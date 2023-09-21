  • Viral badge

33 Wildly Random Celebrity Friendships You Probably Never Knew Of

I just want to know what Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel talk about.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

She told People, "I adored Vin from the moment I met him."

2. Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran:

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran
Todd Williamson / Getty Images

The two are such good friends that Ed stays at Courteney's house every time he's in LA.

3. Drake and Adele:

Screenshot from Drake&#x27;s Instagram story
@drake

Drake posted an Instagram post calling Adele "one of his best friends" when her single "Easy on Me" was released.

4. Macaulay Culkin and Lizzo:

Twitter: @IncredibleCulk
Macaulay tweeted about seeing his friend Lizzo live in 2019.

5. Connie Britton and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Connie Britton and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The two were roommates in college.

6. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart:

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart
Jb Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

The two first met in 2008.

7. Taylor Swift and Zöe Kravitz:

Celebs walking on the sidewalk
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

The two were in the same COVID lockdown pod in London.

8. Pitbull and John Travolta:

Pitbull and John Travolta
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

John spoke at Pitbull's Hollywood hand imprint ceremony: “I once told Armando I wanted to be friends with him for the rest of my life and forever. Little did I know we would be immortalized together at the Chinese Theatre."

9. Andy Cohen and John Mayer:

Andy Cohen and John Mayer
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The two are "in love with each other."

10. Michelle Obama and George W. Bush:

Michelle Obama and George W. Bush
Zach Gibson / AFP via Getty Images

They go to a lot of funerals together. "Here's the thing. I go to a lot of funerals, and so does she. Because of protocol, I'm always stuck next to her, or she's always stuck next to me. I get a little antsy during the long-winded eulogies, and so I start cracking a few jokes, and she seems to think they're funny, so I'm delighted," he said.

11. Drake and Millie Bobby Brown:

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown describes her friendship with Drake as "lovely."

12. Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez:

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

"She's just like a little cherub that I feel like I wanna take care of," Jen says about Selena. 

13. Elton John and Eminem:

Elton John and Eminem
Bwp Media / Getty Images

They've been friends since 2001.

14. 50 Cent and Bette Midler:

50 Cent and Bette Midler
Brad Barket / Getty Images

Bette once said, "He's [50 Cent] really made my life worth living."

15. Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence:

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence
@krisjenner/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/krisjenner/?hl=en

On her 30th birthday, Kris called Jen her "favorite daughter today."

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence:
@krisjenner/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/krisjenner/?hl=en

16. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer:

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer
@melissamccarthy/ instagram.com

The two have been friends for over 20 years.

Screenshot of Melissa&#x27;s Instagram comment
@melissamccarthy/ instagram.com

17. Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini:

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

They've been friends since 2004.

18. Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne:

Twitter: @RealSkipBayless
The sportscaster posted these pictures with Lil Wayne earlier this year.

19. Blake Lively and Florence Welch:

20. Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber:

21. Zach Braff and Harry Styles:

Zach Braff and Harry Styles
Kim Raff / Getty Images

Zach describes their friendship as a "bromance."

22. Kelly Osbourne and Mandy Moore:

Kelly Osbourne and Mandy Moore
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage / Getty Images

They've been friends since the early 2000s.

23. Cardi B and Penn Badgley:

Twitter: @PennBadgley
The two went back and forth on Twitter in 2021 and eventually became friends from it.

24. Elton John and Charlie Puth:

25. Katy Perry and Allison Williams:

Katy Perry and Allison Williams
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for UNICEF

Katy once took Allison to the Grammys as her date.

26. Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri:

Matthew McConaughey and Guy Fieri
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Matthew honored his friend Guy at his Walk of Fame ceremony.

27. Tyra Banks and Clay Aiken:

Tyra Banks and Clay Aiken
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

They first met on her talk show in 2006.

28. Jay-Z and Chris Martin:

Jay-Z and Chris Martin
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Jay told Metro he and Chris "are good friends."

29. Jay-Z and Gwyneth Paltrow:

Jay-Z and Gwyneth Paltrow
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She's also good friends with Beyoncé.

30. Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae:

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

They became friends during the pandemic. 

31. Macaulay Culkin and Natalie Portman:

Macaulay Culkin and Natalie Portman
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Macaulay attended her wedding in 2012.

32. Tommy Lee Jones and Al Gore:

Tommy Lee Jones and Al Gore
M. Von Holden / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They were freshman-year roommates at Harvard.

33. And last but not least, Adele and Jennifer Lawrence:

Twitter: @JonathanValdez
They caused *quite* a stir when they randomly showed up in a New York gay bar in 2019.