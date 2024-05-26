As a job seeker, it is frustrating when your amazing résumé gets no responses. There are many reasons outside of your control as to why you’re hearing silence, but one clear reason might be because of your address.

That’s because the address you list on your résumé –– or lack thereof –– can rule you out of contention before you have a chance to make your case to a hiring manager.

Ashley Watkins Thomas, a job search coach, said that when she worked as a corporate recruiter for on-site jobs, her “spidey senses” would kick in when she saw résumés with no address listed at all.

“When you intentionally leave pertinent information off of your documents, we know you’re hiding something,” Watkins Thomas said, noting that the missing information signals that you likely live out of town.

“You’re saying that you live in Florida, yet your experience section says that you’re in Tennessee, so which is it?” she said recruiters will question.

So the first mistake is thinking you can get away with listing no address for hybrid or fully onsite jobs. On the other hand, how you word your address can also be a dealbreaker for certain jobs. Here’s why:

Your local address can make or break your job application.