

    Price: $39.99+ (originally $55.99, available in sizes twin–oversized king and 28 colors)

    2. A two-pack of Casper Sleep pillows because you can't remember the last time you swapped out your pillows. Rumor has it you're supposed to replace your pillows every two years. It's time.

    A set of pillows
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This has to be the best pillow in the world, hands down. I don't wake up with a crick in my neck anymore and sleep so much better. Will be buying two more pillows soon." —Anonymous 

    Price: $117+ (available in sizes standard and king)

    3. A textured duvet cover and pillowcase set so you can complete your picture-perfect bedroom. Clean, crisp, and obviously cute.

    A reviewer&#x27;s bedding
    Trevor/Wayfair

    Set includes one duvet cover and one–two pillowcases.

    Promising review: "Happy with purchase! Very modern and not over the top. Soft. Has ties to inside corners to attach to down comforter." —Lindsey

    Price: $24.99+ (originally $32.99+, available in sizes twin–king and 21 colors)

    4. A backrest pillow for transforming your favorite WFH space. Work from bed with better posture — please, your back is begging you.

    A reviewer&#x27;s green back rest pillow
    Susan/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I LOVE this sooooo much! The fabric is really soft and is really great quality. 10/10 would recommend! It was fun stuffing it with the filler." —Autumn I. 

    Price: $25.25+ (originally $38.99, available in 20 colors)

    5. A reversible quilt set so you can have the best of both worlds. One quilt, two ways, endless beautiful bed-rest days.

    Wayfair

    Set includes one quilt and one–two shams.

    Promising review: "I love this quilt set! The quality is excellent, and it is so attractive! I highly recommend this product." —Patricia

    Price: $22.17+ (available in sizes twin–king and three colors)

    6. A heated blanket because winter is coming. Heat things up with temperature controls and a perfectly plush touch.

    A beige heated blanket
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I like it. The blanket keeps us cozy on these cold winter nights; also, it is so soft and comfortable." —Judith Norton

    Price: $105.99+ (available in sizes queen—king and three colors)

    7. A faux fur blanket that'll keep the cozy vibes going strong all season long. Get one for yourself and then gift one in every color to everyone you know.

    A reviewer&#x27;s orange faux fur blanket
    Stephanie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are gorgeous and feel so nice! You cannot go wrong with these blankets!!" —joan  

    Price: $26.99+ (originally $64.99+, available in four sizes and nine colors)

    8. An all-season microfiber duvet insert for having a proper 'duvet day.' Just snuggle in, close the curtains and begin your Netflix binge.

    A reviewer&#x27;s duvet insert
    Rachel/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Lightweight but definitely keeps me warm! I am cold intolerant, and my husband is the opposite (heat intolerant), and this insert keeps both of us comfortable and cozy." –Kelly

    Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and three colors)

    9. A bed skirt because underneath your bed also doubles as ample storage. Keep it all covered and out of sight with a chic bed skirt.

    Wayfair, Shelia/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful. Just sheer enough to give a softness to bedding." —Michelle

    Price: $53.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and two lengths)

    10. A set of Eddie Bauer cotton flannel sheets for ensuring sweet dreams. Enter a peaceful slumber in the softest possible sheets.

    A set of sage cotton flannel sheets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These sheets are super soft. Just the right thickness. Very nice. Glad I went with these." —Anonymous 

    Price: $31.27+ (originally $67+, available in sizes Twin–King and five colors)

    11. A cotton blend sham so your bed can look like a luxurious 5-star hotel. Pack on all the pillows until there's barely any bed left!

    A reviewer&#x27;s white sham
    Barbara/Wayfair

    Insert not included.

    Promising review: "I’ve had these for a few years, and they’re still in perfect condition!!!" —Renee

    Price: $35.98+ (originally $60.08+, available in three shapes/sizes and five colors)

    12. A set of two Juicy Couture satin pillowcases that'll look chic and help protect your hair and skin while you sleep. Prevent breakage and bad dreams with these silky cases.

    A set of black satin pillowcases
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super soft and stayed cold all night!! Packaging was amazing, and so far love them. Highly recommend." —cc

    Price: $16.88+ for two (originally $17.99, available in sizes standard–king and four colors)

    13. A memory foam mattress topper because sleep is essential. Melt into a memory foam dreamland for the best night's rest ever.

    Memory foam mattress topper on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Our mattress was starting to get a little too firm for us after three years and decided to try this topper out. GAME-CHANGER...don't even hesitate, just buy it already. Trust me." —Ethan

    Price: $186+ (originally $319+, available in sizes twin—California king)

    14. A set of silky satin sheets that'll lay perfectly on top of your new memory foam mattress topper. Swaddle yourself in supremely smooth, glamorous sheets and let the sweet slumber begin.

    the white satin sheets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "My daughter had these on her Christmas wishlist, and I was so excited when I found them on here! They are so soft, and the color is amazing!!" —Anonymous

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes full—king and nine colors)

    15. An ultra cozy bed runner for an aesthetically pleasing addition to your sleep throne. Who knows, you might actually enjoy making your bed in the morning.

    A grey bed runner
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it! I love this bed runner; it’s so soft and smooth!" —Maria

    Price: $61.37+ (available in sizes twin–king and two colors)

    16. A set of two pillow shams that'll instantly elevate your bed decor with some color. Add ultra plushy inserts and build an amazing fort.

    A set of two tan pillow shams
    Wayfair

    Inserts not included. 

