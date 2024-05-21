    People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Sarah Jessica Parker's Weird Diaper Hat

    This would be a good niche Halloween costume.

    by Matt Stopera

    Sarah Jessica Parker is no stranger to a funky hat.

    Sarah Jessica Parker waves, wearing a detailed green and yellow headpiece with a butterfly, and a green strapless dress at a public event
    The Sex and the City actor is known to wear a weird hat from time to time, and now one in particular is going viral.

    Sarah Jessica Parker wears a stylish outfit featuring a floral jacket, beige hat with a red accent, beige dress, and a blue purse while walking in an urban setting
    SJP was spotted wearing this Strawberry Shortcake-inspired hat while filming season three of And Just Like That:

    Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a tiered, long-sleeved dress, and a large hat, holds a beverage outside in a park setting. People walk and cycle in the background
    Here's a closer up shot:

    Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a large checkered hat, a stylish long-sleeved dress, and holding a cup of frozen yogurt. Another person is in the background
    And here's the back:

    Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Ari Parker sit on &quot;And Just Like That&quot; set chairs, facing away
    She posted a picture of the hat on Instagram and people are, well, going off.

    The consesus is "What the?"

    The image is a comment by carladawn saying: &quot;Come on now... that hat is ?.&quot; The comment has 16 hours timestamp, 7 likes, and one reply
    One person compared it to to a diaper bag.

    chelseaeben commented, &quot;Wearing a diaper bag as a hat, clever!&quot; 1 day ago. 35 likes, 1 reply
    Another compared it to a pot lid.

    A comment from user aryanazy with 13 likes that reads: &quot;What is with the hat?? My grandma used to use those on her pot lid to make rice&quot; followed by three laughing emojis
    And this person said it looks like a balled up picnic blanket.

    Instagram comment by patriciajh5: &quot;Love the Scholl&#x27;s, but that hat looks like a balled up picnic blanket!?&quot; with 130 likes and a laughing emoji
    Personally, IDK why y'all are surprised. It checks out with Carrie Bradshaw.

    Sarah Jessica Parker sits on a park bench, wearing a large, wide-brimmed hat, a patterned long dress, and sandals. She poses with one leg up, holding a handbag
    Curious your thoughts, feelings, concerns?

    Instagram comment by lili.lola.and.emma stating, &quot;The hat is a no no&quot; with a thumbs down emoji, posted 1 day ago with 775 likes
