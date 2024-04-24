Employees Are Sharing Secrets Their Jobs Don't Want Them To Reveal And Let's Just Say The Tea Is Hot

Let's be real: Most companies have secrets and A LOT of them. Whether they're hiding malfunctioning products or customer complaints, there's just some things that bosses don't want out there. So, when u/SeaDry2466 asked "What does your job not allow you to tell customers?", these Redditors were more than happy to spill the tea about their job's biggest secrets:
1. "Our warranty is as long as it is because it will fail after the warranty."
2. "I worked at a fancy hotel and was out front to greet people and assist upon arrival. We weren't allowed to say 'Welcome back!'"
3. "I worked at a historic penitentiary in Philadelphia. At the bottom of the children's waiver, in fine print, it states that there are cell blocks that have not been abated for asbestos, and the old lead paint leaves a film of dust on everything."
4. "I grew up working for a family ice cream business. The restaurants that we sold bulk tubs of ice cream to thought it was homemade by us. While we made our own ice cream, the 3-gallon bulk containers were products we purchased from another company and sold at a high markup."
5. "Any time there is a known issue, we were not allowed to tell the customer it was a known issue. If you ever hear a customer service or tech support rep say, 'none of our other customers are experiencing this problem,' there is a good chance that it's a lie, especially if they offer that phrase up quickly."
6. "That you overpaid on your insurance deductible, co-pay, or co-ins, which is a credit on your account. If you don't know, then you won't ask for a refund."
7. "I work for a major US brewery, and we have one beer that we put into two separate cans. One of them is a "premium" beverage (one of the most popular in the US), and the other is an "economy" beer. It's the same stuff."
8. "We are highly advised against telling parents about milestones like first steps, first words, etc., happening at our center because it could cause numerous negative emotions in the parent, and we know the child will do it again soon! "
9. "I work at a university, and we're heavily discouraged from telling students to drop out."
10. "My ex-boss used to buy glue from Home Depot, remove the sticker on it, and place his own label, claiming he had his own chemist and factory in Asia that produced the glue."
11. "I used to work retail where if you signed up for a credit card, you'd get "70% off," but it was never really 70%; you'd get close to 40 or 50% off."
12. "I used to work for an adult live-streaming site. A lot of women would complain that they weren't getting enough traffic. It's because we would curate the front page and put certain women at the top."
13. "When I was in retail maintenance, I wasn't allowed to let the managers see the bill. That was for corporate eyes only."
14. "In my country, there are two main distributors of the products my employer sells. Us and the other company..which buys their products from us to sell them as theirs."
15. "The actual time anything is going to take."
