Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
I guess these would be nice on a hot day.
Travis at the Kentucky Derby! pic.twitter.com/YtsXn841fT— Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) May 4, 2024
He looks like he’s an ensemble cast member in a high school production of Guys & Dolls https://t.co/wWoE5MYPrU— madeline fitzgerald (@madelineanele) May 4, 2024
tax evasion type fit https://t.co/aWNF0xpAUZ— Stolen Dune (@StolenDans) May 4, 2024
“Beat it, toots” ass outfit https://t.co/QPZKCAOm5M— max (@maxkostakis) May 5, 2024
Those jeans Kelce has on are wild. https://t.co/dBUFfkuDdw— Prez Gymmie Karter 🎖 (@b9smiles) May 27, 2024
Those jeans should be burned to ashes and those ashes should be thrown into the ocean. https://t.co/EPpfyruQJz— Trevon or Tre (@altaredvision) May 27, 2024
Those are the ugliest jeans I’ve ever seen in my life. https://t.co/PiEmLwRGB4— Cali MJ (@mjthesecond_) May 27, 2024
what the fuck did taylor cats do with his jeans pic.twitter.com/CYBHbQfrbD— veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) May 27, 2024
Now that’s funny! https://t.co/tKMG8DKgUf— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) May 27, 2024