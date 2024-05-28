Miluk recalled co-workers coming by to chat in the office could really throw off her workflow.

“If I was, like, in a flow of getting some work done and someone popped by my desk to say something, and if it wasn’t the most pressing, it could easily kind of pull me out of that workflow, get me distracted by some other things, instead of keeping me in the zone,” she said.

Similarly, Milakovic said interruptions were disruptive. Since her ADHD diagnosis, Milakovic plans how long tasks will take by timing herself as much as possible.

“What works is timing myself and saying, ‘OK, this task is going to take 25 minutes,’ and if in the middle of that, I get interrupted, it really just throws off the rest of my day, and I’m unable to come back and focus,” she said.

At the same time, Milakovic said she recognizes that interruptions are sometimes necessary and suggested that if you know, you have ADHD or suspect you have ADHD, it helps to let colleagues know the best way to interrupt you.

Milakovic also said that sometimes, people with ADHD will prefer written communication like Slack chats or emails because when they can come back to it, they can better understand the expectations for the task. “Managers make the assumption that everything has to be face to face, and it really doesn’t,” she said.

“Having it verbally communicated, especially like for me, and sometimes for others with ADHD, it’s hard to retain that information... you’re kind of panicked and thinking, ‘OK, what did they say? I was thinking about something else at that time,’” she said.

That’s why, for managers and team members, asking, “What is the best way for you to receive information from me?” can be helpful for professionals with ADHD to hear, Milakovic suggested.

Staying focused can look different for professionals with ADHD, so don’t assume they’re not working or are being workaholics.