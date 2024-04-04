    A Wild Video Of A Student Being Blown Over By The Wind In Kentucky Is Going Viral

    Yeah, that's gotta hurt.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There were some big storms with extremely powerful winds in Kentucky on Tuesday.

    Twitter: @ryanhermens

    The storms were so powerful that is quite literally knocked a University of Kentucky student off of their feet.

    Person on ground with a burst water pipe spraying water in urban setting
    Ethan Ferry

    The video is going viral:

    Ethan Ferry/Twitter: @KyKernel

    And for those asking, the person is apparently okay. Someone posted a picture they claim is the student after the storm.

    Ethan Ferry/Twitter: @JimCantore

    Either way, be careful out there, people. April storms are no joke.

    Ethan Ferry/ Twitter: @cleveland19news