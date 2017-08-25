Marvel's Universe Of Superheroes Has Officially Come To Nigeria

Nnedi Okorafor

Okorafor is keeping tight-lipped about the exact storyline of "Blessing in Disguise," but revealed that Ngozi is inspired by the Chibok girls kidnapped by Islamist militants Boko Haram in 2014.

"Her likeness is based on one of the Chibok girls. That was something that was important to me," she said. "I’ve wanted to write a story on the Chibok girls for a while. That’s been kicking around my head for a while. So when this opportunity came up, I was like, this is gonna be a girl who is living her normal, everyday life and then thrust into a situation where everything was normal, and then suddenly everything wasn’t. My brain just went straight to those girls."