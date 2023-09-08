    A Poll Asked Men About Things They Are Uncomfortable Doing, And No Offense, But Men Are Definitely Not Okay

    42% of men say they're uncomfortable putting sunscreen on the back of their male friend, and those 42% of men need to grow up.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A new poll by YouGov is starting to go viral about things that make men uncomfortable.

    Five serious men in suits standing in a triangle formation
    Jonny Basker / Getty Images

    The results are, well, kind of sad!

    Twitter: @YouGov

    48% of men say they are uncomfortable crying in front of their male friends.

    One man wiping the tears of another in a theater
    Leland Bobbe / Getty Images

    45% of men said they feel uncomfortable saying "I love you" to a male relative.

    A man saying &quot;I love you&quot; in sign language
    Sergio Mendoza Hochmann / Getty Images

    31% said they are uncomfortable wearing the color pink.

    An older man wearing a pink dress shirt as he leans against a railing
    Okeyphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    And gosh darnit, 42% say they are uncomfortable putting sunscreen on a male friend's back!

    A man putting sunscreen on another man&#x27;s back as they sit on the beach
    Kathrin Ziegler / Getty Images

    Skin damage doesn't see gender, people!

    Fox

    Here's the full poll, so you can see for yourself:

    yougov.co.uk

    The response to the poll is as expected.

    Twitter: @TylerDinucci

    From "Men need to grow up"...

    Twitter: @stand_for_all

    ...to "Weep for the 26% of men who won't allow themselves the cutest form of joy there is: receiving flowers."

    Twitter: @natemcdermott

    It's just sad!!

    Twitter: @ToddWalker__

    I guess this is why they keep on making Queer Eye.

    Fox