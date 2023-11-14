Skip To Content
    A Republican Senator Is Going Viral For Trying To Physically Fight A Witness During A Senate Hearing

    The only thing missing are pink wigs, circus music, and little red noses.

    by Matt Stopera

    The United States government is essentially a barely functioning circus.

    Circus performer on stilts posing outside the tent with another performer between their legs
    We're talking about a total clown car show!

    A clown driving a car and smiling
    The latest buffoonery happened during a Senate hearing where a Republican senator from Oklahoma tried to get into a physical fight with a union leader.

    Closeup of Sen. Mullin
    This clip of Senator Markwayne Mullin from Oklahoma challenging Teamster boss Sean O’Brien has since gone mega-viral:

    I like how he even adjusted his ring.

    Sen. Mullin standing up and adjusting his ring
    The drama of it all!!

    Closeup of Sen. Mullin
    As you can see, 82-year-old Bernie Sanders had to step in and try to calm him down.

    Bernie Sanders trying to calm Mullin down
    "God knows Americans have enough contempt for Congress, let's not make it worse!" he said.

    Closeup of Bernie Sanders
    And, yep, Bernie is right on this one. We've all had enough.

    Closeup of Sen. Mullin
    I guess the show must go on!

    Closeup of a clown
