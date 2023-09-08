    31 Times Pumpkin Spice Went Waaaaaaaaaaaaaay Too Damn Far

    I am extremely intrigued by that ramen.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We're well into September, and even though it's 90 degrees where I am, pumpkin spice season is upon us.

    Twitter: @ElevatedVlogs

    Because Americans love nothing more than running a trend completely into the ground, here are 31 of the most unusual and intriguing pumpkin-spiced products ever made...

    1. Pumpkin spice salmon:

    Lindsey @lindsertorty

    We've taken Pumpkin spice too far... #PumpkinSpice #why

    2. Pumpkin spice "dude wipes":

    Twitter: @DUDEwipes

    3. Pumpkin spice cat litter:

    JL @mmjenneral

    Taking pumpkin spice too far...

    4. Pumpkin spice lap dances:

    Mark Bickford @MarkhbPWM

    Hey @HolyBatCast and @BatRaider3960 , I took this last year... Did they take pumpkin spice too far?

    5. Pumpkin spice garbage bags:

    Twitter: @chrisplummer

    6. Pumpkin spice bird seed:

    Twitter: @Chantzilla1

    7. Pumpkin spice makeup wipes:

    Twitter: @Kainin

    8. Pumpkin spice sausage:

    #sayhername @dspin67

    @mttgcast when taking pumpkin spice too far...there ought to be a law

    9. Pumpkin spice Gouda:

    Jeffrey Dorfman @DorfmanJeffrey

    A pumpkin spice too far ...

    10. Pumpkin spice Kraft macaroni and cheese:

    Kraft Macaroni &amp; Cheese @kraftmacncheese

    Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! 🎃🧀

    11. Pumpkin spice poppers:

    Christopher Johnson @Toph_Lo

    Lmao wait.. there's legitimately pumpkin spice latte popper's?? The gays must be stopped, this is too far 😂😂😂

    12. Pumpkin spice Cheerios:

    Twitter: @JasonSCampbell

    13. Pumpkin spice ramen:

    Twitter: @itsccouurttneyy

    14. Pumpkin spice cough drops:

    Kylee Scales @KyleeScales

    These CVS pumpkin spice cough drops are the best thing to happen to me all week! Can't wait for my next cold to be super festive 🎃

    15. Pumpkin spice deodorant:

    R. Eric Thomas @oureric

    I regret to inform you that this @native_cos Pumpkin Spice Latte deodorant tastes terrible.

    16. Pumpkin spice hummus:

    t.tv/Spades13 @Spades13Stream

    Did we really need Pumpkin Spice hummus? @MyLifeAsBeth can you weigh in here?

    17. Pumpkin spice salad:

    Twitter: @LindsayMpls

    18. Pumpkin spice dog treats:

    Twitter: @asking4myself

    19. Pumpkin spice butter:

    OvEarLord Lumi @Lumunix

    Pumpkin spice has gone too far.

    20. Pumpkin spice peanut butter:

    nealbohling @nealbohling

    Too far, pumpkin spice. Peanut butter is off limits.

    21. Pumpkin spice paper towels:

    Twitter: @grantandstuff

    22. Pumpkin spice lube:

    Sandy Flinch @Gurr2085

    Maybe, just maybe this pumpkin spice thing has gone a little bit too far...

    23. Pumpkin spice rubber:

    Jay Watts, CMAA @GamedayEveryday

    A real sign from Chattanooga that some people have taken this whole #PumpkinSpice phenomenon too far ...

    24. Pumpkin spice cheese curds:

    holly manthei @HollyManthei

    Why

    25. Pumpkin spice soap:

    Twitter: @mlheien

    26. Pumpkin spice poo spray:

    marla singer @singermarla3

    It’s not even fall yet, this pumpkin spice everything bs, has already gone too far!

    27. Pumpkin spice tamales:

    Twitter: @casteeezy

    28. Pumpkin spice bone broth:

    Steffer @The_Steffer

    Vote because this pumpkin spice bullshit has gone too far amongst other things.

    29. Pumpkin spice seltzer:

    Twitter: @AndrewGortonWx

    30. Pumpkin spice propane:

    Twitter: @WillieHandler

    31. And lastly, pumpkin spice toilet paper:

    Scott @scottproducts

    A fresh, new look AND the same, reliable strength of Scott® ComfortPlus™ #toiletpaper?! Sounds like the perfect #tp to continue getting the job done in your #home. #KeepLifeRolling #Scott

    I'm kidding, but whenever I see this in the grocery store, I always do a double take.