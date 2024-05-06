Hot Topic
Zendaya is, without a doubt, one of the Met Gala's most iconic and anticipated guests.
She killed it in 2015 when the theme was "China: Through The Looking Glass."
She looked stunning in 2017 when the theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons."
And she absolutely gagged the girls in 2018 with my personal favorite, her "Heavenly Bodies" look:
Gorg.
Ultimately, I like anything that lights up.
Let's see what she brings tonight...
