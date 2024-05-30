    A Judge Truly Couldn't Believe What He Was Seeing In This Viral Court Clip

    Now this, my friends, is a bold, bold move.

    by Matt Stopera

    A man in Michigan called into his suspended license hearing while literally driving a car, and the clip is going viral.

    Yes, you read that correctly, a man with a suspended license called into his court hearing while driving a car.

    When I can’t believe I’m dealing with the consequences of my own bad decision making… pic.twitter.com/8tRi6r0saS

    — Joe Briggs, Esq. (@JoeBriggsEsq) May 30, 2024
    Here's the full clip:

    A district judge in Michigan was shocked when a man with a suspended driver's license joined a court Zoom call while driving a car. At one point the judge says, "I don't even know why he would do that." pic.twitter.com/XlzdNFnfUx

    — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2024
    The judge couldn't believe it himself.

    A man in glasses and black shirt speaks with a surprised expression in a courtroom. Text on the image reads, &quot;I don&#x27;t even know why he would do that.&quot;
    "Oh my God," is right.

    Virtual courtroom with Hon. J. Cedric Simpson presiding. Corey Harris on Zoom, reacting with &quot;Oh my god.&quot; Courtroom scene in upper left of screen
    The man claimed he was just parking his car.

    Judge Cedric Simpson presides over a courtroom Zoom call with Corey Harris, who appears to be in his car. Harris says, &quot;I&#x27;m parking right now.&quot;
    But that wasn't enough, and the judge still revoked his bond.

    Hon. J. Cedric Simpson in judge&#x27;s robes, sitting in front of a wood-paneled wall with an American flag and state flag, looking contemplative
    As this person said, "Bold move my man."

    Naturally, this whole thing is destined to become a meme.

    Me looking at bank charges I absolutely made pic.twitter.com/LJTk63dVv1

    — Kara (@mylifeiskara) May 30, 2024
    Hopefully he learns his lesson on this one.

    Just know if i send you this, it's a WRAP! pic.twitter.com/9PEccBZUzC

    — SweetPea (@SweetPea1636) May 29, 2024
    Bye!