24 Celebrities Who Are 100% All In For Donald Trump In 2024

From Dennis Quaid all the way to Amber Rose.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

It seems like more celebrities are coming out as Trump supporters lately! So, let's take a look at what Trump's famous fans are saying about their main man today...

1. Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid
Laurent Koffel / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Dennis told Piers Morgan, "He [Trump] just makes sense."

Dennis Quaid
Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb

He went on: "People might have called him an asshole, but he's my asshole."

Dennis Quaid
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for SXSW

2. Amber Rose

Amber Rose
Unique Nicole / Getty Images

Amber showed her Trump 2024 support on Instagram last week.

3. "God Bless the U.S.A." singer, Lee Greenwood

Lee Greenwood
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Lee has been a longtime Trump supporter. He even was part of that whole Trump Bible selling thing.

Great to see the President at Mar-a-Lago! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/gnImunSXGK pic.twitter.com/LzaL1vk846

— Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) April 14, 2024
Twitter: @TheLeeGreenwood

4. Jon Voight

Jon Voight
Jacopo Raule / GC Images / Getty Images

Jon Voight has been posting monologues in front of American flags supporting Donald Trump for years now. In his latest one, he says, "President Trump will step up to the plate of justice and overrule the barbaric animals destroying our country, the USA."

Save America pic.twitter.com/iGVaqZnWbi

— Jon Voight (@jonvoight) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @jonvoight

5. Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame
Aaron J. Thornton / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame seemingly showed his support for Trump after posting an infographic of Trump's "Platinum Plan" with the caption "Okay then Big Trump."

Okay then Big Trump pic.twitter.com/rsUfx9dTYE

— Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) December 11, 2023
Twitter: @WakaFlocka

6. Kid Rock

Kid Rock @KidRock

Twitter: @KidRock

Kid Rock is friends with Trump and says they go golfing and to UFC matches together. He says, "I don't like Trump, I frickin' love Trump."

Kid Rock “I don’t like Trump, I frickin ‘Love’ Trump”

(Kid Rock expresses his strong admiration for Trump, stating that he doesn't just like him, but actually loves him. He believes that a person can be judged by their children, and in Trump's case, they are all wonderful… pic.twitter.com/wo5EdIEw4L

— 1776 (@TheWakeninq) January 30, 2024
Twitter: @TheWakeninq

7. Scott Baio

#Chachi is a "Chump" for Trump! 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump

— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 31, 2020
Twitter: @ScottBaio

You can often find Scott fighting with random people on X over his conservative beliefs.

Breaking News: Chachi has always been a Conservative! 🤣😂🤣😂💯 https://t.co/Wcz1JMZRkt

— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) April 7, 2024
Twitter: @ScottBaio

8. Roseanne

I needed two shades because our future is so bright. pic.twitter.com/w3zVWXiYBl

— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 5, 2023
Twitter: @therealroseanne

Roseanne almost exclusively tweets about politics nowadays and is an outspoken Trump supporter.

Are you talking about the Biden administration? https://t.co/Y7Fp282s7v

— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @therealroseanne

9. Ted Nugent

Ted Nugent performs on stage
Scott Legato / Getty Images

Ted has always been an outspoken fan of Trump, and even has his own line of Trump merch:

pic.twitter.com/zxYpfmkYo1

— Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) March 15, 2024
Twitter: @TedNugent

10. Dean Cain

Dean Cain
Cara Robbins / Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

He's another one of those guys who posts exclusively about politics nowadays.

You’re running America into the ground. https://t.co/0uo1YX3iUb

— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 23, 2024
Twitter: @RealDeanCain

11. Lil Pump

Lil Pump
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Lil Pump celebrated when the Supreme Court ruled that states couldn't remove Trump from the presidential ballot.

Lets Goo pic.twitter.com/MBrJz6k8Z1

— Lil pump (@lilpump) March 4, 2024
Twitter: @lilpump

12. Kevin Sorbo

Kevin Sorbo
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

He's just always posting about Trump:

That’s my President pic.twitter.com/dGPe1tAbpO

— Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 25, 2024
Fox / Via Twitter: @ksorbs

13. Robert Davi

Robert Davi
Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

He's another one who exclusively posts about his political views.

Tweet from Robert Davi says &quot;Yes&quot; in response to a tweet from Donald J. Trump News asking if Donald Trump was a more intelligent and stronger Commander in Chief compared to Joe Biden and Barack Obama
x.com

14. The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson

An honor to meet you Mr. President 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6YwIOAJK7a

— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 9, 2020
Twitter: @KristySwansonXO

She's a big fan.

Kristy Swanson @KristySwansonXO

I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! I Love President Trump!!! 🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸

Twitter: @KristySwansonXO

15. Antonio Sabáto Jr.

Antonio Sabato Jr.
Greg Doherty / Getty Images