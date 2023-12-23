Kylie Jenner Has People Saying "Who's Casey?" After Posting Her Favorite Christmas Card

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 3 hours agoKylie Jenner Has People Saying "Who's Casey?" After Posting Her Favorite Christmas Card"Everyone is wondering who Casey is and what did they do to her."by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Every year the Kardashians post a Christmas card*. Michael Caulfield / Getty Images *That's not a Christmas card. It's just a random picture of Kim I found on a scooter. You may have seen this denim one? Donaldson Collection / Getty Images Or this motorcycle one? Donaldson Collection / Getty Images Well, Kylie Jenner posted a throwback picture of her favorite Christmas card, and it's confusing the heck out of people. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined Kylie posted the message on the card, and it obviously says who it's from. @kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner There's one name there that isn't instantly recognizable... @kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner Casey. @kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner The comments are full people saying the same thing. @kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner Who in the world is this Casey person?! @kyliejenner/ instagram.com "Is Casey in the room with us?" this person asked. @kyliejenner/ instagram.com "Did Casey take pic," another person chimed in. @kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner "Who the hell is Casey, and what did they do to her?!" @kyliejenner/ instagram.com Well, let me tell you: Casey is Caitlyn Jenner's daughter. Harmony Gerber / Getty Images Caitlyn has four kids from previous relationships. There's Burt, Brandon, Brody, and Casey. You can find her in this picture, right here: Donaldson Collection / Getty Images And in this one, right here: Donaldson Collection / Getty Images Basically, I'm here to tell you there are more Karashian/Jenners than you think. Harmony Gerber / Getty Images They're everywhere. Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images