Travis Kelce's Extremely Questionable Jeans Are Being Torn Apart By Everyone

I guess these would be nice on a hot day.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Travis Kelce has had a somewhat questionable fashion record.

NFL player Travis Kelce in a red Kansas City Chiefs jersey with number 87, holding up two fingers on a stadium field during a game
Michael Owens / Getty Images

He wore a fedora to the Kentucky Derby a couple of months ago and was torn apart for that.

Travis at the Kentucky Derby! pic.twitter.com/YtsXn841fT

— Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) May 4, 2024
@Sam_Draut/Twitter: @traviskelce_fan

They said he looked like the cast member of a high school production of Guys & Dolls.

He looks like he’s an ensemble cast member in a high school production of Guys & Dolls https://t.co/wWoE5MYPrU

— madeline fitzgerald (@madelineanele) May 4, 2024
@Sam_Draut/Twitter: @madelineanele

Another person called it a "tax evasion type fit."

tax evasion type fit https://t.co/aWNF0xpAUZ

— Stolen Dune (@StolenDans) May 4, 2024
@Sam_Draut/Twitter: @StolenDans

The whole thing was pretty funny (and harmless) if you ask me!

“Beat it, toots” ass outfit https://t.co/QPZKCAOm5M

— max (@maxkostakis) May 5, 2024
@Sam_Draut/Twitter: @maxkostakis

Taylor's boyfriend is now being called out for his jeans choice at an NBA playoffs game.

These are the jeans:

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Kadarius Toney sit courtside at a basketball game, each wearing casual stylish outfits, with a crowd in the background
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

That's certainly a look!

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Kadarius Toney sit courtside at a basketball game, each wearing casual stylish outfits, with a crowd in the background
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

Immediately, people were like, "WHAT ARE THOSE?"

Those jeans Kelce has on are wild. https://t.co/dBUFfkuDdw

— Prez Gymmie Karter 🎖 (@b9smiles) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @b9smiles

"Those jeans should be burned to ashes and those ashes should be thrown into the ocean," one person said.

Those jeans should be burned to ashes and those ashes should be thrown into the ocean. https://t.co/EPpfyruQJz

— Trevon or Tre (@altaredvision) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @altaredvision

"Those are the ugliest jeans I've ever seen in my life," another person said.

Those are the ugliest jeans I’ve ever seen in my life. https://t.co/PiEmLwRGB4

— Cali MJ (@mjthesecond_) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @mjthesecond_

This Taylor Swift fan joked, "What the fuck did Taylor's cats do with his jeans?"

what the fuck did taylor cats do with his jeans pic.twitter.com/CYBHbQfrbD

— veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @thisisvertrying

Don't feel too bad for Trav and his holey jeans. His brother is in on the joke, too.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Kadarius Toney sitting courtside at a basketball game, smiling at the camera
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

Jason Kelce reposted the cat post saying, "Now that's funny!"

Now that’s funny! https://t.co/tKMG8DKgUf

— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) May 27, 2024
Twitter: @JasonKelce

Anyway, I'm curious about your thoughts on these bad boys...

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Jaylen Watson are seated courtside at a sports event, posing casually for the camera
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images