In the midst of a furor over its failure to admit low-income students, officials at Harvard University considered releasing a report that they hoped would prove the elite college actually gave preference to poor applicants in its admissions process.

But in internal drafts, the university’s researchers warned against releasing the data because of what it also revealed: that while the university gave a “tip” to poor students, it gave bigger bonuses to athletes and to the children of alumni.

And its admissions process, the research had found, actually gave a “negative effect” to one racial group: Asian-American students.

“To draw attention to the positive benefit that low-income students receive may also draw attention to the more controversial findings around Asians, or the expected results around legacies and athletes,” Harvard’s Office of Institutional Research warned.

The communications are a part of court filings made public Friday as part of an extended court battle over Harvard University’s treatment of Asian-American applicants. The filings, though heavily redacted, offer an unprecedented glimpse into how the school evaluates applicants based on race, class, and legacy status.

Students for Fair Admissions, a group backed by the anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, sued Harvard in 2014, claiming its Asian-American student members were discriminated against in the school’s admissions process.

In its filings, Students for Fair Admissions lays out a case that Harvard’s admissions process disadvantages Asian-American students by relying too heavily on race and giving weight to subjective “personal qualities” that boost white applicants and hurt high-performing Asian students.

Harvard consistently rated Asian applicants lower on those critical personal qualities — things like "kindness" and "likability" — according to a Students for Fair Admissions analysis of five years of Harvard admissions data. Asian students consistently scored higher on virtually all academic measures.

Harvard’s own internal researchers, Students for Fair Admissions alleges in the filings, found evidence of bias against Asian Americans in its admissions process, but never released or acted on the findings.

Harvard argues that Students for Fair Admissions failed to prove any systemic discrimination against Asian students, saying that the internal reports the group cited were preliminary and based on incomplete data. Harvard's admissions process, the university says, considers race as only a small part of a larger puzzle, and a more comprehensive report found that Harvard does not discriminate against Asians.

The case, which will likely begin arguments in October, is likely to be the central flashpoint of a growing national debate over affirmative action at elite schools and how it affects Asian-American applicants.



The Justice Department, under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has said it will investigate Harvard’s treatment of Asian-Americans, and has demanded access to the documents that Harvard turned over to Students for Fair Admissions – many of which are previewed, in a heavily redacted form, in Friday’s filings.

In its filing, Harvard cawlled the Students for Fair Admissions case "the latest salvo by ideological opponents of the consideration of race in college admissions."

An internal 2013 report from Harvard's school’s Office of Institutional Research, the Students for Fair Admissions filing said, found that being Asian American decreases the chances of being admitted to Harvard. Asian students were the only racial group, including white students, that had a “negative association” between their race and being admitted to Harvard.



Harvard discounted that report, saying that its findings were not complete or based on enough data. It did not make any changes to its admissions process based on the findings.