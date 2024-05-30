    The Pope's Homophobic Slur Is Now A Meme

    Just in time for Pride.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Pope Francis was caught using a gay slur in a closed meeting about allowing gay men into seminaries.

    Pope Francis smiles and gestures while seated, with the blurred figure of a Swiss Guard in vibrant attire nearby
    Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images

    The Guardian reports that the Pope said there was too much "frociaggine" in Italian seminaries.

    Pope Francis, in traditional papal attire, gestures while standing beside a microphone outdoors. Another person is partially visible behind him
    Vatican Pool / Getty Images

    What's this "frociaggine" word mean? Well, according to the Guardian it "roughly translates" to "faggotness." My Italian husband says it also translates to "faggotry."

    Pope Francis sits between two clergy members in a public event
    Vatican Pool / Getty Images
    So, the Pope was basically saying there is already too much "faggotry" in seminaries, which, like...

    A smiling Pope Francis waves to a crowd, wearing his traditional white papal vestments and skullcap, during a public appearance
    Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images

    Anyway, the Pope has since apologized for his remark, but that hasn't stopped gay Twitter from reclaiming the word.

    babe wake up, gay twitter’s reclaiming a new slur pic.twitter.com/x0DUeix0nO

    — Dartha's Vineyard (@NJDG) May 28, 2024
    Twitter: @NJDG

    My entire timeline is full of people posting memes about it.

    “These frociaggine, they’re trying to murder me” pic.twitter.com/ACKkT30qgz

    — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 28, 2024
    Twitter: @TomZohar

    And, honestly, they're all pretty funny.

    The barista at Starbucks when I order a frociaggine pic.twitter.com/ol1Gvqedgl

    — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) May 28, 2024
    Twitter: @awards_watch

    We're officially in Frociaggine Summer.

    frociaggine summer '24

    — Myles Tanzer (@mylestanzer) May 30, 2024
    Twitter: @mylestanzer

    Here are some of my favorite ones:

    The raising of the frociaggine flag at a Macy's. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1isPMNI9F9

    — Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) May 30, 2024
    Twitter: @anthelonious

    [at the gelato shop] can I try the frociaggine

    — JP (@jpbrammer) May 30, 2024
    Twitter: @jpbrammer

    she can say frociaggine pic.twitter.com/wLuhn2TU7f

    — sweetie pie mike (@discounttotebag) May 28, 2024
    Twitter: @discounttotebag

    frociaggine make some noise

    — please be nice to patrick (@ruff_bluffs) May 28, 2024
    Twitter: @ruff_bluffs

    The whole world learning the word 'frociaggine' wasn't on my bingo card for this year.

    — Enrico Emanuele Prodi (@eeprodi) May 28, 2024
    Twitter: @eeprodi

    don't call my name
    don't call my name
    FROCIAGGINE pic.twitter.com/r6Q9wr3fWu

    — seosamh 🇵🇸 (@dayglowj0e) May 29, 2024
    Twitter: @dayglowj0e

    when the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie... frociaggine

    — seosamh 🇵🇸 (@dayglowj0e) May 29, 2024
    Twitter: @dayglowj0e

    frociaggine sounds like a delicious pasta

    — No Cop City (@MarxistTwink) May 30, 2024
    Twitter: @MarxistTwink

    frociaggine in the seminaries you say….. https://t.co/7VTOPyr1t6 pic.twitter.com/9itMMe2QSP

    — carey (@brokebackstan) May 29, 2024
    Twitter: @brokebackstan

    kinda obsessed with the word “frociaggine” it sounds like the most beautiful Italian dessert. like a petite scoop of delicate lemon gelato served in a coupe

    — Jon Hopkins Shady/Diva Moments (@LiamWalds) May 29, 2024
    Twitter: @LiamWalds

    Francis said "Get the frociaggine out of the seminaries I'm not watching THAT." https://t.co/LHMrEVdiCv

    — Robert Balkovich (@robertbalkovich) May 28, 2024
    Twitter: @robertbalkovich

    he was serving frociaggine here pic.twitter.com/TBT39axVqq

    — thomas chabot pr team (@nuckssleepdemon) May 29, 2024
    Twitter: @nuckssleepdemon

    I can’t believe this is the title of the movie in Italy??? pic.twitter.com/pFuRLrUZpE

    — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 29, 2024
    Twitter: @TomZohar

    Oh, and for those wondering, this is how you say it:

    FRO cha GEE neh 💅🏼

    — Josh Scheer (@Joshscheer) May 29, 2024
    Twitter: @Joshscheer
