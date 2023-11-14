The United States government is essentially a barely functioning circus.
We're talking about a total clown car show!
The latest buffoonery happened during a Senate hearing where a Republican senator from Oklahoma tried to get into a physical fight with a union leader.
This clip of Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma challenging Teamster boss Sean O’Brien has since gone mega-viral:
CSPAN/ Twitter: @NoLieWithBTC
I like how he even adjusted his ring.
As you can see, 82-year-old Bernie Sanders had to step in and try to calm him down.
"God knows Americans have enough contempt for Congress, let's not make it worse!" he said.
And, yep, Bernie is right on this one. We've all had enough.
I guess the show must go on!