Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    42 Celeb Couples Who Used To Date That Gen Z Would Find Especially Surprising

    Just wait until they find out about Ryan and Sandra.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Gen Z learned a big lesson from millennials this past week about former celeb couples.

    Professor lecturing in a classroom filled with students, with the prof representing &quot;annoying millennial screaming about the &#x27;90s&quot; and the students repping &quot;Gen Z held captive&quot;
    Tom Werner / Getty Images

    It appears they just discovered that Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson dated.

    Screen capture of a tweet by user @sedentarysecret calling a realization that Lindsay Lohan dated &quot;a butch in 2008/2009&quot; &quot;life changing information&quot;
    Twitter: @sedentarysecret

    This *shocking* information had me thinking about other couples that would surprise them, so here's a whole-ass list of 'em.

    Sam and Lindsay embracing
    Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

    The following celeb couples would blow Gen Z minds...

    1. Christina Ricci and Chris Evans

    Christina smiling in a strapless white gown and Chris in a black suit and tie, walking on a staircase
    Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    2. Serena Williams and Brett Ratner

    Serena in a green dress with Brett in a black suit at an event
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    3. Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez

    Cameron using a phone and standing next to A-Rod, both casually dressed
    Tiffany Rose / Getty Images

    4. Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin

    Emma wearing a patterned top and Kieran in a black shirt
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    5. Megan Fox and David Gallagher

    Megan in a black blazer, red top, and jeans and David in a striped shirt and jeans at a Rock the Vote event
    Chris Walter / WireImage / Getty Images

    6. Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern

    Billy Bob in a black suit and Laura in a beaded lace dress, holding hands on the red carpet
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    7. Usher and Chilli

    Usher smiling and wearing sunglasses and a V-neck top and Chilli smiling and embracing
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    8. Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie

    Jonny in a leather jacket and Angie in a red-striped jacket
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    9. Jessica Biel and Chris Evans

    Jessica wearing a white tank top and knit hat and Chris in a patterned sweater and jeans on the red carpet
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

    10. Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds

    Alannis in a mesh top and holding an award, and Ryan in a suit with an unbuttoned shirt, with his arm around her
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    11. Brigitte Nielsen and Flavor Flav

    Brigitte in an off-shoulder dress looking at Flavor Flav, in a suit with a unique helmet
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Inc. / Getty Images

    12. Ashton Kutcher and January Jones

    Ashton wearing a dark suit and January in a metallic suit with a sheen on the red carpet
    Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    13. Usher and Naomi Campbell

    Usher wearing a graphic shirt and beanie, and Naomi in a black cap and sleeveless top, sitting at a sporting event
    Moses Robinson / WireImage / Getty Images

    14. Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan

    Wilmer in a suit and Lindsay in an embroidered dress, posing together at an event
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage for NARAS / Getty Images

    15. Topher Grace and Anne Hathaway

    Topher in a white T-shirt, cap, and jeans with Lindsay in a purple top and jeans on the red carpet
    J.P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

    16. Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage

    Lisa Marie in a printed shirt and blazer, and Nic in a cap and layered shirts, holding hands
    Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

    17. Danny Mozes and Cynthia Nixon

    Danny in a black top and white pants, and Cynthia in a black dress with a V-neckline and orange shoes
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    18. Cameron Diaz and Jared Leto

    The pair standing side by side outdoors
    Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

    19. Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick

    On the red carpet: Mandy in a strapless black dress, Andy in a classic black suit
    Jim Spellman / Getty Images

    20. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jerry O'Connell

    Sarah smiling in a strapless dress with embellishments, Jerry smiling in a classic tuxedo
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    21. Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman

    Lenny and Nicole seated in a theater box together
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    22. Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

    Ryan in a shirt embracing a smiling Sandra, in a jeans jacket, at an event
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

    23. Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

    On the red carpet: JLo with curly hair and wearing a lace dress, Chris in a suit
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic,Inc. / Getty Images

    24. Zach Braff and Mandy Moore

    Zach in a suit and tie next to Mandy in a black dress with unique neckline at event
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    25. Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy

    Harry and Chelsy sitting close together and leaning in to each other
    Max Mumby / Getty Images

    26. Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow

    Ben kissing Gwyneth&#x27;s head
    Kevin.mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    27. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

    Ashton in a gray suit and white shirt, and Demi in a sleeveless black and white dress
    Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images

    28. Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson

    Drew with curly hair wearing a sleeveless black gown, and Luke in a beige suit  and tie, holding hands on the red carpet
    Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

    29. Chris Klein and Katie Holmes

    Chris and Katie smiling and wearing jeans
    Chris Weeks / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    30. Chris Howard and Gabrielle Union

    Chris smiling and wearing a black suit and Gabrielle smiling in a green off-shoulder top at a media event
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Iimages

    31. Ricky Martin and Rebecca de Alba

    Ricky in a pin-striped suit kisses the temple of Rebecca, who&#x27;s wearing a pink ruffled dress, at a media event
    Scott Gries / Getty Images

    32. Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl

    Lance and Reichen smiling and posing playfully for the camera at an event
    Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images

    33. Hilary Duff and Joel Madden

    Hilary and Joel sitting and looking at each other
    John Parra / WireImage / Getty Images

    34. Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz

    Justin and Cameron walking, he in a black coat and jeans and she in a dark jacket and jeans
    James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

    35. Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman

    Sarah sitting on Jimmy&#x27;s lap and both smiling with a bare-chested Tracy Morgan
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Inc. / Getty Images

    36. Kelly Blatz and Blake Lively

    Blake and Kelly embracing, she in an orange dress and he in a beige suit
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

    37. Brody Jenner and Avril Lavigne

    Brody in a cap and sneakers and Avril in a graphic tee and patterned pants exiting a building
    Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    38. Britney Spears and Colin Farrell

    Britney and Colin posing playfully on a red carpet; she&#x27;s in a sleeveless outfit and he&#x27;s in a suit with an open shirt and his arm is around her shoulders
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    39. Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey

    On the red carpet: Janet is smiling in a long sleeveless,denim dress, and Matthew is in a casual shirt and jeans
    Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    40. Scarlett Johansson and Jack Antonoff

    Scarlett and Jack seated together, she in a patterned top and corduroys and he in a printed shirt and jeans
    Evan Agostini / Getty Images

    41. Jessica Simpson and John Mayer

    Jessica in a deep-V sparkling outfit at an event, surrounded by people, including John behind her
    James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

    42. And last but not least, Kristen Johnston and Ryan Reynolds

    Kristen, in a black crop top, long coat, and red leather pants, with Ryan, in a casual jacket, T-shirt, and corduroys, on a red carpet
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images