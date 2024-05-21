Celebrity·Posted 5 hours agoPeople Have A Lot Of Feelings About Sarah Jessica Parker's Weird Diaper HatThis would be a good niche Halloween costume.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Sarah Jessica Parker is no stranger to a funky hat. Shaun Curry / AFP via Getty Images The Sex and the City actor is known to wear a weird hat from time to time, and now one in particular is going viral. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images SJP was spotted wearing this Strawberry Shortcake-inspired hat while filming season three of And Just Like That: Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images Here's a closer up shot: Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images And here's the back: Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images She posted a picture of the hat on Instagram and people are, well, going off. View this photo on Instagram @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker The consesus is "What the?" @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker One person compared it to to a diaper bag. @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker Another compared it to a pot lid. @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker And this person said it looks like a balled up picnic blanket. @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker Personally, IDK why y'all are surprised. It checks out with Carrie Bradshaw. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images Curious your thoughts, feelings, concerns? @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker