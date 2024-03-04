13 Unbelievable Pictures Of A Town Taken Over By Tumbleweeds In Utah
It's basically like a cartoon.
1. Today I learned that tumbleweeds are a real thing.
If you're missing a tumbleweed, it apparently made its way to Vineyard during today's windstorm. Please come retrieve immediately. pic.twitter.com/IKjKcw19W7— Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) March 30, 2021
2. Over the weekend, tumbleweeds took over a neighborhood in Utah.
It’s a tumble weed infestation! South Jordan, Utah pic.twitter.com/D2YPG0RZzW— Caboderoca (@caboderoca) March 2, 2024
3. It all started with a bad windstorm.
Tons of wind reports in northern Utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/d0qBE9WDSU— Kristen Van Dyke (@kvandykewx) March 2, 2024
4. That was enough to send 'em tumbling.
I-80 in-between Wendover and Salt Lake. Just ahead of the storm pic.twitter.com/5eoArp128R— Dirty7s (@romney777) March 2, 2024
5. Tumbleweeds blocked roads.
Jamie Ashdown checks in from Beaver County where he reports roads have disappeared under tumbleweeds— KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) March 2, 2024
More weather photos available at: https://t.co/hMzyNz8sbr pic.twitter.com/N2Iptj2Cj8
6. They filled up driveways.
We need a tumbleweed warning for Daybreak 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/BMmntQHMT4— Chase Thomason (@ChaseThomason) March 2, 2024
7. Sidewalks were clogged.
Daybreak sidewalk inundated by tumbleweeds. @NWSSaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/FamhTWVsz7— BC Hiker Utah (@troutfisher) March 2, 2024
8. Houses were literally covered in them.
It sure is windy out there! Check out this house in the Daybreak area of South Jordan 💨 @kslweather #ksltv pic.twitter.com/IfIogWLFXo— Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) March 2, 2024
9. It straight-up looked like a cartoon.
March 2, 2024
10. "If any Utah filmmakers need some tumbleweed scenes, there are plenty in the Daybreak area of South Jordan right now," this reporter said.
If any Utah filmmakers need some tumbleweed scenes, there are plenty in the Daybreak area of South Jordan right now. The wind is strong out here! @KSL5TV @kslweather #ksltv #utwx pic.twitter.com/E9ADX3vXxT— Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) March 2, 2024
11. People were using backhoes to get the weeds out of their driveways.
It seems like the more residents try to clear tumbleweeds, the more show up. The wind has not let up in hours. @southjordancity street workers are here with a backhoe doing their best as well. It's also starting to rain. @KSL5TV @kslweather #ksltv #utwx pic.twitter.com/bmd3m4J5kY— Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) March 2, 2024
12. And the tumbleweed dumpsters and diggers were out.
The City Streets crew has been working on clearing roads of tumbleweeds in impacted parts of the City. They have begun putting out dumpsters for tumbleweed removal, and more are on their way. We'll post a list of dumpster locations (for tumbleweeds only) soon. We understand there… pic.twitter.com/mKT4KSJs6T— South Jordan City (@southjordancity) March 2, 2024
13. As this person said, "It's tumbleweed season in Utah."
It’s tumbleweed season in #Utah pic.twitter.com/OqdMgUppBT— Matt Durrant (@mgdurrant) March 3, 2024