Everyone Is Making Jokes About Rudy Giuliani's Latest Ridiculous Business Venture
"Just don't spill it on your head."
Rudy Giuliani is going viral again for all the wrong reasons!
A couple of years ago, he was shilling $50 sandals.
babe what's wrong you've hardly worn your rudy giuliani plastic sandals cut down from $79.98 to $49.98 so long as you use promo code RUDY pic.twitter.com/tXguaVSYpH— The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) July 1, 2022
And now he's selling coffee.
This is real 🤣 Rudy Giuliani is now selling coffee pic.twitter.com/UnMfeSmbR5— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 21, 2024
Yep, for $29.99 you can buy Rudy Giuliani coffee
100 % Arabica coffee beans roasted right here in America 🇺🇸You will taste the difference! Order today at. https://t.co/9ZXtDxyWdg pic.twitter.com/ViXVvdn2A3— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 19, 2024
The troubled politician was just served indictment papers in Arizona for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election, so people are saying cash must be tight.
As this person said, "The things former rich people do when they're broke is so funny."
The things formerly rich people do when they become broke is so funny to me. Never getting a job always selling canned ham with their grimacing face on it to preppers or something like that. https://t.co/c3b57BnvWC— Jenna 🦖 (@jennaep7) May 21, 2024
Rudy says the coffee supports truth, justice, and American democracy.
Giuliani is now selling coffee. He says you're supporting truth, justice and American democracy by buying it. https://t.co/q5KIBeONQI— Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) May 21, 2024
But most people are just saying it's giving SNL sketch.
How is this not an SNL sketch??— So Good We Named It! (@SoGoodWeNamedlt) May 20, 2024
And it’s $30 a bag!!! 💀💀💀 https://t.co/sDYOnD2JEB pic.twitter.com/mZiVG0q6Si
Naturally, tons of people are making jokes, and here are some of the funniest ones:
Bitter notes of desperation ☕️ https://t.co/n9pb6M6RJ9— mass ave curmudgeon 🏁 (@mass_ave) May 21, 2024
I look forward to picking up a bag next time I'm in the checkout aisle at Ross https://t.co/6dYp7LxaQp— Zachary Levenson (@grundrza) May 21, 2024
My mug after drinking Rudy Giuliani’s coffee: https://t.co/0NpCatiQO5 pic.twitter.com/RMyLtOZrtY— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 21, 2024
This ad is giving Drag Race branding challenge where the queen ends up in the bottom, takes off her wig during the lip sync (only to reveal her wig cap), then goes home :( https://t.co/5o4KqXOkpB— Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) May 21, 2024
"I recommend drinking it black!" https://t.co/N20RNjl3Wh pic.twitter.com/1J8UY2RyIB— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) May 21, 2024
POV: it’s 2 am, you’re shredded cheese, and I just opened the fridge door https://t.co/UHoPhU976u pic.twitter.com/r7Z1E7Qq1z— James Line (@jameslineky) May 21, 2024
Kids, you won’t believe this, but Rudy was once known as America’s Mayor. https://t.co/o0wg6A6JBi— Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@SouthernKeeks) May 21, 2024
Just don't spill it on your head. https://t.co/xzyzYXcM3I pic.twitter.com/inHUNnQdys— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) May 21, 2024
"Babe, what's the matter? You've barely touched your Cup of Rudy" https://t.co/s0nq0TguXd— Loïc लोविक 露伊克 (@Fremond_) May 21, 2024
And lastly...
Just ordered my Rudy Coffee to drink while reading my Trump bible. The perfect start to my mornings https://t.co/hdZXVqCJT7— Joey Runyon (@runyon16) May 21, 2024