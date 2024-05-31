Here's How 12 Trump-Loving Celebrities Reacted To His 34 Felony Conviction

The other day, I posted about 24 celebs who are all in for Donald Trump in 2024. Since Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts, I decided to see how his biggest fans were taking this.

1. Roseanne

Here's what she posted after the verdict:

Lol.

2. Randy Quaid

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

America will vote even bigger for Trump now. #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA

3. Rob Schneider

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

This man will eventually become President of the United States and the country and the world for that matter will all be better for it… https://t.co/l6IGJNoJqP

4. Elon Musk

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system.

If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter – motivated by politics, rather than justice – then anyone is at risk of a similar fate. https://t.co/zrHCyIZazh

5. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Here's what she posted after the verdict:

pic.twitter.com/8lDb1O9GgX

6. "God Bless The USA" singer, Lee Greenwood

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

President Trump and America need your prayers! He is trying to defend the constitution for us all!

Support him and get your Bible today!https://t.co/F9cA0pbKWj#Trump pic.twitter.com/0qb7E5Z1rr

7. Amber Rose

Here's what she posted after the verdict:

Donald Trump, in a suit and tie, wears a &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; cap and raises his fist beside text stating &quot;NEVER SURRENDER.&quot;
Amber Rose/Donald Trump

She re-shared Donald Trump's "never surrender" image.

8. Lil Pump

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

#FREETRUMP .. ESSKEETITTTT 🇺🇸

9vrGUHwsC8LyLjQoh3zJb9S53x7A88u49La63qPB6F5thttps://t.co/iOlT5WBPXG

Dean Cain

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

What a joke our judicial system has become under this administration. History will judge this era harshly.#lawfare

9. Robert Davi

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

We have witnessed a living Assassination - today is a somber day and we must stand strong , peaceful , passionate & prayerful

10. Ryan Garcia

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

shoutout to the person that made this pic pic.twitter.com/b6OvTgQcXS

Donald T

If you are reading this

We are with you 🇺🇸

Stay strong

11. Antonio Sabato Jr.

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

"Embrace the darkness, for it is in those challenging times that the greatest triumphs are born. Just like the sun that emerges after a storm, the brightest moments in life often follow the toughest struggles. Keep pushing forward, knowing that the best is yet to come!…

12. And lastly, Kevin Sorbo

Here's what he posted after the verdict:

Still voting for Trump.

