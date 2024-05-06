    People Are Truly Divided Over This Iconic Zendaya Met Gala Look

    I personally like anything that lights up.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    Zendaya is, without a doubt, one of the Met Gala's most iconic and anticipated guests.

    Woman in a fringed dress exiting a vehicle, sheltered by an umbrella, with a man behind her
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    She killed it in 2015 when the theme was "China: Through The Looking Glass."

    Zendaya in a custom gown with a black bodice and red skirt with silver accents on a gala event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    She looked stunning in 2017 when the theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons."

    Zendaya in a Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana ball gown with a parrot print and off-shoulder detail at the Met Gala
    Jackson Lee / FilmMagic / Getty Images
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    And she absolutely gagged the girls in 2018 with my personal favorite, her "Heavenly Bodies" look:

    Person posing on red carpet in a metallic gown with cut-out details and draped elements. Photographers in background
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for New York Magazine

    Gorg.

    Woman in a sparkling gown with a high leg slit and ruffled shoulders on the Met Gala red carpet
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    But one look is waaaaay more polarizing than I thought, and the discourse around it has taken over my timeline.

    people HATED the zendaya cinderella dress??? WHt

    — 樂★┊izat . . 𓊍 ! (@seolarzyn) May 4, 2024
    Twitter: @seolarzyn

    It's her 2019 Cinderella look.

    Zendaya in a silver gown with light-up feature and stylist Law Roach in a blue suit at a fashion event
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    The theme of that Met Gala was "Camp: Notes on Fashion"

    Woman in an avant-garde, puffed-sleeve gown at a gala event
    Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    Some people loved it.

    um omg @Zendaya as Cinderella at the Met Gala is my favorite look 🤩

    — Rachael (@rachaelmoore27) May 7, 2019
    Twitter: @rachaelmoore27

    Other people... not so much.

    If i see one more person post that uglyass cinderella dress that Zendaya wore to the 2019 MET im going to cause a scene

    — manic pissy dreamgirl (@yousillybitxh) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @yousillybitxh

    I had no idea people felt so strongly about this one.

    im so glad ppl are waking up to this being ugly. https://t.co/XxW5DZKMPH

    — silly guy 🇵🇸 (@nothinkerdummy) May 6, 2024
    Twitter: @nothinkerdummy

    This person called it one of the top 10 worst red carpet looks of all-time.

    The way I’d not only rate this top ten worst met gala looks but perhaps one of the worst red carpet looks - of all time, ever. https://t.co/rFvw0hvjpg

    — TC (@tec_1116) May 5, 2024
    Getty Images/ Twitter: @tec_1116

    Another person said they hated every single thing about it.

    hated every single thing about this. https://t.co/lJBHv3c21l

    — شاران (@deepsane92) May 6, 2024
    Getty Images/Twitter: @deepsane92

    This person went so far as to call it a "crime" against fashion.

    A crime against fashion and everything it stands for. Don't even know where to begin with this one. https://t.co/O3pTRdKFwZ

    — Chloe 🦋 (@ChloeNumberIII) May 6, 2024
    Getty Images/Twitter: @ChloeNumberIII

    Not everyone is such a hater, though!

    Everyone was a hater, but I'll ALWAYS love this https://t.co/siikb3HkyY

    — izzy | '97🦹 (@IzzyThunderIce) May 5, 2024
    Getty Images/Twitter: @IzzyThunderIce

    "I think I'm the only one who likes this dress," one person said.

    I think I'm the only one who likes this dress https://t.co/01wPQDPlLo

    — ♡ (@mbriidget) May 6, 2024
    Getty Images/Twitter: @mbriidget

    "They're saying this was a flop when she was actually one of the few that got the theme right," another chimed in.

    they’re saying this was a flop when she was actually one of the few that got the theme right, this IS camp https://t.co/bXSiV45gaP

    — MB (@marbrittof) May 6, 2024
    Getty Images/ Twitter: @marbrittof

    Ultimately, I like anything that lights up.

    Elsa from Frozen in a live-action setting wearing a futuristic gown with structural shoulders and a luminescent skirt
    Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    Let's see what she brings tonight...

    Two individuals at an event, one in a voluminous silver gown, the other in a blue outfit, with photographers in the background
    Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage / Getty Images
    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions