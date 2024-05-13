    Whoopi Goldberg Has A Hilarious Reason For Never Getting Married Again, And It's Going Viral

    Whoopi Goldberg is one of a handful of celebrities who have sworn off marriage.

    The Rat Race actor has said in the past that she will never get married again because: "I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house."

    "I don't want somebody in my house" sounds like a great reason to never remarry to me!

    Well, Whoopi is going viral again for doubling down on her anti-marriage feelings.

    "I am fundamentally a selfish person, and I've found that because I have a wonderful kid, and a son-in-law, and three grandkids, and one great-grandkid, that I don't have time for a whole lot of other people coming into my life because that's my kid and that's my family," she says.

    "Hit and runs are great, I don't mind those, but you can't spend the night," she continues.

    "Hit and runs, they still happen? Don Lemon asks back. "Oh yeah. Oh yeah," Whoopi answers.

    Honestly, I love the idea of "hit and runs" and I'm adding that to my vocabulary.

    Bye!

