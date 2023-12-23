Skip To Content
Kylie Jenner Has People Saying "Who's Casey?" After Posting Her Favorite Christmas Card

"Everyone is wondering who Casey is and what did they do to her."

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Every year the Kardashians post a Christmas card*.

Michael Caulfield / Getty Images

*That's not a Christmas card. It's just a random picture of Kim I found on a scooter.

You may have seen this denim one?

Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

Or this motorcycle one?

Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

Kylie posted the message on the card, and it obviously says who it's from.

@kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner

There's one name there that isn't instantly recognizable...

@kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner

Casey.

@kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner

The comments are full people saying the same thing.

@kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner

Who in the world is this Casey person?!

@kyliejenner/ instagram.com

"Is Casey in the room with us?" this person asked.

@kyliejenner/ instagram.com

"Did Casey take pic," another person chimed in.

@kyliejenner/ Instagram: @kyliejenner

"Who the hell is Casey, and what did they do to her?!"

@kyliejenner/ instagram.com

Well, let me tell you: Casey is Caitlyn Jenner's daughter.

Harmony Gerber / Getty Images

Caitlyn has four kids from previous relationships. There's Burt, Brandon, Brody, and Casey.  

You can find her in this picture, right here:

Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

And in this one, right here:

Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

Basically, I'm here to tell you there are more Karashian/Jenners than you think.

Harmony Gerber / Getty Images

They're everywhere.

Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images