    Promising review: "Love the texture and color. Perfect for my bedroom." —Cristel

    Price: $17.99 (available in 16 colors)

    17. A waffle weave blanket that'll keep you cozy all night long. It's also giving breakfast in bed inspiration with its name alone.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it!! It looks and feels amazing! I need matching pillow covers!" —Anna

    Price: $31.74+ (originally $149.99, available in sizes twin and queen, and three colors)

    18. A body pillow because everybody needs a body pillow to cuddle throughout the night. How many pillows is too many pillows on a bed? It's a trick question — the limit does not exist.

    An olive body pillow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is very pretty, and so soft and fluffy! It came packaged very well, with a storage bag that you can use if you need to pack it up. The color is very soft. I am going to really enjoy this pillow as it seems to be a little bit longer than your normal body pillow. Great product!" —Racheal

    Price: $25.99+ (originally $70.99, available in four colors)

    19. A woven throw blanket for adding a quick-and-easy touch of sophistication to your bedroom. Drape this super soft throw over your bed — or obviously your body — for the ultimate combo of stylishness and coziness.

    A white throw blanket on a chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect, just wanted a pop of color, and it matched perfectly with the pillow." —Cindy

    Price: $31.99 (originally $34.99, available in nine colors)

    20. A set of two ruffle shams that'll add a fun, feminine flare to your bedding. Never underestimate the decor power of shams.

    A set of grey ruffle shams
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The shams on this bed are awesome. I must say simply outstanding. The ruffles give the whole bedroom a little pizzazz!" —Shannon 

    Price: $17.99+ (available in sizes standard/twin–king and four colors)

    21. A microfiber quilt set for refreshing your bedroom with a coordinating combo. Chic, neat, and can't be beat!

    Wayfair, Jason Thomas/Wayfair

    Set includes one quilt and one–two shams.

    Promising review: "Perfect quilt set for our guest room, it was just what we were looking for. Good quality and a great price." —Letitia

    Price: $44.99+ (originally $54.99+, available in sizes twin/twin XL–king/California king and eight colors)

    22. A microfiber comforter set with shams that'll refresh your bed and give a relaxing 5-star hotel vibe to your room. If your bedding still has action heroes on it, this is your sign to upgrade.

    A beige comforter set
    Wayfair

    Available with or without shams. 

    Promising review: "I love the soft smooth feel of the comforter set; it’s so comfortable and makes mornings hard to get up! Plus, the color adds a pretty subtle pop to my bedroom without being too much. Highly recommend." —Rachel

    Price: $38.99+ (available in sizes queen—king and seven colors)

    23. A goose down comforter because it's the puffer jacket of bedding and *the* must-have for winter. Stay on trend 24/7.

    Wayfair, Joanna/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This blanket is so plush and fluffy. It is super warm and lightweight. Warmer than I expected. It adds a 'please crawl back into bed' feeling when you make it. Very happy with this purchase." —Melissa

    Price: $117.99+ (originally $168.99+, available in sizes queen–California king)

    24. A set of two throw pillow covers because odds are your current ones have seen better days. Swapping out pillow covers is the quickest way to refresh and recharge your bed.

    Two grey throw pillows
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these pillow covers! Very nice velvet quality and color. Pom-poms are sewn on well, they are definitely not easy to pull off. The zipper is hidden extremely well and deep. I am happy with the quality again... THANK YOU, WAYFAIR." —Kealey

    Price: $11.79+ (originally $16.99, available in three sizes and six colors)

    25. A microfiber coverlet set for adding a decorative touch without overheating yourself. We call this one ~effortlessly chic~.

    Fran/Wayfair, Chynna/Wayfair

    Set includes one coverlet and two shams.

    Promising review: "I love the detail of the quilt. It is soft and fits well on the bed. I am pleased with this purchase. Good night, everyone." —Ramona

    Price: $45.99+ (originally $58.99+, available in sizes queen–king and 20 colors)

    26. An ultra-plush feather mattress topper so you can make your mattress feel like new. Prepare yourself to sleep on an actual cloud.

    A plush mattress topper
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This mattress topper is exactly as described! My sleep has been much better, allowing my days to be much more productive. Well worth the money if you enjoy a more soft plush sleep rather than firm." —Jared 

    Price: $171.99+ (originally $620+, available in sizes twin–California king)

    27. A set of two standard memory foam pillows because your head deserves the crème de la crème. Sink into the best, most sound sleep of your life.

    A set of two memory foam pillows
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I sleep like a baby with these pillows. It was worth the price; I would buy them again and again from now on. Highly recommend for sure." —Pauline 

    Price: $50.99 for two (originally $54.99)

    28. A plush pregnancy pillow for maintaining maximum comfort all through the night. Whether you're with child or not, you're gonna want to snuggle with this.

    Wayfair, marci/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Amazing pillow! I’m not pregnant, but I use my pillow every day." —Katrina

    Price: $54.99

    29. A memory foam cooling body pillow that'll be your head and body's new favorite pillow. Stuff it into the cover that matches your vibe and sink into a new kind of nirvana.

    A memory foam body pillow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This pillow is mad comfortable. I wish I would have found this sooner. Perfect for relaxing, watching TV. I suggest getting it!!!" —Edwin

    Price: $65.99 (originally $76.99)

    30. A low-profile platform bed frame to finally get your mattress off the floor, so you look like you actually have your life together. Give your bedding the proper base!

    A black bed frame
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very nice bed! Simple, modern design and was easy to assemble. Just what I was looking for." —Rachel

    Price: $166.99+ (available in sizes twin–king)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.