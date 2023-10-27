    Target Balls Are "Having A Moment," And The Theories Behind These Concrete Balls Have Taken Over My Feed

    I don't want one. I need one.

    Target red balls have taken over my social media feeds.

    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    People all over the internet are revealing their affinity for these large red balls.

    This was the tweet that started it all:

    As this person said, they are FULLY having a moment.

    What they're actually meant for? We have no idea.

    It seems like everyone has their own stories about these big ol' concrete orbs.

    This person said it was a giant clown grave.

    This person said it's the store's testicles.

    And this person simply referred to them as chairs.

    "My next goal is to befriend enough people to lift a Target ball," this person said.

    "The Target balls will last past our empire and become our last relic," another said.

    My personal favorite Target red ball story is when they turned them into Kirbies.

    Fun fact: You can actually buy one online.

    Anyway, expect to see people dressed as Target red balls this weekend for Halloween.

    I'm happy to see these big-ass balls having a moment.

    They deserve it.

