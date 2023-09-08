Browse links
42% of men say they're uncomfortable putting sunscreen on the back of their male friend, and those 42% of men need to grow up.
What makes men uncomfortable?— YouGov (@YouGov) September 8, 2023
Being naked in a men's changing room: 49%
Crying in front of male friends: 48%
Saying "I love you" to a male relative: 45%
Going to a gay bar: 44%
Putting sunscreen on a male friend's back: 42%
Sharing a bed with a male friend: 42%
Wearing pink: 31% pic.twitter.com/Avl8y9Doqq
are men okay https://t.co/noorZL1CJ9— Tyler Dinucci! (@TylerDinucci) September 8, 2023
Quite a lot of men need to grow up is my takeaway from this. https://t.co/mAYnx9dCWM— Daniel Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) September 8, 2023
Weep for the 26% of men who won't allow themselves the cutest form of joy there is: receiving flowers https://t.co/qWZZcagrFo— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) September 8, 2023
Begging straight men to see a therapist https://t.co/bL0n9vIaGd— Todd is still here but also there (@ToddWalker__) September 8, 2023