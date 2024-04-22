The truth is, everyone has regrets. Some people regret things they did, while others regret things they didn't do. Of course, it's always nice to get advice from others so you can live that #noregrets life. So, when u/noThefakedevesh asked "People above 30, what's your biggest regret in life?", Redditors were more than happy to share little nuggets of knowledge. Here are 13 of the best responses:
1. "Not putting myself out there due to fear of failure. Failing should be celebrated and encouraged as a tool to learn and grow and improve."
2. "I wish I had been more social and met more people during college."
3. "Not taking my own health seriously."
4. "Not having started saving money sooner."
5. "Always trying to be like everyone else so I could fit in during my school years, which means I have little to no personality of my own as an adult, and ironically, it left me with almost nobody — just a couple of friends who are mostly busy with their wives, children, and lives."
6. "People pleasing."
7. "My biggest regret is not getting into exercise earlier."
8. "Letting myself get into credit card debt."
9. "I listened to my parents too much when I was younger."
10. "I wish I didn't let friendships die so easily."
11. "I wish I took more pictures and videos all throughout my life."
12. "Being loyal to a company and expecting to be rewarded later."
13. "Not a regret, but the best advice I've ever been given is:
Do you have any regrets from your younger years or advice for others? Share them in the comments below!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.