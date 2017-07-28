Sections

Business

Scenes From Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli's Trial

"Make me some money, Marty."

Posted on
Molly Crabapple
Molly Crabapple
BuzzFeed Contributor

Martin Shkreli — best known as the "pharma bro" who jacked up the prices of a life-saving antiparasitic medication from $13.50 to $750 — is on trial for securities fraud in federal court in Brooklyn. On Thursday, attorneys presented closing arguments in his trial, which is expected to go to a jury today.

Here's what his day in court looked like.

Martin Shkreli and his defense team walk to court. A guard told me that Shkreli was disappointed that no journalists waited for him when the trial date fell on the long 4th of July weekend. "Make me some money, Marty", one cameraman joked.

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

Press waiting outside the courtroom for the Martin Shkreli trial. Because of the trial's profile, we had to walk through an additional metal detector.

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

Martin Shkreli and his defense team watch as the prosecution explains how his alleged Ponzi schemes began to unwind.

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

The prosecution describes how, when a female investor began to have concerns about one of Shkreli's allegedly fraudulent hedge funds, Shkreli dismissed her as ignorant and overly emotional.

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

Martin Shkreli, who is charged with eight courts of security fraud, snickers when the prosecution calls him a liar.

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

Shkreli laughs while the prosecution details his history of lies and psychological manipulation.

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

Shkreli jokes with his team during a break.

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

Journalists watch the Martin Shkreli securities fraud trial

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

Martin Shkreli with his lawyer, Benjamin Brofman, who previously represented Dominique Strauss Kahn when he was accused of sexual assault.

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

The prosecution begins its closing statements.

Molly Crabapple for BuzzFeed News

Contact Molly Crabapple at molly@mollycrabapple.com .

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

