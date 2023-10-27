Target Balls Are "Having A Moment," And The Theories Behind These Concrete Balls Have Taken Over My Feed
I don't want one. I need one.
Target red balls have taken over my social media feeds.
People all over the internet are revealing their affinity for these large red balls.
guys...... I think I have a crush on the target ball.... pic.twitter.com/EDA1ZQxMpl— White Slurpfish (@whiteslurpfish) October 26, 2023
This was the tweet that started it all:
Shoutout to target balls not sure what their whole deal is but I respect it pic.twitter.com/TXoplC2nZV— swag (@chillextremist) October 25, 2023
As this person said, they are FULLY having a moment.
Why are Target balls having a moment pic.twitter.com/Hx5c3pkHXQ— violated_burrata (@kylecottrell95) October 25, 2023
What they're actually meant for? We have no idea.
My mom worked at target when they got these. She was like “we put big red balls outside idk” https://t.co/sYsSHAfolc— r.j. Macready (@nesquikl00k) October 26, 2023
It seems like everyone has their own stories about these big ol' concrete orbs.
these balls have seen me at my lowest several times thru college https://t.co/o1oJFINwMJ— uma d. merman⁷ YUTA DAY!! 🍒🦋 (@uma_merman) October 25, 2023
This person said it was a giant clown grave.
Giant clown grave! Hope this helps https://t.co/PhBRvfwALe— baja be thy blast (@kimboto_) October 25, 2023
This person said it's the store's testicles.
they are the store's testicles. obviously https://t.co/7HWkDv4wIP— orvi 🌱 (@staratomizer) October 25, 2023
And this person simply referred to them as chairs.
I've always used them as chairs lol https://t.co/VpGtME4Iga— TOMMY 💖💜💙 (@TommyMaverickk) October 26, 2023
"My next goal is to befriend enough people to lift a Target ball," this person said.
my next goal is to befriend enough people to lift a target ball pic.twitter.com/y8TrDPNQIs— smallnoot (@smaIInoot) October 25, 2023
"The Target balls will last past our empire and become our last relic," another said.
The target balls will last past our empire and become our last relic https://t.co/FaIXskoCVG— Ald. Dr. Lori Rivera 69th ward Linehan's ex wife (@NotMslinehan) October 26, 2023
My personal favorite Target red ball story is when they turned them into Kirbies.
the greatest day of my life was when they turned the target balls into kirby https://t.co/qCCmQrTxTj pic.twitter.com/IzcgGgVx4M— toshita ✰ (@maggie_rhees) October 25, 2023
Fun fact: You can actually buy one online.
Asking my boyfriend to get me a target ball for Christmas pic.twitter.com/FWb2XHHIQk— Chaotic neutral (@atira_atira_) October 26, 2023
Anyway, expect to see people dressed as Target red balls this weekend for Halloween.
If anyone needs a last minute costume idea here’s one: the red balls on front of a target pic.twitter.com/vsen1rahWr— 🥀🇨🇴 𝘾𝙀𝙊 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙞𝙨𝙨 🇨🇴🥀 (@witty_cent) October 26, 2023
I'm happy to see these big-ass balls having a moment.
I’m trying to move this target ball with me mind rn. pic.twitter.com/q90Nnqkmu7— jazzy (@clairolover47) October 25, 2023
They deserve it.
I don’t ask for much, I just want the target ball. (Not my pic) pic.twitter.com/k9DqJny9V3— ✧ 🧛🏾♀️ ♡ ⁺‧₊˚ (@i2pixie) October 25, 2023