Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Pride 2024
Pope Francis was caught using a gay slur in a closed meeting about allowing gay men into seminaries.
What's this "frociaggine" word mean? Well, according to the Guardian it "roughly translates" to "faggotness." My Italian husband says it also translates to "faggotry."
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Pride
See our Pride Discussions
So, the Pope was basically saying there is already too much "faggotry" in seminaries, which, like...
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Pride 2024
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Pride conversation instead
See the Discussions