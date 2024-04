The truth is, everyone has regrets. Some people regret things they did, while others regret things they didn't do. Of course, it's always nice to get advice from others so you can live that #noregrets life. So, when u/noThefakedevesh asked "People above 30, what's your biggest regret in life?" , Redditors were more than happy to share little nuggets of knowledge. Here are 13 of the best responses: