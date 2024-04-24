    Employees Are Sharing Secrets Their Jobs Don't Want Them To Reveal And Let's Just Say The Tea Is Hot

    "My ex-boss used to buy glue from Home Depot, remove the sticker on it, and place his own label, claiming he had his own chemist and factory in Asia that produced the glue."

    modernsuffragette
    by modernsuffragette

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    Let's be real: Most companies have secrets and A LOT of them. Whether they're hiding malfunctioning products or customer complaints, there's just some things that bosses don't want out there. So, when u/SeaDry2466 asked "What does your job not allow you to tell customers?", these Redditors were more than happy to spill the tea about their job's biggest secrets:

    1. "Our warranty is as long as it is because it will fail after the warranty."

    Freeform/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/dylanr23

    "I'm noticing more and more that major appliances only have a 1-year warranty. This is grossly unacceptable."

    -u/Purplociraptor

    2. "I worked at a fancy hotel and was out front to greet people and assist upon arrival. We weren't allowed to say 'Welcome back!'"

    CBC Television/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "This was in place to protect those that decided to bring another spouse/partner/mistress/etc. day after day to the hotel during their stay."

    -u/really_affordable

    "I work the front desk at a hotel, and we have this policy as well. We also will not confirm a guest is staying with us unless they specifically know the full name and the room number.

    I've only had one guest who said, 'If my wife calls, don't tell her I'm here.' I saw him come to the lobby 30 minutes later in comfy PJs to get his pizza that was delivered.

    He said, 'I'm back early from a business trip, and I just want to watch the Leafs game by myself in peace.'

    It's not always cheating. Sometimes, it's just hockey and a pizza."

    -u/The_Town_of_Canada

    3. "I worked at a historic penitentiary in Philadelphia. At the bottom of the children's waiver, in fine print, it states that there are cell blocks that have not been abated for asbestos, and the old lead paint leaves a film of dust on everything."

    FOX/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "I got written up for pointing this out to a pregnant woman."

    -u/HotSpinach

    4. "I grew up working for a family ice cream business. The restaurants that we sold bulk tubs of ice cream to thought it was homemade by us. While we made our own ice cream, the 3-gallon bulk containers were products we purchased from another company and sold at a high markup."

    NBC/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "I was under strict orders from my father to never reveal this to the customers.

    One of our customers would then sell this regular ice cream as gelato, even though it was just ice cream."

    -u/shavemejesus

    5. "Any time there is a known issue, we were not allowed to tell the customer it was a known issue. If you ever hear a customer service or tech support rep say, 'none of our other customers are experiencing this problem,' there is a good chance that it's a lie, especially if they offer that phrase up quickly."

    MTV/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "I haven't been in that game for a long time, but I did support for many customers, and they were all exactly the same."

    -u/Suspect4pe

    6. "That you overpaid on your insurance deductible, co-pay, or co-ins, which is a credit on your account. If you don't know, then you won't ask for a refund."

    Pixar/Tenor / Via tenor.com

    -u/StunningInfomercial

    7. "I work for a major US brewery, and we have one beer that we put into two separate cans. One of them is a "premium" beverage (one of the most popular in the US), and the other is an "economy" beer. It's the same stuff."

    CBC/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    -u/zackinthebox

    8. "We are highly advised against telling parents about milestones like first steps, first words, etc., happening at our center because it could cause numerous negative emotions in the parent, and we know the child will do it again soon! "

    FOX/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "It’s a very special moment and we want the parent to experience it as authentically as possible. I’m a daycare teacher :)."

    -u/Trashiee

    9. "I work at a university, and we're heavily discouraged from telling students to drop out."

    CBC/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "We're also discouraged from telling them to change majors if it's going to make them take longer to graduate. The second one really bothers me."

    -u/esoteric_engima

    10. "My ex-boss used to buy glue from Home Depot, remove the sticker on it, and place his own label, claiming he had his own chemist and factory in Asia that produced the glue."

    Nickelodeon/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "Bought for $4.99 and sold for $79.99 (actual prices).

    We were in the industrial rubber business, and everything cost so much, so customers were used to stupid prices."

    -u/mageakeem

    11. "I used to work retail where if you signed up for a credit card, you'd get "70% off," but it was never really 70%; you'd get close to 40 or 50% off."

    ABC/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "I'd get too lazy to apply the actual rate, so I'd just give them 70% off, and clothes went from $200 and dropped way down. I made some customers really happy, especially because the clothes were pretty expensive and technically name-brand. But yeah, those sign-up discounts were not that much."

    -u/PrettyNightmare_

    12. "I used to work for an adult live-streaming site. A lot of women would complain that they weren't getting enough traffic. It's because we would curate the front page and put certain women at the top."

    NBC/Tenor / Via tenor.com

    "We were told to do this for women with large social media followings or worked for agencies we had partnerships with. A woman could also get their stream pushed to the bottom of the list for reasons (looks, bad camera quality, bad wifi connection, etc). A lot of us also had "burner" accounts, and the company would load up our wallets with tokens so we could tip certain women and make them think they were getting a lot of traffic/engagement."

    -u/Kalistoga

    13. "When I was in retail maintenance, I wasn't allowed to let the managers see the bill. That was for corporate eyes only."

    NBC/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "My theory was that if they knew how much I was making to change a lightbulb, they would quit and go do that. Or maybe they would be good employees and change the lightbulb themselves, thus increasing the company's liability. "

    -u/Dirk-Killington

    14. "In my country, there are two main distributors of the products my employer sells. Us and the other company..which buys their products from us to sell them as theirs."

    NBC/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "I deliver a truck full of products every week to them. But we have to deny every connection to the other company."

    -u/Chili919

    15. "The actual time anything is going to take."

    Nickelodeon/Giphy / Via giphy.com

    "The bug report you just put in? It couldn't matter less; it barely impacts your ability to use the software, and spending even 20 minutes trying to fix it is 20 minutes desperately needed on a different ticket. It's going to sit in a queue for the next four months, and we might just as soon close it as a known issue and never take action on it."

    -u/baltinerdist

    Did any of these company secrets shock you? Do you want to share any unexpected facts about your line of work? Let us know in the comments below!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.

    Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

    Become a Community Contributor.
    promo

    Sign up to get started

    Learn more about Community