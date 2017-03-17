Get Our News App
Can You Pass This Fourth Grade Geography Quiz?
Meet The Nigerian Author Of Trump’s Favorite Irish…
I Shared Taiwanese Food With My Co-Workers video
This Visual Test Will Determine If You’re An…
The Best Deals On Amazon Today
How To Dress Outside The Binary On A Budget
Can You Guess The Common Phrases From The Riddles?
This Raccoon Is Apparently "Traumatized" After…
20 Cheat Sheets For When You’re Trying To Eat A…
World

This Man Drives For Hours Every Day To Bring Water To Thirsty Animals

“If nobody does something, these animals will die. Instead of them dying, let me try my best.”

Monica Mark
Monica Mark
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is Patrick Mwalua, a 41-year-old pea farmer who is currently volunteering in Kenya’s Tsavo West National Park.

This is Patrick Mwalua, a 41-year-old pea farmer who is currently volunteering in Kenya’s Tsavo West National Park.

View this image ›

Patrick Mwalua

2. The Kenyan government declared a national emergency last month following an ongoing drought that has ravaged large parts of the country. It is among five countries in East Africa experiencing the worst drought in 60 years. Mwalua said he was horrified by how animals have been affected, too.

The Kenyan government declared a national emergency last month following an ongoing drought that has ravaged large parts of the country. It is among five countries in East Africa experiencing the worst drought in 60 years. Mwalua said he was horrified by how animals have been affected, too.

View this image ›

Courtesy of Patrick Mwalua

3. Mwalua decided to start trucking tanks of water to fill up dried waterholes in the park. He and a handful of volunteers make the grueling 44-mile round-trip to deliver 3,000 liters of fresh water up to three times a day.

Mwalua decided to start trucking tanks of water to fill up dried waterholes in the park. He and a handful of volunteers make the grueling 44-mile round-trip to deliver 3,000 liters of fresh water up to three times a day.

View this image ›

Courtesy of Patrick Mwalua

In rural Kenya, the drought has doubled the number of people facing severe food shortage to 2.7 million.

In semi-dry regions, the drought means cattle farmers are losing their livestock. As both humans and animals have to travel further to find water, competition for scarce resources has increased.

4. Thirsty elephants have rampaged through villages looking for water, sometimes with deadly results.

Thirsty elephants have rampaged through villages looking for water, sometimes with deadly results.

View this image ›

Courtesy of Patrick Mwalua

5. In recent months, scenes of bone-dry earth have confronted Mwalua each time he went to the park. “The buffaloes were so weak. The zebras, they were restless, and the elephants were looking for water everywhere. I was like, oh my god, something must be done.”

In recent months, scenes of bone-dry earth have confronted Mwalua each time he went to the park. "The buffaloes were so weak. The zebras, they were restless, and the elephants were looking for water everywhere. I was like, oh my god, something must be done."

View this image ›

Courtesy of Patrick Mwalua

6. “Seven years ago we lost a lot of animals because of drought and nobody did anything. Last year again there was a very big drought and we lost animals again,” Mwalua told BuzzFeed News.

"Seven years ago we lost a lot of animals because of drought and nobody did anything. Last year again there was a very big drought and we lost animals again,” Mwalua told BuzzFeed News.

View this image ›

Courtesy of Patrick Mwalua

7. The International Fund for Animal Welfare estimates the 2009 drought killed up to 40 percent of the animals in the national park.

facebook.com

8. Mwalua’s water truck brings the elephants, buffalo, antelope and zebras running to waterholes.

Mwalua's water truck brings the elephants, buffalo, antelope and zebras running to waterholes.

View this image ›

Courtesy of Patrick Mwalua

9. “They come surrounding my truck and don’t harm me because they know I’m here to help them,” said Mwalua, whose repertoire of local nicknames include The Water Man, The Elephant Man and The Baboons’ Godfather.

"They come surrounding my truck and don’t harm me because they know I’m here to help them," said Mwalua, whose repertoire of local nicknames include The Water Man, The Elephant Man and The Baboons' Godfather.

View this image ›

Courtesy of Patrick Mwalua

In addition to drought, poaching has also become a problem in wildlife sanctuaries, where everything from elephants to donkeys are at risk.

A little rainfall over the last couple of weeks has helped ease the effect of drought on Tsavo West Park.

10. Still, Mwalua said he is taking no chances. He is working to build more watering troughs to help prepare for future droughts — as Kenya, like other countries in the Horn of Africa, remains at risk.

facebook.com

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Monica Mark is the West Africa Correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Dakar, Senegal.
Contact Monica Mark at monica.mark@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
How Donald Trump’s Enemies Fell For A Billion-Dollar Hoax

by Ken Bensinger

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing