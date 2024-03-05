Gen Z learned a big lesson from millennials this past week about former celeb couples.
This *shocking* information had me thinking about other couples that would surprise them, so here's a whole-ass list of 'em.
The following celeb couples would blow Gen Z minds...
4.
Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin
5.
Megan Fox and David Gallagher
6.
Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern
8.
Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie
9.
Jessica Biel and Chris Evans
10.
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds
11.
Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav
12.
Ashton Kutcher and January Jones
13.
Usher and Naomi Campbell
14.
Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan
15.
Topher Grace and Anne Hathaway
16.
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage
17.
Danny Mozes and Cynthia Nixon
18.
Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto
19.
Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick
20.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jerry O'Connell
21.
Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman
22.
Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock
23.
Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd
24.
Zach Braff and Mandy Moore
25.
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy
26.
Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow
27.
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
28.
Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson
29.
Chris Klein and Katie Holmes
30.
Chris Howard and Gabrielle Union
31.
Ricky Martin and Rebecca de Alba
32.
Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl
33.
Hilary Duff and Joel Madden
34.
Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz
35.
Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman
36.
Kelly Blatz and Blake Lively
37.
Brody Jenner and Avril Lavigne
38.
Britney Spears and Colin Farrell
39.
Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey
40.
Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff
41.
Jessica Simpson and John Mayer
42.
And last but not least, Kristen Johnston and Ryan Reynolds