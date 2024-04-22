    30+ Year Old Adults Are Venting About The Things They Regret From Their Early Adulthood And I'm Taking Notes

    "I spent my entire childhood and most of my 20s being a human doormat, afraid to disagree with anyone about anything. I've definitely grown out of that and will voice my honest opinion when prompted, whether that upsets someone or not."

    The truth is, everyone has regrets. Some people regret things they did, while others regret things they didn't do. Of course, it's always nice to get advice from others so you can live that #noregrets life. So, when u/noThefakedevesh asked "People above 30, what's your biggest regret in life?", Redditors were more than happy to share little nuggets of knowledge. Here are 13 of the best responses:

    1. "Not putting myself out there due to fear of failure. Failing should be celebrated and encouraged as a tool to learn and grow and improve."

    -u/Thewondrouswizard

    "This is a big one for me. Take risks, try and fail, try again, and learn even if you don't get the outcome you hoped for. These are things that should be celebrated and encouraged as you're raised, but this was looked down on in the '90s and 2000s and left a lasting impact as I was starting out my career."

    -u/garoodah

    2. "I wish I had been more social and met more people during college."

    "It's a lot tougher meeting people and making friends as an adult with an adult job."

    -u/ConstableBlimeyChips

    3. "Not taking my own health seriously."

    -u/OutlandishnessOk3313

    "Especially my teeth."

    -u/Sutcliffe

    "Yep...it wasn't prioritized for me as a child, so I've had real difficulty as an adult doing the same. There are a lot of factors, but at the end of the day, I've already lost a lot of teeth, have 2 that will likely break and rot away in the near future, and others that it's just a matter of time."

    -u/Raven_Skyhawk

    4. "Not having started saving money sooner."

    -u/titoasonecto

    "I wish I’d have learned 'no amount of money is very much money after you’ve spent all of it.'"

    -u/ItsThe1994Man

    5. "Always trying to be like everyone else so I could fit in during my school years, which means I have little to no personality of my own as an adult, and ironically, it left me with almost nobody — just a couple of friends who are mostly busy with their wives, children, and lives."

    -u/Silly_Ad_2913

    6. "People pleasing."

    -u/doomscrolling420

    "On top of this, I'm going to say being 'agreeable and non-confrontational.' I spent my entire childhood and most of my 20s being a human doormat, afraid to disagree with anyone about anything. I didn't want tension or controversy.

    I've definitely grown out of that and will voice my honest opinion when prompted, whether that upsets someone or not."

    -u/Deezus1229

    7. "My biggest regret is not getting into exercise earlier."

    "I thought people only exercised to lose weight, and I was convinced I was just meant to be overweight. In my 30s, I discovered running and volleyball, and now I'm fitter in my 40s than in my 20s. I wish I'd realized how much fun I could be having."

    -u/NeitherGur5003

    "You only need to get a little bit of it together — 15 minutes a day dedicated to stretching or walking is a great way to start.

    The hardest part is discovering the habit — it will only grow from there."

    -u/WhatIsThisWhereAmI

    8. "Letting myself get into credit card debt."

    "Related: not saving for retirement earlier because of said credit card debt."

    -u/DChomey2013

    "I'm close to retiring and don't have anywhere close to the amount that I'd like. I used to make fun of my brother for his frugality, but it turns out I was the foolish one."

    -u/Scutrbrau

    9. "I listened to my parents too much when I was younger."

    -u/Distressed_finish

    "Me too.

    My mother was never going to understand me and love me unconditionally or see me as anything other than something to possess and control, and I wish I could have realized it and freed myself from her sooner."

    -u/Florafly

    10. "I wish I didn't let friendships die so easily."

    "I'm 36, and you'd be surprised how fast you can go a decade without talking to someone you once saw every day."

    -u/NutellaBananaBread

    "A simple text like 'How's life?' once a month or so keeps you connected.

    I'm the same age, the constant thing my friends tell me is that I'm good at keeping in touch. It does take a little effort.

    The majority of my friends live in different cities and countries. I used to see them constantly when we lived and worked in the same cities. I always ask myself if they are worth keeping in touch with. And I truly believe they are. I recently took five months off due to being burnt out and visited most of them."

    -u/kapofx

    11. "I wish I took more pictures and videos all throughout my life."

    "I used to cringe when my mom would take out her camera, but now I’m glad she did, and I wish I did too."

    -u/debtopramenschultz

    12. "Being loyal to a company and expecting to be rewarded later."

    -u/pinkpugita

    13. "Not a regret, but the best advice I've ever been given is:

    "'You are only the main character of your own story, as is everyone else.'

    Basically, don't live your life based on what anyone else thinks about you. Others will always ever be more concerned about their own lives.

    Oops, you tripped over, and people laughed. I can guarantee you that later that afternoon, they weren't thinking about you.

    You work hard to get yourself a degree and a good job to prove that bully wrong in high school; again, I can guarantee that years later, they won't be concerned about your failures or achievements.

    Don't waste your precious time worrying about the thoughts and actions of others.

    Do what makes YOU feel happy, fulfilled, and successful. At the end of the road, you only have your own memories to reflect on, so make that final reel an absolute blast."

    -u/No_Reality_6405

    Do you have any regrets from your younger years or advice for others? Share them in the comments below!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.

