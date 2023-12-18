A Picture Of Taylor Swift Tipping Extremely Well Is Going Viral, And Now It's Obviously A Meme
The funny thing is, you could sell one of those $100 bills on eBay for quadruple the amount.
First there was "seemingly ranch."
🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023
Then there was the time she went viral for "looking concerned."
🎥| Taylor looking concerned after Travis' fallpic.twitter.com/i0ElSvkZmb— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 22, 2023
And now we have a new one.
Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and a picture of her tipping hundreds of dollars is going viral.
She tips in 100s…. pic.twitter.com/WCSSu55OyK— Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) December 17, 2023
As this person said, "I'm afraid the meme potential is endless."
I'm afraid the meme potential is endless pic.twitter.com/dSFQB3674k— J (@mustlikeme4me) December 17, 2023
From people comparing it to grandparents smuggling cash to their grandchildren...
same energy as my grandparents smuggling me cash behind my parents back every time i was about to leave their house as a kid pic.twitter.com/QN2UtCBCXK— shannon (old timey version 🎄) (@holygroundsound) December 17, 2023
...to this person saying it's actual footage of Taylor taking all of their money this year.
actual footage of taylor taking all my money this year like pic.twitter.com/uthCLFAAdU— shannon (old timey version 🎄) (@holygroundsound) December 17, 2023
Some Swifties are calling it "objectively the funniest candid of her ever."
objectively the funniest candid of her ever https://t.co/fw9axWi9oG— Kara 🫶🏻🏳️⚧️ GILLETTE 5/20 RAIN SHOW SURVIVOR (@RedLipClsicKara) December 17, 2023
Personally, I just think it's funny how Taylor Swift *holding* cash is even a thing.
shocking to me to see her physically come into contact with cash idk why https://t.co/w3tLnzB1Qq— squirle (@arianadotgov) December 18, 2023
Anyway, enough of that explanation; here are some of the funniest pictures of Taylor tipping $100 bills:
The one girl on the LIRR who didn’t know she actually needed a ticket pic.twitter.com/lPjfaI3qdY— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) December 17, 2023
me: i’m broke— marley (@marleyharper) December 17, 2023
taylor: reputation-
me: pic.twitter.com/drjgltx2UG
Someone said leaked picture of taylor in the london tube to support joe alwyn 😭😭 https://t.co/i5Nd4EHWOl— J (@mustlikeme4me) December 17, 2023
this is a picture of my friend becky. she used to be a happy, popular girl until one night she snorted marijuana at a party. now she roams the subway begging for money. please don’t wind up like becky. pic.twitter.com/XAS1YCFay9— Riley 🐍🖤 (@RiledUpForSwift) December 17, 2023
“i’m done with taylor’s merch store”— bex ོོ (@bexsversion) December 17, 2023
me when rep tv drops: pic.twitter.com/ZtzWS5QvCv
📸| Taylor Swift buys weed during Chiefs v. Pats game pic.twitter.com/myVzeaNxzY— Theylor (@Theylore_swift) December 17, 2023
GIRL THAT IS NOT A TIP THAT IS A WHOLE CHECK😭😭😭 https://t.co/u38nUNOA3B— DJ elaine! HELEN DAY (@folklaine) December 17, 2023
Trying to stay humble and focused while buying hotels in Monopoly pic.twitter.com/Mk7gpfXkk9— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) December 17, 2023
Gotta frame than benji rather than deposit or spend it https://t.co/lDzVaTYfzJ— Noah (@noahsolo) December 17, 2023
And lastly...
While holding a Dunks. Officially the queen of Boston. https://t.co/Q0s87AHGon— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) December 18, 2023