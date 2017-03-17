This Man Drives For Hours Every Day To Bring Water To Thirsty Animals

3. Mwalua decided to start trucking tanks of water to fill up dried waterholes in the park. He and a handful of volunteers make the grueling 44-mile round-trip to deliver 3,000 liters of fresh water up to three times a day.

Courtesy of Patrick Mwalua

In rural Kenya, the drought has doubled the number of people facing severe food shortage to 2.7 million.

In semi-dry regions, the drought means cattle farmers are losing their livestock. As both humans and animals have to travel further to find water, competition for scarce resources has increased.