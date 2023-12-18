Skip To Content
A Picture Of Taylor Swift Tipping Extremely Well Is Going Viral, And Now It's Obviously A Meme

The funny thing is, you could sell one of those $100 bills on eBay for quadruple the amount.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

It seems like every time Taylor goes to a Chiefs game, there's some sort of viral moment.

Close-up of Taylor watching a game
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

First there was "seemingly ranch."

Twitter: @tswifterastour

Then there was the time she went viral for "looking concerned."

Twitter: @TheSwiftSociety

And now we have a new one.

Close-up of Taylor waving in a VIP suite with friends
Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and a picture of her tipping hundreds of dollars is going viral.

Twitter: @ExquisiteWill

As this person said, "I'm afraid the meme potential is endless."

@sortaaud/Twitter: @mustlikeme4me

From people comparing it to grandparents smuggling cash to their grandchildren...

@sortaaud/Twitter: @holygroundsound

...to this person saying it's actual footage of Taylor taking all of their money this year.

Twitter: @holygroundsound

Some Swifties are calling it "objectively the funniest candid of her ever."

@sortaaud/Twitter: @RedLipClsicKara

Personally, I just think it's funny how Taylor Swift *holding* cash is even a thing.

Twitter: @arianadotgov

Anyway, enough of that explanation; here are some of the funniest pictures of Taylor tipping $100 bills:

@sortaaud/Twitter: @veryharryhill

Twitter: @marleyharper

Twitter: @mustlikeme4me

@sortaaud/Twitter: @RiledUpForSwift

@sortaaud/Twitter: @bexsversion

Twitter: @Theylore_swift

@sortaaud/Twitter: @folklaine

Twitter: @veryharryhill

Twitter: @noahsolo

And lastly...

@sortaaud/Twitter: @LiamWBZ