    13 Unbelievable Pictures Of A Town Taken Over By Tumbleweeds In Utah

    It's basically like a cartoon.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Today I learned that tumbleweeds are a real thing.

    Twitter: @DJJazzyJody
    ^That's from a few years ago.

    2. Over the weekend, tumbleweeds took over a neighborhood in Utah.

    Twitter: @caboderoca

    3. It all started with a bad windstorm.

    Twitter: @kvandykewx

    4. That was enough to send 'em tumbling.

    Twitter: @romney777

    5. Tumbleweeds blocked roads.

    Twitter: @KSL5TV

    6. They filled up driveways.

    Twitter: @ChaseThomason

    7. Sidewalks were clogged.

    Twitter: @troutfisher

    8. Houses were literally covered in them.

    Twitter: @KSL_AlexCabrero

    9. It straight-up looked like a cartoon.

    Twitter: @troutfisher

    10. "If any Utah filmmakers need some tumbleweed scenes, there are plenty in the Daybreak area of South Jordan right now," this reporter said.

    Twitter: @KSL_AlexCabrero

    11. People were using backhoes to get the weeds out of their driveways.

    Twitter: @KSL_AlexCabrero

    12. And the tumbleweed dumpsters and diggers were out.

    Twitter: @southjordancity

    13. As this person said, "It's tumbleweed season in Utah."

    Twitter: @mgdurrant